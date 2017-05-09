CNN legal analyst calls Trump's firing of Comey a 'grotesque abuse of power'

On Tuesday, President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, following the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Neither FBI nor Department of Justice officials were aware of Comey's termination before the White House released a statement announcing it Tuesday afternoon, NBC News reports.
Under Comey, the FBI was conducting an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, including whether Trump or any of his associates knowingly colluded with the Russians. CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Tuesday characterized Comey's dismissal as "a grotesque abuse of power by the president of the United States," given the fact that Sessions — who recused himself from any investigations of Russian meddling and Trump's campaign due to troubling optics — appears to have directed the dismissal of Comey, who was leading the probe.
"This is the kind of thing that goes on in non-democracies, that when there is an investigation that reaches near the president of the United States — or the leader of a non-democracy — they fire the people who were in charge of the investigation," Toobin said, likening Comey's dismissal to former President Richard Nixon's firing of Archibald Cox, the special prosecutor investigating the Watergate scandal. "This is not normal. This is not politics as usual," Toobin said, noting Nixon's termination of Cox precipitated his eventual resignation.
Toobin confirmed that the president has the full legal authority to fire an FBI director, but it's only been done once before, when former President Bill Clinton fired William Sessions in 1993. Watch Toobin's full analysis below, or read the letter Trump sent Comey here. Kimberly Alters
President Trump apparently called Democratic Sen. Feinstein moments before the Comey announcement
Multiple senior officials at the FBI and the Department of Justice were reportedly left in the dark about President Trump's plans to fire FBI Director James Comey, but one person who did apparently get a heads up? Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.).
"President Trump called me at 5:30 and indicated he would be removing Director Comey, saying the FBI needed a change," Feinstein said in a statement. News of Comey's ouster broke shortly after.
Feinstein, who is a ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called for the next FBI director to be "strong and independent." She vowed Comey's replacement would "receive a fair hearing in the Judiciary Committee."
Trump fired Comey on Tuesday based on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. In a letter to the president, Rosenstein flagged Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email service as a reason for termination. Becca Stanek
Comey's firing leaves Clinton's former campaign manager feeling like he's in the 'twilight zone'
Hillary Clinton's former campaign manager said President Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday "terrifies" him.
"Twilight zone," Robby Mook tweeted. "I was as disappointed and frustrated as anyone at how the email investigation was handled. But this terrifies me." During the 2016 presidential campaign, the FBI started an investigation into how Clinton handled classified emails on a private server during her time as secretary of state. Comey announced in July 2016 that while Clinton was "extremely careless" in how she handled her email system, no charges would be filed. Days before the election, Comey told Congress the FBI was looking at emails found during an investigation of Anthony Weiner, husband of Clinton aide Huma Abedin, that might have something to do with the Clinton probe, but on Nov. 6, he told Congress the FBI was sticking to its original conclusion.
On Tuesday, the FBI had to send the Senate Judiciary Committee a letter clarifying something Comey said during a hearing last week; he testified that Abedin forwarded "hundreds and thousands" of emails to Weiner, but the FBI said in its letter they found that only "two email chains containing classified information were manually forwarded" to him. Catherine Garcia
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has no qualms with the firing of FBI Director James Comey by President Trump on Tuesday, saying, "I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well."
Trump fired Comey at the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. In his letter to Comey, Trump wrote that he was "not able to effectively lead the Bureau." Catherine Garcia
President Trump on Tuesday fired FBI Director James Comey, becoming only the second president in history to dismiss the leader of the FBI. The decision came at the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who cited Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server as reason for the termination.
In his letter to Comey informing the FBI director he'd been terminated, Trump wrote, "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau." Under Comey, the FBI was conducting an investigation into Russia's interference in last year's election, including whether Trump or his associates knowingly colluded with the Russians.
Last week, Trump tweeted that Comey "was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton." Read his full dismissal letter to Comey below. Kimberly Alters
President Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed in a statement Tuesday. Trump informed Comey on Tuesday that he had been "terminated and removed from office."
Trump's decision was "based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions," the statement said. In his letter to the president, Rosenstein wrote that the way Comey "handled the conclusion of the email investigation" into Hillary Clinton's use of a private server was "wrong." "Having refused to admit his errors, the director cannot be expected to implement the necessary corrective actions," Rosenstein wrote to Trump.
In his letter to Comey, Trump wrote that it is "essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission." He added: "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau."
The search for Comey's replacement will begin immediately. "Today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement," Trump said in the White House statement. Becca Stanek
On Tuesday, the FBI sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee clarifying a portion of FBI Director James Comey's testimony from last week's hearing, in which he incorrectly reported that Hillary Clinton's top aide Huma Abedin had forwarded "hundreds and thousands" of emails to her husband, Anthony Weiner.
Though 49,000 emails on Weiner's computer were identified as being potentially pertinent to the investigation into Clinton's private email server, the FBI said it determined that just "two email chains containing classified information were manually forwarded" from Abedin to Weiner. An additional 10 chains containing classified information were found on Weiner's laptop "as a result of backup activity." All 12 had previously been examined by the bureau.
The letter was signed by the FBI's assistant director. Read it in full below. Becca Stanek
