U.S. Olympic bobsledder Steven Holcomb found dead

U.S. Olympic bobsled champion Steven Holcomb was found dead at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York, on Saturday. He was 37. No information on the circumstances surrounding Holcomb's death has been released.
My heart hurts with the news of Steve Holcomb's passing. Jesus bring comfort & mercy as we grieve for our teammate! https://t.co/uLvLMJ69F0 pic.twitter.com/EydAyPLk6M
— Johnny Quinn (@JohnnyQuinnUSA) May 6, 2017
In 2010, Holcomb's bobsled team won the first U.S. gold medal in the event since 1948. Holcomb himself competed after overcoming depression and a degenerative eye disease two years prior.
"Steve was a tremendous athlete and even better person, and his perseverance and achievements were an inspiration to us all," said a statement from the U.S. Olympic Committee. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve's family and the entire bobsledding community." Bonnie Kristian
You know when you have, like, a totalitarian government that enslaves all the women and tortures them and stuff? Total bummer, right?
Such is the quandary of the bros (led by host Chris Pine) in Saturday Night Live's parody of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. The dystopian future has arrived, and it's really ruining some weekend plans now that the "girl squad" (Vanessa Bayer, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Sasheer Zamata) can't hang out anymore.
"That sucks," one bro (Mikey Day) empathizes as the women explain their complete loss of personal autonomy. "You guys should, like, fight back." Pine jumps in with a helpful suggestion: "My dad is a lawyer. He could help you out. I mean, he mostly does entertainment law, but I'm sure he knows someone good." Watch the full sketch below. Bonnie Kristian
Saturday Night Live served up a nostalgic recreation of Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?, but the famous red trench and hat were handed over to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who has dramatically cut back her once-aggressive television appearance schedule.
"She used to be on TV and, like, every single channel," explains the modified theme song, sung by a lineup helmed by host Chris Pine. "One day we woke up and she was no longer there."
Two show contestants arrive to be this episode's gumshoes, but it turns out the kids are actually cool with Conway staying gone. "OK, well, that's our show," concludes Acme Senior Agent Greg Lee (Mikey Day). "Seven weeks in a row and nobody wants to find that woman." Watch the full skit below. Bonnie Kristian
Journalists were banned from two investment and immigration events in China featuring Nicole Kushner Meyer, the sister of Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser and the son-in-law of President Trump.
One event was in Beijing on Saturday and the other in Shanghai on Sunday; both invited wealthy Chinese citizens to invest at least $500,000 in Kushner development projects so they could obtain an EB-5 investor visa to the United States. Attendees were urged to invest sooner than later in case the Trump administration made that visa more difficult to obtain.
In Beijing, reporters were initially allowed to observe the event but then ejected. An organizer told The Washington Post journalists must leave because, "This is not the story we want." In Shanghai the next day, reporters were not allowed to enter the publicly advertised "private event." Bonnie Kristian
Despite suffering a major data breach Friday, centrist Emmanuel Macron is believed to maintain a 60-40 lead over far-right Marine Le Pen as France heads to the polls Sunday to pick a new president.
With runoff turnout expected to top 75 percent, French voters will centrally weigh in on France's place in Europe: Macron supports robust integration into the broader European community, while Le Pen promotes a populist, nationalist vision that prioritizes French interests. Immigration, security against terrorism, and a lagging economy are also expected to shape voters' decision.
Victory projections will be available around 2 p.m. ET. In the meantime, read The Week's Jeff Spross on this contest's similarities to the 2016 U.S. election and the challenge facing Macron. Bonnie Kristian
By all means enjoy a mint julep on Derby Day, but placing your bets on the first race of the Triple Crown series is a time for sober calculation. For Kentucky Derby neophytes, CBS Sports has this handy breakdown of all the main betting terms you'll need to understand at the track:
Win: Pick the horse that wins the race
Place: Pick a horse that finishes first or second
Show: Pick a horse that finishes first, second, or third
Daily Double: Pick the winners of two races
Exacta: Pick the first and second-place finishers in the correct order
Exacta Box: Pick the first and second-place finishers in no particular order
Trifecta: Pick the first, second, and third-place finishers in the correct order
Trifecta Box: Pick the first, second, and third-place finishers in no particular order
Superfecta: Pick the first, second, third, and fourth-place finishers in the correct order
Superfecta Box: Pick the first, second, third, and fourth-place finishers in no particular order [CBS Sports]
As for which horses to pick (assuming you're not choosing on name quality alone), Andrew Beaton at FiveThirtyEight explains that new rules for determining which 20 Thoroughbreds get to run has made the race more predictable in recent years, even though the contest remains volatile compared to comparable races. That new dynamic means "the best betting strategy for this year’s Derby may also be the dumbest one," Beaton says, namely: "Bet on Classic Empire," the favorite to win.
Coverage of the Derby begins at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC. The race itself, "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," is scheduled for 6:46 p.m. ET. Bonnie Kristian
Hamas on Saturday elected Ismail Haniyeh as its new political leader, replacing Khaled Meshaal, who reached his two-term limit.
Unlike Meshaal, who is exiled in Qatar, Haniyeh lives in the Gaza Strip. The former Hamas prime minister is considered a pragmatist and comes to office shortly after the Palestinian organization debuted a more moderate stance toward Israel, dropping its demand for Israel's destruction (without recognizing the country's right to exist) and cutting ties with the Muslim Brotherhood.
Haniyeh will likely be "more flexible on different aspects, maybe foremost is the reconciliation," said political analyst Hani Habib, who lives in Gaza, but will probably not effect a major transformation of Israeli-Palestinian relations. Hamas maintains a militant wing and is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union. The Israeli government did not immediately comment on the election. Bonnie Kristian
Late Show host Stephen Colbert made an unusually crude joke about President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, a comment that has drawn ire from Trump's supporters and some members of the LGBT community alike. On Wednesday, Colbert apologized for his word choice but not for the substance of the quip.
The comic is now under investigation by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) pursuant to "a number of complaints" following the Monday show. If the agency determines the joke was obscene — defined as a comments that appeal to "an average person's prurient interest" or "depict or describe sexual conduct in a 'patently offensive' way; and, taken as a whole, lack serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value" — CBS may be fined.
Though some have suggested the FCC's attention is politically motivated, the agency is following its normal rulebook, which entails investigation of all complaints. "We'll follow the standard operating procedures, as we always do," said FCC chair Ajit Pai, "and make sure we evaluate what the facts are and apply the law fairly and fully." Bonnie Kristian