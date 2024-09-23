Sri Lanka veers left, elects Marxist

Newly elected president Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the leader of a Marxist party, promised to fight corruption

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake takes the oath of office
What happened

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the leader of a Marxist party and leftist coalition, was sworn in as Sri Lanka's president Monday after being declared election winner Sunday. Voters elected Dissanayake, 55, on Saturday, choosing an outsider who promised to fight corruption and raise the standard of living after a 2022 economic collapse. He beat President Ranil Wickremesinghe and opposition leader Sajith Premadasa in a ranked-choice system that returned no majority winner in the first count.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

