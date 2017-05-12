HHS Secretary Tom Price thinks the Senate will vote on health care before the August recess

Bathing suits will be worn and barbecues will be had before the Senate actually votes on repealing and replacing ObamaCare, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price predicted Friday in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. Price responded in the affirmative when asked if he "sense[s] agreement" on the fact that fast action is required on health care. "Leader McConnell is absolutely committed to getting a bill out of the Senate, and we will continue to work with the leader and all the other senators who are interested, as I say, in working toward a positive, productive outcome," Price said. "And I do, I believe the Senate will produce a bill this summer."

"And will it get a vote before they recess?" Hewitt asked, referring to Congress' month-long August break. "I believe so," Price said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has yet to give a concrete deadline, only indicating that a vote will happen whenever 51 members have reached a consensus on a plan. He warned last week that "this process will not be quick or simple or easy, but it must be done." Becca Stanek