Trump aide Sebastian Gorka reportedly leaving the White House

Sebastian Gorka, a deputy assistant to President Trump and member of the Strategic Initiatives Group, is expected to leave the White House soon, several administration officials told CNN.

The Forward has reported that Gorka, a former national security editor for Breitbart, took an oath of loyalty to a Hungarian order that the State Department says was "under the direction of the Nazi government of Germany;" Gorka denies ever being a member of Vitézi Rend or taking an oath of loyalty to the group.

Gorka first started working with the Trump campaign in 2015, and while one official said he is taking on a new job outside of the White House, another said it is possible he will just take on a new role inside the administration, but he's most likely making a full exit because of the controversy surrounding the Vitézi Rend report. Catherine Garcia