Melrose Place star Antonio Sabato Jr. running for Congress

Actor and model Antonio Sabato Jr. is running for Congress in California's 26th congressional district, and his team thinks he has a not-so-secret weapon that will guarantee a win — the support of President Trump.
Documents were filed with the Federal Election Commission on Monday so Sabato, a Republican, can run against current Rep. Julia Brownley (D), who has represented the district since 2013. His fundraiser, Charles Moran, told the Los Angeles Times that Sabato has always been interested in public policy and politics and was inspired to run after speaking at the Republican National Convention last summer. "Being a Republican and with proximity to the White House and Republican leadership, he's going to be able to get more done – being in the majority, with his notoriety, for the residents of the 26th [congressional] district," Moran said.
Sabato, 45, has appeared in Calvin Klein underwear ads and on General Hospital, Melrose Place, and multiple reality shows, including VH1's My Antonio, where he tried to find love. He said after the convention that Hollywood producers blacklisted him, but his IMDB page shows that since 2016, he has played Dario in the TV movie Dark Paradise and Miguel in Dance Night Obsession, and starred in Antonio: Down Under as himself. Catherine Garcia
No, President Trump's Twitter account has not been hacked — his header image is supposed to feature one of his tweets Photoshopped over a picture of him and various people wearing suits giving thumbs up signs.
This is the header of the president of the United States' political/personal Twitter account pic.twitter.com/TjgSITBNY6
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) May 9, 2017
Instead of pinning the tweet ("Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows — there is 'no evidence' of collusion w/Russia and Trump"), Trump for some reason slapped it on top of an image that has nothing to do with anything he said. While it's easy to read on mobile, the tweet cuts off after "there is" on desktop browsers.
Trump was on a tear Monday night, giving his two cents on what former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates had to say during their testimonies before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee. He called the media and news "fake" multiple times, said the "Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax" and "taxpayer funded charade," and claimed that what Yates shared with the committee was "nothing but old news." While putting a tweet in his banner is new for Trump, he might consider next time not using one that includes the words "collusion w/Russia and Trump." Catherine Garcia
A New Orleans resident is suing the city in order to prevent officials from "touching, removing, or doing anything" with a statue of Confederate general Pierre Gustave Toutant Beauregard.
The monument is one of four honoring Confederate military leaders and battles that the city has said it will take down; one statue commemorating the Battle of Liberty Place has already been removed, by contractors wearing tactical vests and masks working in the middle of the night. Richard Marksbury, a founder of a group that opposes the removal of Confederate statues, told reporters Monday the Beauregard statue at the entrance to City Park is on private, not city land, and thus cannot be brought down. A judge has rejected an immediate block of the removal, and a hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Due to safety concerns, Mayor Mitch Landrieu is not revealing when the statues will come down. The Battle of Liberty Place monument was created in 1891, and commemorates a post-Civil War fight between the Crescent City White League, which opposed New Orleans' integrated police force, and the state militia, CNN reports. The other two statues on the chopping block honor Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis. Catherine Garcia
A new HuffPost/YouGov poll has found that just 31 percent of Americans approve of the Republicans' health-care bill, the American Health Care Act, that narrowly passed the House last week and has been sent to the Senate for consideration.
The bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act is opposed by 44 percent of Americans, with 25 percent saying they are unsure. Of those surveyed, 39 percent said the AHCA would likely be worse than the ACA, and 26 percent said it would be better. The poll was conducted online on May 6, surveying 1,000 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percent. Catherine Garcia
Unable to get through to their boss on their own, White House advisers called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office last month and asked if he would call President Trump to persuade him to not pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) unilaterally, several people in the Canadian government told The National Post.
It worked — on April 26, after it was reported by several media outlets that the administration was considering drafting an executive order to exit NAFTA, Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto phoned Trump in the afternoon, and that night, the White House issued a statement saying Trump was not going to terminate the agreement. "You never know how much of it is theater, but it didn't feel that way," a senior Canadian diplomat told The National Post, before politely adding, "Maybe they're just learning how to be a government. At lest they were open to the conversation, and that stopped them doing something rash and destructive."
