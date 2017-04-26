President Trump says he's 'absolutely' considered breaking up the 9th Circuit Court

In an interview with the Washington Examiner on Wednesday, President Trump revealed he's "absolutely" thought about breaking up the 9th Circuit Court. That's the same court that was singled out in a White House statement Tuesday after U.S. District Judge William Orrick ruled to temporarily block Trump's executive order that threatens to cut off federal funding for sanctuary cities.

Though Orrick does not sit on the 9th Circuit Court, the White House pummeled that court all the same after Orrick's ruling. "First the 9th Circuit Court rules against the ban," Trump wrote on Twitter, "and now it hits again on sanctuary cities — both ridiculous rulings." He also vowed to see the 9th Circuit Court "in the Supreme Court!"

Judges who are on the 9th Circuit Court have blocked both versions of Trump's immigration executive order. Orrick sits on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, whose appealed cases go to the 9th Circuit Court, but does not sit on that court himself.

Trump on Wednesday told the Washington Examiner that "there are many people that want to break up the 9th Circuit." "It's outrageous," Trump said. "Everybody immediately runs to the 9th Circuit," he went on. "And we have a big country. We have lots of other locations. But they immediately run to the 9th Circuit. Because they know that's like, semi-automatic." Becca Stanek