Romeo & Juliet: an ‘outlandishly joyful’ take on the Shakespearean classic

Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe dazzle in Robert Icke’s ‘richly emotional, brilliantly intelligent’ West End production

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Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe star in Romeo and Juliet
Sadie Sink is ‘magnificent’ with a ‘steely passion’ as Juliet, and well matched by Noah Jupe as Romeo
(Image credit: Manuel Harlan)

For a play that famously ends with the suicides of its two teenage protagonists, Robert Icke’s production of “Romeo & Juliet” feels “outlandishly joyful” and “profoundly alive”, said Alice Saville in The Independent.

Fuelled by fizzing performances from its “duo of stars”, Sadie Sink (from “Stranger Things”) and Noah Jupe (“Hamnet”), this is a “richly emotional, brilliantly intelligent take on a classic – one that’ll plunge a knife into your heart so skilfully that you hardly notice the pain”. Sink, already a Broadway veteran at 23, is “magnificent” – with a “steely passion”, quick wit and unguarded physical abandon, said Nick Curtis in London’s The Standard. And she’s well matched by Jupe, who makes a consummately assured stage debut as a boyish and impetuous Romeo.

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