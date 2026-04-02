John Proctor Is the Villain: ‘punchy’ riposte to Arthur Miller classic

Kimberly Belflower’s “John Proctor Is the Villain” was a hit on Broadway and received seven Tony nominations – and “it’s easy to see why”, said Sarah Crompton on WhatsOnStage.

This “exuberant, perceptive and absolutely essential” play is about a group of teenage girls studying “The Crucible” at the apex of the #MeToo movement in 2018. They’ve asked to set up a feminist society at their high school in conservative, small-town Georgia, and the authorities have reluctantly agreed – thanks to their charismatic male English teacher offering to be its sponsor.

As they dig into “The Crucible” with him, and one of their number (the “town slut”) returns from a mysterious, months-long absence, the play – like Arthur Miller’s witch-trial parable, featuring the adulterous John Proctor – becomes a study in “who is to be listened to; who has the right to have their word believed”. It amounts to a witty and convincing picture of “teenage girlhood, its brightness, hopes and fears”.

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Belflower’s “punchy” if schematic riposte to Miller’s classic is a “terrific piece of provocative entertainment”, said Nick Curtis in London’s The Standard. The girls are high-school archetypes (“the nerd; the hot girl; the preacher’s daughter; the sophisticated blow-in from the big city”), while the two boys in the class are “lamebrain jocks”.

Yet in this recast London transfer, all these characters are brought to vivid life by superb young actors under the careful direction of Danya Taymor. The dialogue in Belflower’s study of sexual politics and victimhood “slips easily back and forth between teen anguish, dry humour and pop culture geekery”, said Clive Davis in The Times. It captures “the way classroom obsessions can so easily spiral out of control”, and reminds us that schools can be “every bit as claustrophobic as Miller’s 17th century Salem”.

It’s a shame, then, that in the closing scene, Belflower can’t resist forcing through her message as the truth about the teacher is revealed. Yes, “all nuance is lost in the final beats of the play, set to Lorde’s ‘Green Light’”, said Emily Lawford in The New Statesman. But this “thrilling” evening “still leaves you invigorated”.

Royal Court Theatre, London SW1. Until 25 April