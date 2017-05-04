Watch Paul Ryan in 2009: 'I don't think we should pass bills that we haven't read, that we don't know what they cost'
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was House speaker in 2009, when Congress was working to pass the Affordable Care Act, and she has gotten endless amounts of grief after saying in March 2010 that "we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy." On Thursday, House Republicans are voting on their partial replacement for the Affordable Care Act, the American Health Care Act, without a Congressional Budget Office score, and it's not clear House members have had a chance to read through the bill, which was amended as late as Wednesday night.
Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), who introduced that final amendment, said Wednesday night it would be nice to have a CBO score first. "I wish that we had it, alright?" he said, but there's no time to wait "because I don't expect it probably for a couple weeks."
In July 2009, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) was a member of the House with his own health-care plan, and he went on MSNBC to criticize the speed at which the Democrats were moving to push ObamaCare through Congress. "Are Republicans being genuine in their complaint that this is moving too quickly?" asked Carlos Watson. "Well, yes, I don't think we should pass bills that we haven't read, that we don't know what they cost," Ryan said. "I don't think that's being effusive."
"We want to see health-care reform done, but we want to do it right," he said. "And if you rush this thing through before anybody even knows what it is, that isn't good democracy. That's not doing our work for our constituents. What's wrong with going home for August, having town hall meetings, listening to our constituents, and then coming back in September and doing this right?" Watson offered a counterargument, but Ryan doubled down: "You're right, we could work this thing through, but we shouldn't rush this thing through just to rush it through for some artificial deadline. Let's get this thing done right." Ryan has kindly and transparently kept this interview on his YouTube page.
The AHCA was introduced in committee on March 8, less than two months ago. The House passed their version of ObamaCare in November 2009, three months after Ryan complained that Democrats were moving too quickly, and ObamaCare wasn't signed until March 23, 2010. Peter Weber
On Wednesday evening, former President Barack Obama unveiled this striking plan for his presidential library on the South Side of Chicago, the birthplace of his political career:
Obama has unveiled a first glimpse of his presidential library planned for Chicago https://t.co/KDOTwbR87x pic.twitter.com/BvIwYkwgcL
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 4, 2017
Aside from the library, the sprawling $500 million center — which is being designed by local architecture firm Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects — will feature an auditorium, a museum, a restaurant, a public garden, classrooms, and even a recording studio.
The center, which Obama likened to a "campus," is estimated to measure up to 225,000 square feet. Three separate buildings will be connected by underground tunnels, with openings to let in sunlight.
We’re building a working center for good citizenship. Right here on the South Side of Chicago. Join us. See more at https://t.co/t7EbXh7G9x pic.twitter.com/3ykoeKTfw0
— The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) May 3, 2017
"What we want this to be is the world premiere institution for training young people and leadership to make a difference in their communities, in their countries, and in the world," Obama said at an event Wednesday in Chicago. Obama's will be the first presidential library built in an urban setting.
The project is scheduled to be completed in four years. In the meantime, Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have decided to donate $2 million to a summer jobs program in the city. Becca Stanek
The Trump administration claims his tax cuts will pay for themselves. Only 5 percent of economists believe that.
President Trump has assured America that the government will not have to borrow more money to compensate for the huge tax cuts he's proposed, but economists aren't sold. A new survey by the University of Chicago found that 84 percent of economists do not believe the Trump administration's claim that the economic growth spurred by his tax cuts — alongside the elimination of some tax breaks — will make up the difference. Only 5 percent of economists said they thought Trump's tax cuts would indeed pay for themselves.
Trump has proposed cutting the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent, and whittling the seven existing tax brackets down to three rates of 10, 25, and 35 percent. Trump's Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has claimed the cuts "could increase the rate of economic growth from around 2 percent to as much as 3 percent a year," The Washington Post reported.
In another portion of the survey, economists were asked if any tax cuts made since 1980 have "ever paid for themselves in general," the Post noted. None said that they had. "Cutting taxes can stimulate growth, but typically not by enough to increase total revenue collected," Yale University economist Larry Samuelson wrote in the survey's comments section.
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has estimated Trump's tax proposal could cost the nation $5.5 trillion. Becca Stanek
Joe Scarborough and his longtime Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski got engaged last weekend, sources tell Emily Smith at the New York Post's Page Six. Scarborough reportedly asked Brzezinski to marry him while the two were on a vacation in Monaco and the south of France to celebrate Brzezinski's 50th birthday. Both morning TV personalities are divorced, and their romance began last June, just after Brzezinski's divorce, Page Six reports. Scarborough "had a rough few years with his divorce and the passing of his father, but he's been the happiest he's ever been these last few months with Mika," a "friend of Joe's" told Smith. The relationship was not public, but Scarborough hinted at it in April, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "We have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too. ... I think that pretty much says it, doesn't it?" Peter Weber
Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth II, has decided to stop accepting new public engagements in the fall, and the queen fully backs his decision, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday. Philip turns 96 on June 10, and he and Queen Elizabeth, 91, celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary in November.
