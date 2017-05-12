Democrats demand Trump release the alleged Comey tapes — or admit he made them up

Nobody has any idea what President Trump meant when he tweeted that former FBI Director James Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press," but if such tapes do actually exist, the Democrats want to see them.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement that the president "should immediately provide any such recordings to Congress or admit, once again, to have made a deliberately misleading — and in this case threatening — statement."
The top Democrats on the Judiciary and Oversight committees, John Conyers Jr. (Mich.) and Elijah Cummings (Md.), also issued a letter requesting "all documents, memoranda, analysis, emails, and other communications relating to the president's decision to dismiss Director Comey." Conyers and Cummings additionally pointed out that it is a crime to intimidate or threaten potential witnesses.
Private citizens are trying their own ways to get their hands on any information about the alleged tapes:
Just filed my first FOI with the White House.
On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer refused to deny that Trump has recorded conversations in the Oval Office. Jeva Lange
President Trump just made very clear in an interview with Fox News' Jeanine Pirro that he's totally serious about cancelling press conferences. Though the full interview won't air until Saturday night, Fox News offered a little sneak peek Friday afternoon of Trump explaining his rationale for the threat, which he first made Friday morning on Twitter.
"Are you moving so quickly that your communications department cannot keep up with you?" Pirro asked Trump. Before she'd even finished asking the question, Trump was heartily agreeing and explaining how the obvious solution would be that "we don't have press conferences." "I think it's a good idea," Trump said. As an alternative, he suggested having a press conference every two weeks that he would host himself.
Trump declared that the "level of hostility" at the White House daily briefings is "very unfair." He noted that White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a "lovely young woman" and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer — "you know Sean Spicer," he said — is a "wonderful human being." "He's doing a good job, but he gets beat up," Trump said of Spicer.
The full interview airs Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel. Catch the preview below. Becca Stanek
SATURDAY: @JudgeJeanine goes one-on-one with @POTUS - Tune in at 9p ET on Fox News Channel!
At the rate things are going, President Trump apparently sees the 2018 midterm elections going excellently for Republicans. Yes, Republicans.
While addressing the Republican National Committee on Friday in a video message just days after abruptly firing FBI Director James Comey, Trump was optimistic. "We can pick up a lot of seats especially if it all keeps going as it's going now," Trump reportedly told the RNC members, who were gathered in California for their spring meeting.
Just last week — before Trump axed Comey and after the House narrowly passed the American Health Care Act — The Cook Political Report lowered House Republicans' chances of winning in 20 midterm races. Becca Stanek
Sean Spicer repeatedly refuses to definitively deny that Trump is recording White House conversations
On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was repeatedly and directly asked if President Trump is recording conversations in the Oval Office. Each time, Spicer refused to answer.
Earlier Friday, President Trump apparently threatened former FBI Director James Comey, tweeting: "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Spicer's first question at the press conference was directly related: "Did President Trump record his conversations with former FBI Director Comey?" Reuters' Jeff Mason wanted to know.
"I've talked to the president and the president has nothing further to add to that," Spicer said.
Mason continued to press Spicer, but Spicer wasn't budging:
This is an important exchange. @jeffmason1 pushes again and again on Trump's "tapes" tweet. Spicer won't comment.
A few minutes later, Time's Zeke Miller returned to the question: "Is [Trump] currently recording conversations taking place in the Oval Office?"
"I think that the point that I made, in respect to the tweet, is the president has no further comment on this," Spicer said, again refusing to take the opportunity to deny the allegation.
"Is [Trump] currently recording conversations taking place in the Oval Office?"
Spicer: "The president has no further comment on this." pic.twitter.com/QVV8dpQkYQ
The possibility that Trump is taping conversations has sparked widespread alarm. Former President Richard Nixon's lawyer, John Dean, who was charged for obstruction of justice due to his role in Watergate, tweeted Friday: "Obviously President Trump is confused. He is the one who must hope there are no tapes. Honest people do not have problems being taped." Jeva Lange
Downton Abbey, the much-loved PBS Masterpiece Classic series, is officially coming back as a movie. Filming is slated to start in September, though a release date and cast have yet to be announced.
Series writer Julian Fellowes is onboard to write the script, which will be produced with Carnival Films. WWD reported that Fellowes was "so hopeful that the series would be made into a film that he wrote a script in advance just in case."
Maggie Smith, who played the Dowager Countess Violet Crawley, seemed less excited about the prospect of a film when asked about the possibility last month. "I just think it's squeezing it dry, do you know what I mean?" she said. "I don't know what it could possibly be."
The series ended two years ago after a six-season run. Becca Stanek
Bathing suits will be worn and barbecues will be had before the Senate actually votes on repealing and replacing ObamaCare, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price predicted Friday in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. Price responded in the affirmative when asked if he "sense[s] agreement" on the fact that fast action is required on health care. "Leader McConnell is absolutely committed to getting a bill out of the Senate, and we will continue to work with the leader and all the other senators who are interested, as I say, in working toward a positive, productive outcome," Price said. "And I do, I believe the Senate will produce a bill this summer."
"And will it get a vote before they recess?" Hewitt asked, referring to Congress' month-long August break. "I believe so," Price said.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has yet to give a concrete deadline, only indicating that a vote will happen whenever 51 members have reached a consensus on a plan. He warned last week that "this process will not be quick or simple or easy, but it must be done." Becca Stanek
The lawyers who claim Trump received no income from Russia work at the 2016 Russia Law Firm of the Year
President Trump's lawyers released a letter Friday concluding that Trump received no "income of any type from Russian sources" based on a review of his tax returns, which the lawyers did not release. Thus, aside from the exceptions the lawyers noted (the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, a property sold to a billionaire for $95 million), we have to take their word for it.
One last thought, though: The law firm that confirmed Trump's limited business interests in Russia was named "Russia Law Firm of the Year" in 2016.
The law firm that sent the letter RE: Trump's biz interests in Russia was recognized as "Russia Law Firm of the Year" in 2016:
This is not the only work Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have done for the president: The law firm has also been helping advise Trump on potential business conflicts of interest. Okay. Jeva Lange
Former Attorney General Eric Holder on Friday tore into Attorney General Jeff Sessions' new policy cracking down on drug offenses. In a statement responding to Sessions' memo issued Friday directing federal prosecutors to charge defendants facing drug-related charges with "the most serious, readily provable offense," Holder dismissed the notion that the policy is "tough on crime."
"It is dumb on crime," Holder said in the statement. "It is an ideologically motivated, cookie-cutter approach that has only been proven to generate unfairly long sentences that are often applied indiscriminately and to little to achieve long-term public safety."
Holder's criticism isn't exactly surprising, given that Sessions' directive rolls back Holder's policy issued in 2013 directing prosecutors not to trigger mandatory minimum sentences, so long as a defendant "did not have a significant criminal history, was not violent, or was not a leader of an organization or tied to a gang," The Washington Post reported.
Holder noted that thanks to his policy, the "prosecutions of high-level drug defendants has risen and that cooperation and plea rates remained effectively the same" despite "fewer indictments carrying a mandatory minimum sentence." "Under the policy announced today, the money spent solely on incarceration would rise and lessen the ability of DOJ to hire prosecutors, agents, and make grants to its state and local partners," Holder said.
Sessions' efforts are part of the Trump administration's pledge to renew "the toughest practices of the drug war." Becca Stanek