A massive, NSA-linked cyberattack has hit 75,000 computers in 99 countries

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace admitted Friday that he's absolutely reeling from this week in Washington. "I just find it one of the most astonishing weeks that I've ever covered in this town," said Wallace, discussing President Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey and the White House's shifting stories about it. Wallace, Mediaite noted, "has spent the better part of the past four decades reporting on Washington."

Wallace said he was particularly struck by one exchange during Friday's White House press briefing between White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Reuters reporter Jeff Mason. Mason pressed Spicer on Trump's Friday morning tweet that seemed to threaten Comey with "tapes" of their conversations, asking Spicer whether the president is recording private conversations.

"[I]t took my breath away," Wallace said of Spicer's response, in which he declined three times to outright deny the president is recording any such exchanges. "That was what in Watergate they called a non-denial denial. He was asked specifically, is there a recording device in the Oval Office of the president of the United States? And he said, 'I have nothing for you on that.'"

Wallace posited that maybe Trump is "trolling the press corps and saying, 'Work yourself into a frenzy about this,' and it turns out it's nothing." But "I've never seen anything like it and I find it very troubling," Wallace said. "I just don't understand the game that they're playing. Because it isn't a game."

Watch Wallace's comments below. Becca Stanek