Trudeau argued that if the U.S. left, it would likely cause a major economic disruption, costing U.S. jobs. Trump said it was an "honor" to work with Trudeau and Peña Nieto on the matter, and he likes "both these gentlemen very much. I respect their countries very much. The relationship is very special. And I said, I will hold on the termination — let's see if we can make it a fair deal." The White House did not respond to The National Post's request for a comment. Catherine Garcia
This GOP senator tried to shame Sally Yates for opposing Trump's travel ban. She demolished him.
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates fired back Monday when Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) attempted to corner her over her opposition to President Trump's immigration executive order. At a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing, Cornyn informed Yates that he found it "enormously disappointing" that she "somehow vetoed the decision of the Office of Legal Counsel with regard to the lawfulness of the president's order" just because she happened "to disagree with it as a policy matter."
Yates refused to let Cornyn reduce the debate to just a "policy matter." She pointed back to her confirmation hearing, during which Cornyn and his colleagues asked Yates if she would push back on something the president did if she believed it was "unlawful or unconstituional." "And I looked at this. I made a determination that I believed it was unlawful," Yates said. "I also thought it was inconsistent with principles of the Department of Justice." Several federal courts have also ruled that Trump's order, which blocks people from multiple Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., violates the Constitution.
When Cornyn questioned Yates' "authority to overrule the Office of Legal Counsel," she had a snappy response ready to fire. "Well," Yates said, "I was the attorney general of the United States."
Watch a portion of the exchange below. Becca Stanek
On travel ban, Yates says during confirmation hearing she promised Sen. Cornyn she'd refuse presidential requests to do anything unlawful. pic.twitter.com/7s4CHKRVn8
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 8, 2017
Sally Yates told the White House that Gen. Flynn could be blackmailed by the Russians weeks before he was ousted
Testifying Monday on Russian interference in the 2016 election before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates said she had told the White House that ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had misled administration officials about his pre-inaugural discussions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak because, "to state the obvious, you don't want your national security adviser compromised by the Russians."
In her testimony, Yates said she told the White House on Jan. 26 that Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his relations with the Russians and that he could be compromised. Flynn was not ultimately ousted by the administration until Feb. 13. Yates added that the Russians knew Flynn had lied and "that created a situation ... where the national security adviser could be blackmailed."
This is a big deal. White House did not act when told the national security adviser was compromised by Russians. Why not?
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 8, 2017
President Trump fired Yates for declining to defend his first, since-withdrawn executive order limiting travel to the U.S. from several majority-Muslim nations, and after Yates warned Trump's White House counsel about the content of Flynn's pre-inaugural discussions. NBC News revealed Monday that in a meeting days after Trump took office, former President Barack Obama warned against hiring Flynn, who had been fired by the Obama administration. Jeva Lange
Yates says she brought concerns about Flynn to White House: “We believed that General Flynn was compromised with respect to the Russians.” pic.twitter.com/43ImGpX9Th
— ABC News (@ABC) May 8, 2017
For those out there who have been wondering what their body type would look like as a body wash bottle, you're in luck. For a limited time, Dove is selling its body wash in bottles of six different shapes and sizes, intended to mimic the diversity of women's body types.
Some of the bottles are pear-shaped, some are hourglass-shaped, some are apple-shaped, and others are straight up and down. Previously, the body wash came in a bottle that was shaped like, well, a body wash bottle.
Dove, which came up with the idea with agency Ogilvy London, is hoping that molding its plastic body wash dispensers into a variety of shapes will "show how beauty is diverse and diversity is beautiful." "Our six exclusive bottle designs represent this diversity: Just like women, we wanted to show that our iconic bottle can come in all shapes and sizes, too," Dove said in a statement.
Watch Dove's video about its campaign below, and try to match your human body to a plastic bottle. Becca Stanek