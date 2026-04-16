Kiss of the Spider Woman: ‘a triumph all round’

Paul Foster’s revival of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s hit musical is ‘exceptional’

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Kiss of the Spider Woman. Three characters dressed elaborately holding their arms aloft
Fabian Soto Pacheco as Molina, Anna-Jane Casey as Aurora and George Blagden as Valentin 
(Image credit: Marc Brenner)

Everyone is familiar with their hits “Cabaret” and “Chicago”, said Clive Davis in The Times. Yet John Kander and Fred Ebb’s later musical “Kiss of the Spider Woman” – “a fiercely intelligent portrait” of two men who form an unlikely bond in a prison cell in Argentina during its Dirty War – “has slipped from view”.

Now, though, a new film version is about to land, and we also have this “glorious, scaled-down” stage production in Leicester (then Bristol). Based on Manuel Puig’s novel, and with a book by Terrence McNally, the piece is “as bold and thoughtful as any Sondheim”, and the “dynamics of a drama” played out in a cramped space are well served by Paul Foster’s “chamber approach” here. With deft choreography, and a full sound drawn from a small band, the evening “is a triumph all round”.

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