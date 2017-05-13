A massive, NSA-linked cyberattack has hit 75,000 computers in 99 countries

A ransomware cyberattack using tools developed by the NSA has infected more than 75,000 computers in 99 countries, digital security firm Avast said Friday. Most of the attack targets are located in Russia, Ukraine, and Taiwan, but large systems have been taken down in Europe, too, including FedEx, Germany's national railways, and the United Kingdom's National Health Service.
The attack takes over a computer system via a malicious email, then requires the owner to pay a ransom to regain control. "Affected machines have six hours to pay up and every few hours the ransom goes up," explained Kurt Baumgartner, a security researcher. "Most folks that have paid up appear to have paid the initial $300 in the first few hours."
Europol, the European Union's police agency, is responding to the attack, which the agency says "is at an unprecedented level and will require a complex international investigation to identify the culprits." Bonnie Kristian
Choi Son Hui, North Korea's foreign ministry director-general for North America, said in Beijing Saturday Pyongyang would be open to direct talks with the United States "if conditions are set" which satisfy the Kim Jong Un regime. The high-ranking official did not specify what those conditions might be; she is traveling back to North Korea from Norway, where she met informally with American academics and former diplomats.
President Trump has similarly suggested conditioned talks as a way to potentially move past the current stalemate in Washington-Pyongyang relations. "If it would be appropriate for me to meet with [Kim Jong Un], I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it," Trump said. "If it's under the, again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that." Bonnie Kristian
Fox News' Chris Wallace reels after 'astonishing' week in Washington: 'I find it very troubling'
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace admitted Friday that he's absolutely reeling from this week in Washington. "I just find it one of the most astonishing weeks that I've ever covered in this town," said Wallace, discussing President Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey and the White House's shifting stories about it. Wallace, Mediaite noted, "has spent the better part of the past four decades reporting on Washington."
Wallace said he was particularly struck by one exchange during Friday's White House press briefing between White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Reuters reporter Jeff Mason. Mason pressed Spicer on Trump's Friday morning tweet that seemed to threaten Comey with "tapes" of their conversations, asking Spicer whether the president is recording private conversations.
"[I]t took my breath away," Wallace said of Spicer's response, in which he declined three times to outright deny the president is recording any such exchanges. "That was what in Watergate they called a non-denial denial. He was asked specifically, is there a recording device in the Oval Office of the president of the United States? And he said, 'I have nothing for you on that.'"
Wallace posited that maybe Trump is "trolling the press corps and saying, 'Work yourself into a frenzy about this,' and it turns out it's nothing." But "I've never seen anything like it and I find it very troubling," Wallace said. "I just don't understand the game that they're playing. Because it isn't a game."
Watch Wallace's comments below. Becca Stanek
President Trump is looking at "nearly a dozen" candidates to take over for fired FBI Director James Comey, The Associated Press reported Friday, citing two White House officials. Trump's list boasts attorneys, lawmakers, and law enforcement officials, including Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), and former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly.
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.) has also been floated as the possible next FBI director since Trump abruptly dismissed Comey on Tuesday. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) noted that while Ayotte — who narrowly lost re-election to Democrat Maggie Hassan last fall — has "a complicated relationship with Trump, first backing him and then backing away from him during her re-election campaign last year," she was instrumental in helping Trump secure the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.
Trump may also select an FBI official to serve as interim director until he chooses Comey's official replacement. Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe on Thursday called the FBI's investigation of Trump's potential ties to Russia, which began under Comey, "highly significant." Becca Stanek
President Trump just made very clear in an interview with Fox News' Jeanine Pirro that he's totally serious about cancelling press conferences. Though the full interview won't air until Saturday night, Fox News offered a little sneak peek Friday afternoon of Trump explaining his rationale for the threat, which he first made Friday morning on Twitter.
"Are you moving so quickly that your communications department cannot keep up with you?" Pirro asked Trump. Before she'd even finished asking the question, Trump was heartily agreeing and explaining how the obvious solution would be that "we don't have press conferences." "I think it's a good idea," Trump said. As an alternative, he suggested having a press conference every two weeks that he would host himself.
Trump declared that the "level of hostility" at the White House daily briefings is "very unfair." He noted that White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a "lovely young woman" and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer — "you know Sean Spicer," he said — is a "wonderful human being." "He's doing a good job, but he gets beat up," Trump said of Spicer.
The full interview airs Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel. Catch the preview below. Becca Stanek
SATURDAY: @JudgeJeanine goes one-on-one with @POTUS - Tune in at 9p ET on Fox News Channel! https://t.co/RCo53lPjT9 pic.twitter.com/UJUWsSC3J6
— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 12, 2017
Nobody has any idea what President Trump meant when he tweeted that former FBI Director James Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press," but if such tapes do actually exist, the Democrats want to see them.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement that the president "should immediately provide any such recordings to Congress or admit, once again, to have made a deliberately misleading — and in this case threatening — statement."
The top Democrats on the Judiciary and Oversight committees, John Conyers Jr. (Mich.) and Elijah Cummings (Md.), also issued a letter requesting "all documents, memoranda, analysis, emails, and other communications relating to the president's decision to dismiss Director Comey." Conyers and Cummings additionally pointed out that it is a crime to intimidate or threaten potential witnesses.
Private citizens are trying their own ways to get their hands on any information about the alleged tapes:
Just filed my first FOI with the White House. pic.twitter.com/DG4jNB7bJZ
— David Hains (@DavidHains) May 12, 2017
On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer refused to deny that Trump has recorded conversations in the Oval Office. Jeva Lange
At the rate things are going, President Trump apparently sees the 2018 midterm elections going excellently for Republicans. Yes, Republicans.
While addressing the Republican National Committee on Friday in a video message just days after abruptly firing FBI Director James Comey, Trump was optimistic. "We can pick up a lot of seats especially if it all keeps going as it's going now," Trump reportedly told the RNC members, who were gathered in California for their spring meeting.
Just last week — before Trump axed Comey and after the House narrowly passed the American Health Care Act — The Cook Political Report lowered House Republicans' chances of winning in 20 midterm races. Becca Stanek
Sean Spicer repeatedly refuses to definitively deny that Trump is recording White House conversations
On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was repeatedly and directly asked if President Trump is recording conversations in the Oval Office. Each time, Spicer refused to answer.
Earlier Friday, President Trump apparently threatened former FBI Director James Comey, tweeting: "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Spicer's first question at the press conference was directly related: "Did President Trump record his conversations with former FBI Director Comey?" Reuters' Jeff Mason wanted to know.
"I've talked to the president and the president has nothing further to add to that," Spicer said.
Mason continued to press Spicer, but Spicer wasn't budging:
This is an important exchange.@jeffmason1 pushes again and again on Trump's "tapes" tweet. Spicer won't comment. (via @MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/PECJ9F1MzI
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 12, 2017
A few minutes later, Time's Zeke Miller returned to the question: "Is [Trump] currently recording conversations taking place in the Oval Office?"
"I think that the point that I made, in respect to the tweet, is the president has no further comment on this," Spicer said, again refusing to take the opportunity to deny the allegation.
"Is [Trump] currently recording conversations taking place in the Oval Office?"
Spicer: "The president has no further comment on this." pic.twitter.com/QVV8dpQkYQ
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 12, 2017
The possibility that Trump is taping conversations has sparked widespread alarm. Former President Richard Nixon's lawyer, John Dean, who was charged for obstruction of justice due to his role in Watergate, tweeted Friday: "Obviously President Trump is confused. He is the one who must hope there are no tapes. Honest people do not have problems being taped." Jeva Lange