Rumors had swirled about Philip's health after it was reported early Thursday that the queen had called an unusual meeting of the royal household, but Buckingham Palace did not give any new details of his or the queen's health. Both appeared in good shape in appearances on Wednesday, and Prince Philip showed that he has his wits about him, joking at the unveiling of a new stand at the Lord's Cricket Ground that he's the "world's most experienced plaque unveiler." He had public engagements on 110 days last year, BBC News reports, making him the fifth most active member of the royal family.
Prince Philip will continue to head numerous charitable organizations and "may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time," the palace said, but he "will no longer play an active role by attending engagements." The queen, on the other hand, "will continue to carry out a full program of official engagements." Peter Weber
On Wednesday evening, the Texas Senate gave final approval for Senate Bill 4, legislation aimed at so-called sanctuary cities, sending the controversial bill to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who said Wednesday night he's "getting my signing pen warmed up." It was a 21-10 party-line vote.
SB 4 would levy steep fines on local governments and public universities that restrict local law enforcement agencies from honoring federal immigration-status "detainer" requests for people in custody, create criminal charges for local law enforcement chiefs who don't comply with detainer requests, and allow Abbott to remove locally elected and appointed officials who violate the ban. In an amendment added by the House, the bill would also allow law enforcement officers to ask about the immigration status of anybody they detain.
Proponents of the measure, including Abbott and its sponsor, Sen. Charles Perry (R), argue that it is necessary to maintain law and order. Perry dismissed concerns that his legislation had become an Arizona-type "show me your papers" bill, pointing out that it wouldn't require police to request immigration status. "I have friends, Hispanics, who talk to me regularly," he said. "Some of them are like, 'It's a great law.'" Many state law enforcement agencies don't agree — the Texas Police Chiefs Association and the sheriffs of major counties such as Dallas, Travis (Austin), Harris (Houston), and El Paso opposed the bill, arguing it would increase distrust of their officers, making policing harder.
Democrats said they would challenge the law in court. Houston Democrat Sen. Sylvia Garcia (D) said the immigration requests in particular would allow police to stop people for simply "walking while brown." "It doesn't matter how much the supporters of this bill promise that this will not happen," she said. "It will happen, and in some parts of my home district it already is happening." Peter Weber
Someone at The Tonight Show is obviously a fan of Smash Mouth — like, a big fan — and also the Star Wars franchise. Because this is how Jimmy Fallon and his crew chose to celebrate Star Wars Day ("May the Fourth Be With You"):
All seven Star Wars movies seem to be represented, with major and minor characters alike contributing lyrics to the Smash Mouth hit "All Star." It's obviously a labor of love. You can enjoy it above. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert began Wednesday night's Late Show monologue addressing a controversial joke from Monday's show, expressing lighthearted relief that he was still the show's host but not apologizing for his dig at President Trump. "He, I believe, can take care of himself," Colbert said. "I have jokes, he has the launch codes. So, it's a fair fight." He didn't linger.
"For once, the big story today is not Donald Trump — it's why we have Donald Trump, James Comey," he said, playing clips of the FBI director's Senate testimony and offering his critiques. Comey, for example, said he had two bad options when the FBI learned new information about Hillary Clinton's emails right before the election. "So he had to choose between 'really bad' and 'catastrophic' — the same things the voters had to choose between," Colbert said, unimpressed. And Comey's feelings about having potentially tipped the election to Trump? "Mildly nauseous?" Colbert asked. "Maybe it's morning sickness — after all, you did screw the whole country."
He turned to Sean Spicer's disappearing act, then dug into the House GOP's big push to pass their health-care bill, at Trump's insistence. So far, Trump "doesn't have the votes, but then again, that's how he got elected," Colbert said. "We still don't know what's going to happen, but Republican leadership in the House is trying to rally the troops," not always inspirationally. "Yes, act now and ask questions later, like: What did we just do, and why the hell did we do that?" Colbert paraphrased.
The hangup is moderate Republicans worried about people with pre-existing conditions, but one Republican, Rep. Robert Pittenger (R-N.C.), suggested people could just move to another state if their own state got a waiver. Colbert imagined how that might work: "Hey, kids! Dad's got pancreatitis — road trip!" But "this is going to be a real boon for state tourism," he said, looking at the light side. "Look forward to signs like 'Virginia is for Livers,' 'I Heart-Transplant New York,' and 'Come Get an Alabamputation!'" There's one for Florida, too. Watch below. Peter Weber