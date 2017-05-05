GOP ex-congressman explains why House Republicans probably won't be punished for their health-care vote
On Thursday, House Republicans passed a deeply unpopular health-care bill that will affect all Americans and one-sixth of the U.S. economy, while Democrats taunted them with the Steam song "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" — as you probably already knew if you were watching cable news on Thursday:
Nah pic.twitter.com/aZtLwstP6j
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 4, 2017
Democrats are working off the assumption that since they lost big in the 2010 midterms after passing the Affordable Care Act — Nate Silver runs through how much ObamaCare hurt them — Republicans put their majority at risk on Thursday, with a special eye toward the yes votes from 46 House Republicans in districts that Hillary Clinton or President Obama won at least once since 2008, and more specifically the 14 in districts Clinton won in November. GOP strategist Tom Davis, a former Virginia congressman and ex-chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, disagrees with that political assessment.
Generally, Davis told The Atlantic that as unpopular as the American Health Care Act is nationally, including among swing voters, House Republicans faced a higher electoral risk from opposing it, since "the Democratic base is going to be spiked no matter what" and "a dispirited base going into the midterms" is more dangerous for Republicans than losing independents.
More specifically, the House Republicans in districts Clinton won are insulated because they tend to be "higher-income suburban districts" where President Trump is unpopular but so is ObamaCare, Davis argued. "You're not taking their stuff away, they are not the people who are getting punished" under the GOP plan, he said. And the House Republicans representing lower-income and rural Trump voters will be protected by cultural issues and Trump's nationalist bent. Unsurprisingly, Democratic strategists disagree with Davis. You can read their counterargument at The Atlantic. Peter Weber
The U.S. Department of Justice is in the early stages of investigating Uber and the company's use of secret software that drivers used to detect authorities in areas where the ride-hailing service was not authorized to operate, people with knowledge of the inquiry told Reuters Thursday.
In March, The New York Times reported that Uber used software, dubbed "Greyball," in areas where they were either banned or restricted, like Portland, Oregon; last week, transportation officials in Portland reported that the software allowed Uber drivers to evade 16 Portland Bureau of Transportation officials in December 2014. The company said Greyball was used at the time because the company was "deeply concerned that its driver-partners would be penalized financially" for their unauthorized driving. An Uber spokesman and the Justice Department would not comment to Reuters. Catherine Garcia
U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten ruled on Thursday that Georgia violated federal law by cutting off new voter registrations well before the June 20 runoff election in the 6th congressional district, and ordered state officials to reopen voter registration through May 21.
The suburban Atlanta district is in the spotlight due to a runoff election that many observers view as a way to measure President Trump's influence. In April, Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel were the top two candidates in the special election to replace Tom Price, now the secretary of health and human services. Batten ruled that Georgia violated federal law by setting the registration deadline as March 20, 30 days before the first round of voting, and now any district resident registered by May 21 can cast their ballot in the runoff election. This applies only to the June runoff election, Batten ruled, and the state does not have to publicize this order. The lawsuit was filed by several civil rights advocacy groups.
Handel's campaign is not happy with the ruling, with spokeswoman Kate Constantini calling the lawsuit a "partisan attempt to change the rules for a nakedly partisan outcome." Ossoff told The Associated Press he is encouraging "all eligible voters to ensure that they are registered and make their voices heard on June 20 and in all elections, regardless of their party or political persuasion." Catherine Garcia
After touting the American Health Care Act on Thursday night, President Trump raved to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull about Australia's health care — much to the delight of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
Trump: Australia has better health care than U.S. (they have universal health care)
Watch the reaction from @BernieSanders to @chrislhayes pic.twitter.com/zYF8NsGKF0
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 5, 2017
During their meeting in New York City, Trump called the AHCA, which narrowly passed in the House earlier in the day, a "very good bill right now," and claimed that "premiums are gonna come down, very substantially" and so will deductibles. "Right now, ObamaCare is failing," Trump continued. "I shouldn't say that to our great gentleman and my friend from Australia, because you have better health care than we do."
