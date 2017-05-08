Melrose Place star Antonio Sabato Jr. running for Congress

Actor and model Antonio Sabato Jr. is running for Congress in California's 26th congressional district, and his team thinks he has a not-so-secret weapon that will guarantee a win — the support of President Trump.

Documents were filed with the Federal Election Commission on Monday so Sabato, a Republican, can run against current Rep. Julia Brownley (D), who has represented the district since 2013. His fundraiser, Charles Moran, told the Los Angeles Times that Sabato has always been interested in public policy and politics and was inspired to run after speaking at the Republican National Convention last summer. "Being a Republican and with proximity to the White House and Republican leadership, he's going to be able to get more done – being in the majority, with his notoriety, for the residents of the 26th [congressional] district," Moran said.

Sabato, 45, has appeared in Calvin Klein underwear ads and on General Hospital, Melrose Place, and multiple reality shows, including VH1's My Antonio, where he tried to find love. He said after the convention that Hollywood producers blacklisted him, but his IMDB page shows that since 2016, he has played Dario in the TV movie Dark Paradise and Miguel in Dance Night Obsession, and starred in Antonio: Down Under as himself. Catherine Garcia