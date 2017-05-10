James Comey reportedly asked the DOJ for more resources for the Russia investigation days before he was fired

Former FBI Director James Comey asked the Department of Justice last week for more money and personnel to dedicate to the Russia investigation, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing "three officials with knowledge of his request." Comey was fired Tuesday by President Trump, purportedly due to his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state.

Under Comey, the bureau has been conducting an investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and whether the president or any of his associates knowingly colluded with Russian operatives. Comey reportedly made the request to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein when the two met last week.

Trump's decision to fire Comey came at the recommendation of Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, with Rosenstein submitting a three-page memo to the president titled, "Restoring Public Confidence in the Federal Bureau of Investigation." When asked Wednesday why Comey was fired, Trump simply said, "He wasn't doing a good job." Kimberly Alters

Update 12:15 p.m. ET: A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice has denied the Times' report, calling it "100 percent false."