Sri Lanka's new Marxist leader wins huge majority

The left-leaning coalition of newly elected Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake won 159 of the legislature's 225 seats

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake shows off ink-stained finger after voting
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

The party of Sri Lanka's newly elected Marxist-leaning president won a two-thirds majority in parliamentary elections Thursday, the country's election commission said today. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's National People's Power (NPP) coalition won 159 of the legislature's 225 seats, up from three in the previous parliament.



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

