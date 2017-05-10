Vladimir Putin, decked out in full hockey gear, claims he had nothing to do with firing Comey

Russian President Vladimir Putin was intercepted by CBS News on his way to a hockey game (?) on Wednesday morning and he firmly told the reporter, "We have nothing to do" with the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Questions have swirled in the wake of President Trump's surprise ousting of Comey, particularly as the move comes in the midst of an investigation into possible White House ties to Russia. Coincidentally, Trump also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday and took an opportunity to pose chummily with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

As pop music blasted in the background, Putin told the CBS News reporter that "your question looks very funny for me. Don't be angry with me … President Trump is acting in accordance with his … law and constitution."

Putin added as a word of advice: "You see, I am going to play hockey with hockey [players]. And I invite you to do the same." Jeva Lange