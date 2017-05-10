Sarah Huckabee Sanders claims James Comey committed 'basic atrocities'

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is at the Pentagon for the rest of the week for Navy reserve duty, so his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was given the unpleasant task of handling the press the day after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. From the get-go, Sanders firmly defended Trump's motive for firing Comey, claiming that "it's been an erosion of confidence. Director Comey has shown a lot of missteps and mistakes."
Sanders also attempted to distinguish between Trump the candidate and Trump the president, saying "those are two very different things." "Once you take over leading the Department of Justice, that's very different than being a candidate in a campaign," she went on.
As for Comey, Sanders claimed the former director had committed "basic atrocities" while serving as the director of the bureau. "Having a letter like the one he received, and having that conversation that outlined the basic atrocities in circumventing the chain of command and the Department of Justice," she said. "Any person of legal mind and authority knows what a big deal that is."
Her language raised more than a few eyebrows:
As recently as January, Trump had some pretty nice things to say about Comey. Jeva Lange
White House spokeswoman claims Trump has been 'considering' letting Comey go 'since the day he was elected'
White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the day after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey that Trump had "been considering letting Director Comey go since the day he was elected." "It's been an erosion of confidence," Sanders said in Wednesday's daily press briefing. "I think that Director Comey has shown over the last several months and, frankly, the last year, a lot of missteps and mistakes."
However, Trump and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's public comments appeared to tell a different story. Just days ago, on May 3, Spicer said that "the president has confidence in the director." When asked last month in an interview whether it was a mistake not ask Comey to step down at the start of his presidency, Trump insisted he had "confidence" in Comey. Becca Stanek
Hurricane season in the Pacific Ocean doesn't technically start for another five days, but a major tropical storm has already formed off of Mexico, USA Today reports. Tropical Storm Adrian is the earliest eastern Pacific tropical storm to form since reliable record-keeping began in 1966, with the previous record being Tropical Storm Alma, formed on May 14, 1990.
Adrian has winds of about 45 miles per hour; it takes winds of 74 miles per hour for a storm to officially be classified as a hurricane. Pacific tropical storms and hurricanes don't usually do more damage to the U.S. than flooding through the Southwest, although they can do significant damage to the coastal cities of Mexico.
"With water temperatures off western Central America above normal and relatively low wind shear, [Adrian's] conditions will be conducive for further strengthening," said AccuWeather meteorologist Steve Travis.
Hurricane season technically begins in the Pacific on May 15. It starts in the Atlantic on June 1. Jeva Lange
Russian President Vladimir Putin was intercepted by CBS News on his way to a hockey game (?) on Wednesday morning and he firmly told the reporter, "We have nothing to do" with the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
Questions have swirled in the wake of President Trump's surprise ousting of Comey, particularly as the move comes in the midst of an investigation into possible White House ties to Russia. Coincidentally, Trump also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday and took an opportunity to pose chummily with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
As pop music blasted in the background, Putin told the CBS News reporter that "your question looks very funny for me. Don't be angry with me … President Trump is acting in accordance with his … law and constitution."
Putin added as a word of advice: "You see, I am going to play hockey with the hockey fans. And I invite you to do the same." Jeva Lange
The day after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, he met with the Nixon administration's former secretary of state Henry Kissinger and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Trump's meeting Wednesday with Kissinger was apparently not on his official schedule, so the White House press pool was surprised to walk into the Oval Office to find Trump and Kissinger sitting side-by-side.
As Trump sat next to the 93-year-old, who Politico reported "has maintained close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin," he reportedly said that Comey, who was leading the FBI's investigation into Trump's ties to Russia, was "not doing a good job."
Already, some had been painting comparisons between Trump and former President Richard Nixon, the last U.S. president to fire a man who has heading up an investigation about him. Trump has maintained he axed Comey because of how he handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email server.
If that weren't enough to push Trump critics over the edge, there was also this photo tweeted out by the Russian embassy of Trump and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak grinning and shaking hands in the Oval Office. Becca Stanek
James Comey reportedly asked the DOJ for more resources for the Russia investigation days before he was fired
Former FBI Director James Comey asked the Department of Justice last week for more money and personnel to dedicate to the Russia investigation, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing "three officials with knowledge of his request." Comey was fired Tuesday by President Trump, purportedly due to his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state.
Under Comey, the bureau has been conducting an investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and whether the president or any of his associates knowingly colluded with Russian operatives. Comey reportedly made the request to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein when the two met last week.
Trump's decision to fire Comey came at the recommendation of Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, with Rosenstein submitting a three-page memo to the president titled, "Restoring Public Confidence in the Federal Bureau of Investigation." When asked Wednesday why Comey was fired, Trump simply said, "He wasn't doing a good job." Kimberly Alters
Update 12:15 p.m. ET: A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice has denied the Times' report, calling it "100 percent false."
On Wednesday, the GOP-controlled Senate failed to pass a measure that would have repealed an Obama-era regulation cutting methane emissions. Three Republicans — Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Susan Collins (Maine), and, perhaps most unexpectedly, John McCain (Ariz.) — joined Democrats in voting against the repeal, resulting in 51 no votes and just 49 yes votes. The Washington Post noted this marked the first failed use of the Congressional Review Act — which lets lawmakers "overturn rules within 60 days of their adoption" — since Trump assumed office.
The vote was an unexpected win for environmental advocates. The rule, issued in November 2016, curbed emissions "from gas wells on public and tribal lands." While it's safe for now, Axios reported the Interior Department has already said it would "review the regulation, as required by an executive order" that President Trump signed. Becca Stanek
Mitch McConnell dismisses 'partisan calls' for an independent investigation of President Trump's Russia ties
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday argued that there is no need for a special prosecutor or an independent commission to investigate President Trump's ties to Russia. On the Senate floor, McConnell said that because there are already ongoing investigations by the Senate and the FBI, adding another investigation would only muddy the waters. "Today we'll no doubt hear calls for a new investigation, which could only serve to impede the current work being done to not only discover what the Russians may have done [but] also to let this body and the national security community develop countermeasures and war-fighting doctrine to see that it doesn't occur again," he said.
McConnell also stood by Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey. He shook his head at Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who have responded with outrage to Comey's unexpected ouster Tuesday evening. McConnell noted that Democrats themselves had "repeatedly and sharply criticized" Comey. "Last year the current Democratic leader said it appeared to be an appalling act, one that he said goes against the tradition of prosecutors at every level of government," McConnell said, referring to Schumer's comments about Comey's decision on the Hillary Clinton email investigation weeks before Election Day. "And the prior Democratic leader, when asked if James Comey should resign given his conduct of the investigation, he replied, 'Of course. Yes.'"
McConnell declared that "partisan calls" should not delay the work of the Senate Intelligence Committee because "too much is at stake." While Democrats have overwhelmingly led the call, Republican Sens. John McCain (Ariz.) and Richard Burr (N.C.), who is leading the Senate's investigation, have also joined the push for an independent investigation. Becca Stanek