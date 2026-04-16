The Stranger: a ‘spellbindingly sleek’ adaptation of Albert Camus’ novella

François Ozon’s ‘icily compelling’ film has a ‘subtle revisionist slant’

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Benjamin Voisin in The Stranger
Rising French star Benjamin Voisin plays Meursault
(Image credit: Music Box Films / Carole Bethuel)

Consisting of “two dreamlike, black-and-white hours of murder, sex and existential brooding”, “The Stranger” is “the Frenchest film I’ve seen in years”, said Robbie Collin in The Telegraph.

A “spellbindingly sleek” adaptation of Albert Camus’ novella “L’Étranger”, it is about a young French settler in 1930s Algiers who – shortly after his mother’s funeral – kills an Arab man on a beach. The rising French star Benjamin Voisin plays the character of Meursault with “mesmerising Alain Delon-like sangfroid and a shard of ice through his soul”, and the scene of the killing is “masterful”. This is a film with “the suspended horror and cruel, glinting beauty of a guillotine blade”.

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