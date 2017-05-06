Trump suggests federal assistance to historically black colleges may be unconstitutional

President Trump suggested he may consider a federal financial assistance program for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) unconstitutional in comments concluding a signing statement accompanying his Friday approval of the $1.2 trillion spending package that funds Washington through September.
As first reported by Politico, the statement says the Trump administration "shall treat provisions that allocate benefits on the basis of race, ethnicity, and gender," including the HBCU Capital Financing Program Account, "in a manner consistent with the requirement to afford equal protection of the laws under the Due Process Clause of the Constitution's Fifth Amendment." The program in question provides low-cost financing for HBCUs to build or repair campus facilities.
A response from Cheryl Smith of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) said the organization is "puzzled by this provision and seeking clarification from the White House as to its meaning." It may be that the Office of Management and Budget is simply "being overly cautious," Smith said. The White House and the Department of Education, which oversees the financing program, did not respond to Politico's requests for comment.
In February, Trump signed an executive order pledging his support to HBCUs, calling the schools "an absolute priority for this White House." The occasion sparked controversy when Education Secretary Betsy DeVos called HBCUs the "real pioneers when it comes to school choice." Bonnie Kristian
Olympian Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya came just shy of running a sub-two-hour marathon Saturday, nearly accomplishing one of the most anticipated feats in sports.
Kipchoge completed the 26.2 mile race in just two hours and 25 seconds. His time isn't eligible to set a new world record because he had a pace car, but it shaves more than two minutes off the current world record of 2:02:57 and slightly more off Kipchoge's previous personal best of 2:03:05.
Kipchoge is part of Nike's Breaking2 project, which has developed high-tech shoes and an innovative pacing formation to minimize wind resistance. To successfully break two hours, a runner must maintain a pace of 4:34 per mile, and seemingly minor factors like small variations of temperature or humidity can make — or, in this case, break — a performance.
"I was aiming for 1:59, but I'm happy to run two hours in [a] marathon," Kipchoge said post-race. "The world is only 25 seconds away." Watch him cross the finish line below. Bonnie Kristian
BREAKING: Kipchoge runs the fastest marathon ever (although just falls short of the 2 hour barrier) #breaking2 pic.twitter.com/IxHWsvgiXS
— Matt Burgess (@mattburgess1) May 6, 2017
Ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was warned by ranking members of President Trump's transition team that he should not communicate with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, The Washington Post reported Friday evening, citing unnamed former and current U.S. officials.
Flynn was reportedly told by transition staff Kislyak was under U.S. surveillance, guidance Flynn did not heed when he discussed easing U.S. sanctions on Russia with Kislyak in advance of President Trump's inauguration. "Officials were so concerned that Flynn did not fully understand the motives of the Russian ambassador that the head of Trump’s national security council transition team asked Obama administration officials for a classified CIA profile of Kislyak," the Post report notes, but it is unknown whether Flynn read the document.
Flynn is now entangled multiple federal investigations, scrutiny from the Pentagon's inspector general as well as congressional intelligence committees. Bonnie Kristian
Russia, Iran, and Turkey agreed on May 4 to organize four "de-escalation zones" in Syria, documents released by the Russian foreign ministry on Saturday revealed, maintaining the areas for at least six months.
The zones are mostly in opposition-held territory and are intended to offer some respite from the brutal violence of Syria's six-year civil war. The largest zone is expected to include Idlib province, the site of last month's chemical weapons attack, though maps will be finalized in the coming month.
If successful, the zones will facilitate humanitarian aid and a degree of normalcy for civilians. The Bashar al-Assad regime, which is allied with Russia and Iran, said it would respect the agreement but also promised to continue fighting oppositions "terrorism" wherever possible. The Turkish-allied rebels criticized the zones for not including all of Syria and said the deal was reached without adequate opposition input. Bonnie Kristian
The police officer who fatally shot Jordan Edwards, a 15-year-old black boy from Dallas, Texas, turned himself in for arrest on a murder charge Friday night. The officer, Roy Oliver, who is white, was released on bail set at $300,000. He was fired from his job earlier this week and now faces life in prison if convicted.
Oliver was one of three officers called to investigate underage drinking at a party Edwards was attending with his two brothers. Around the time the police arrived, a gunshot was heard somewhere nearby. Edwards, his brothers, and several other teens got into a car to leave the party, and Oliver repeatedly fired on the vehicle. One of his bullets struck Edwards in the head, killing him.
Oliver initially claimed he acted defensively because the car was aggressively reversing in his direction, but body camera footage revealed it was driving away from him. All the teenagers inside were unarmed.
Edwards is the youngest of 339 people fatally shot by police in America in 2017 so far, according to a count maintained by The Washington Post. Bonnie Kristian
French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is the subject of a "massive and coordinated hacking operation," his campaign said Friday evening, an attack timed in advance of Sunday's runoff vote between Macron, the centrist frontrunner, and far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen.
Some 14.5 gigabytes of content in about 70,000 files — including emails, business documents, and more — were leaked via a text storage site called Pastebin. The Macron campaign says falsified files were mixed among the real ones "to create confusion and misinformation," comparing the attack to allegations of Russian attempts to manipulate the U.S. presidential election by leaking information from the Hillary Clinton campaign.
Le Pen's staff said they have also been subject to "regular and targeted attacks," a claim that has not been independently confirmed. Both campaigns are prohibited from making any further public statements until voting is over, as French law mandates campaigning cease Friday at midnight through Sunday evening, when results are announced. Bonnie Kristian
Mark Green, President Trump's second nominee for Army secretary, withdrew his nomination Friday. Trump previously nominated Army veteran and billionaire Vincent Viola to the position, but Viola withdrew from consideration in February due to ethics concerns related to his business.
Green had been plagued by recent reports of controversial comments he'd made in the past, including that government-assisted health care is an "injustice" because an individual will "look to the government for the answer, not God. ... I think it interrupts the opportunity for people to come to a saving knowledge of who God is." Green had also publicly opposed same-sex marriage and expressed transphobic views, the Washington Examiner reports.
In a statement Friday announcing his decision, Green lamented that his "life of public service and [his] Christian beliefs have been mischaracterized and attacked by a few on the other side of the aisle for political gain." Read his full statement below. Kimberly Alters
Mark Green has withdrawn his nomination for Army Secretary. pic.twitter.com/CYXBdLeU6s
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 5, 2017
President Trump doubles down on praise for Australia's health care: 'Of course the Australians have better health care than we do — everybody does'
White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders repeatedly claimed during a Friday press briefing that President Trump was just being "complimentary" and nothing else when he told Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull that Australia has "better health care than we do."
Later Friday afternoon, Trump clarified via Twitter that, no, he really did mean that he thinks Australia's health care is superior to America's:
Of course the Australians have better healthcare than we do --everybody does. ObamaCare is dead! But our healthcare will soon be great.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2017
Trump made the comment to Turnbull during a sit-down Thursday, shortly after the House narrowly passed the American Health Care Act. "We have failing health care," Trump told Turnbull, referring to ObamaCare. "I shouldn't say this to our great gentleman and my friend from Australia, because you have better health care than we do."
For the record, Australia offers universal health care as well as private insurance coverage, which Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) pointed out sounds a lot more like ObamaCare than the AHCA. The Congressional Budget Office has projected that the GOP health-care bill — at least the first version of it — could cause 24 million people to lose coverage in the next 10 years. Becca Stanek