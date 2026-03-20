The Holy Rosenbergs: a ‘knotty’ and ‘resonant’ political drama

Starring Tracy-Ann Oberman, the play explores the presentation of Israel and Gaza in a ‘collision of the political and personal’

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The Holy Rosenbergs family sitting around a dinner table
The Holy Rosenbergs tackles ‘ethical family dilemmas’ as well as fraught geopolitical issues
(Image credit: Manuel Harlan)

Ryan Craig’s play “The Holy Rosenbergs”, first staged in 2011, examines the response of a Jewish family in north London to the 2008/09 war in Gaza.

Fifteen years on, said Sarah Hemming in the Financial Times, it feels “strongly resonant, yet curiously like a period piece”, given the horrifying human cost of the more recent conflict. The play is an Arthur Miller-like “collision of the political and personal”.

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Matters come to a head when their daughter Ruth (Dorothea Myer-Bennett) arrives. A UN lawyer, she is investigating war crimes during the conflict. This has enraged members of their local community, which could be the last straw for her father’s firm.

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