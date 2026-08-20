Moderna says skin cancer vaccine trial a success

The experimental vaccine successfully reduced the recurrence of melanoma, the company said

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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An employee works in a lab focused on cancer vaccine research at the Moderna headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
An employee works in a lab focused on cancer vaccine research at the Moderna headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts
(Image credit: Adam Glanzman / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What happened

Moderna and Merck said Wednesday their experimental mRNA cancer vaccine successfully reduced recurrence of melanoma, and prevented the deadly skin cancer from spreading to other organs, in a large trial. The results “mark the first successful late-stage trial for a personalized mRNA cancer therapy,” The Wall Street Journal said, “validating decades of research” and “paving the way for a potentially new life-extending treatment” for people diagnosed with melanoma and other cancers.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  