Sanders got a hearty laugh from this, as Australia offers universal health care that they call Medicare, in addition to private insurance coverage, a system much closer to ObamaCare than the AHCA. "Oh, okay, alright, the president has just said it," Sanders told MSNBC's Chris Hayes. "That's great. Let us take a look at the Australian health-care system, and let's move." Sanders suggested Trump study how health care is handled in Canada and Europe, and then move the U.S. to a "Medicare-for-all system that does what every other major country on Earth does: guarantee health care to all people at a fraction of the cost per capita that we spend. Thank you, Mr. President, we'll quote you on the floor of the Senate." Sanders also called Trump's assertion that the AHCA lowers premiums and deductibles "preposterous" and "totally false," and predicted this bill will be "even more unpopular" than the one the GOP failed to vote on weeks ago. Catherine Garcia
When President Trump touched down in his native New York City on Thursday evening for his first visit since the inauguration, hundreds of protesters were waiting for him outside of the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum, where he was slated to give a speech.
Many carried signs, with phrases like "Not my president" and "Dump Trump," and there were also demonstrators near Trump Tower and a banner that read #NoTrumpNYC unfurled on a Staten Island Ferry. "As a lifelong New Yorker, I think there's something particularly appalling about Trump coming from this environment and just not representing New Yorkers in any way whatsoever," protester Lauren Rothman told the New York Daily News. "New York is an immigrant town. New York is a melting pot, and the policies that he represents don't represent New Yorkers. I think he should know that we don't like him and that he has no home here." Catherine Garcia
Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that he didn't read the entire text of the Republicans' revised American Health Care Act bill before voting in favor of it, but it's fine because his staff members picked up the slack.
Rep. Chris Collins: "I understand this bill in its entirety, Wolf, without pouring through every word" https://t.co/tvoBXXHMcS
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 4, 2017
The language in the bill, including two new amendments, was made available only within the past 24 hours, and Blitzer asked Collins if he was able to "actually sit down" and read it all before Thursday morning's vote. "I will fully admit, Wolf, I did not, but I can also assure you my staff did," Collins responded. "We have to rely on our staff." Blitzer pressed on, telling Collins that the legislation affects the economy and "millions and millions of Americans," and asking if he thought it was "important" for him to take his time with the text.
"You know, I have to rely on my staff and I can probably tell you that I read every word and I wouldn't be telling you the truth, nor would any other member," Collins said. "We rely on our staff and we rely on our committees and I'm comfortable that I understand this bill in its entirety without poring through every word. I'm just being quite honest, that's the way it is." Collins did not reveal if he read the parts that let states decide if rape is a pre-existing condition, cut funding for special-needs students, and make steep and structural cuts to Medicaid, or if he left those sections to his staff. Catherine Garcia
Hillary Clinton is speaking out against the GOP's American Health Care Act that passed in the House on Thursday, and urging Americans to "fight back" against it.
A shameful failure of policy & morality by GOP today. Fight back on behalf of the millions of families that will be hurt by their actions: https://t.co/yPy2ZW74mw
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 4, 2017
"A shameful failure of policy and morality by GOP today," Clinton tweeted Thursday evening. "Fight back on behalf of the millions of families that will be hurt by their actions." She also retweeted a message from the Swing Left grassroots network, which included a link to donate to the Democrats who will eventually oppose the 35 Republicans representing swing districts who voted for the health-care bill. The AHCA narrowly passed Thursday morning, 217-213, with 20 Republicans and every Democrat voting against it. Catherine Garcia
After making the rounds at some women-centric events this spring, Hillary Clinton may be ready to re-enter the world of politics. Politico reported Thursday that Clinton is gearing up to launch a new political group called Onward Together — a riff on her campaign slogan, "Stronger Together" — as soon as next week.
It's been just six months since Clinton lost the presidential election to Donald Trump, and Politico reports she's spent much of the time recruiting donors and executives for her forthcoming political group. Clinton's spokeswoman declined to comment to Politico on the story, but the magazine cites "multiple people close to" Clinton as well as "people familiar with [Onward Together's] planning."
The board of directors for the group has already filled out, Politico says, and the mission would apparently "focus on sending money to other organizations at a time that Democratic donors are largely unsure about how they should be spending their cash." Read more about Clinton's potential next move at Politico. Kimberly Alters