U.S. Olympic bobsledder Steven Holcomb found dead

U.S. Olympic bobsled champion Steven Holcomb was found dead at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York, on Saturday. He was 37. No information on the circumstances surrounding Holcomb's death has been released.

My heart hurts with the news of Steve Holcomb's passing. Jesus bring comfort & mercy as we grieve for our teammate! https://t.co/uLvLMJ69F0 pic.twitter.com/EydAyPLk6M — Johnny Quinn (@JohnnyQuinnUSA) May 6, 2017

In 2010, Holcomb's bobsled team won the first U.S. gold medal in the event since 1948. Holcomb himself competed after overcoming depression and a degenerative eye disease two years prior.

"Steve was a tremendous athlete and even better person, and his perseverance and achievements were an inspiration to us all," said a statement from the U.S. Olympic Committee. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve's family and the entire bobsledding community." Bonnie Kristian