Corey Lewandowski once falsely tried to claim he'd fired a staffer for being a 'chronic masturbator'
When Corey Lewandowski was hired to be Donald Trump's campaign manager in 2015, it was under the mistaken belief that Trump's team was poaching top talent from the Koch Brothers. In fact, Lewandowski had not had a successful stint at the Koch-connected Americans for Prosperity; one rumor explained the soured relations had to do with Lewandowski "threatening to 'blow up' the car of AFP's chief financial officer because of a late reimbursement check," GQ writes.
But while Lewandowski did not have the traditional résumé to run a campaign of Trump's size, he stumbled on successes in the form of letting Trump be Trump. He was ultimately suspicious and paranoid of those around him, though; by the time Lewandowski was ousted from his managerial role with the campaign, he had already fired a staffer for the apparent offense of talking to Paul Manafort, whom Lewandowski worried was gaining favor.
Lewandowski tried to cover the scandal up by saying the staffer was actually a "chronic masturbator." GQ explains:
[Lewandowski's] primary obsession was Paul Manafort, whom Trump had brought on in March 2016 to help with convention strategy. In April, Lewandowski sacked a mid-level staffer for disobeying his order to not communicate with Manafort. When that staffer's firing — and the reason for it — merited a brief mention deep in a Politico story on Trump campaign infighting, Lewandowski demanded a correction, claiming he'd terminated the aide not because of anything to do with Manafort but because the aide was a chronic masturbator. Lewandowski went so far as to e-mail multiple reporters "a partial statement" that he said he'd extracted from another campaign worker (whom he refused to identify) about the fired aide's alleged deviancy. [GQ]
"Corey could have salvaged a pretty decent role for himself on the campaign," one Trump campaign adviser told GQ, "had he not spent all his time trying to put the screws to everybody else." Read more about Lewandowski's unexpected rise — and fall, and rise again — at GQ. Jeva Lange
The State Department believes the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has "installed a crematorium at Sednaya prison, to dispose of bodies," said Stu Jones, America's top diplomat for the Middle East. Jones disclosed the newly declassified information at a press conference Monday.
The State Department said that as many as 50 prisoners are being hung daily at the military prison, located just outside the Syrian capital of Damascus, where thousands have been detained during the country's ongoing civil war. The crematorium is thought to be used to obfuscate the scale of the killings.
Jones said Monday that Assad, with the backing of Iran and Russia, "has sunk to a new level of depravity." Becca Stanek
President Trump is meeting face-to-face with NATO for the first time later this month, and the 28-country alliance is planning accordingly. Worried about how Trump's "notoriously short attention span" will mesh with the meetings that one NATO official described as "important but painfully dull," NATO is apparently restructuring its schedule, Foreign Policy reported:
The alliance is telling heads of state to limit talks to 2 to 4 minutes at a time during the discussion, several sources inside NATO and former senior U.S. officials tell FP. And the alliance scrapped plans to publish the traditional full post-meeting statement meant to crystallize NATO's latest strategic stance. [Foreign Policy]
NATO claimed the full statement is getting scrapped because it's "not a full summit," but a NATO official told Foreign Policy it's actually because "they're worried Trump won't like it." Trump repeatedly criticized NATO during his presidential campaign and has demanded since taking office that other NATO members pay their fair share toward defense.
The Pentagon's former NATO envoy Jim Townsend noted that it's "not so unusual that they strain to try to keep it interesting and short," but several people indicated to Foreign Policy that this is a whole new level of modification. "It's kind of ridiculous how they are preparing to deal with Trump," one person "briefed extensively on the meeting's preparations" told Foreign Policy. "It's like they're preparing to deal with a child — someone with a short attention span and mood who has no knowledge of NATO, no interest in in-depth policy issues, nothing." Becca Stanek
Apparent piano virtuoso Vladimir Putin can't yet decide what song he'd play for President Trump: 'We'd need to meet him'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is a man of many talents. When he's not scoring eight goals in a hockey game with retired NHL players or belting out the song "Blueberry Hill" before an audience that includes actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, he likes to play piano for heads of state.
Most recently, Putin puttered around Sunday on the piano at a Chinese state residence. Reuters reported he played "a few slightly hesitant chords of two popular Soviet-era compositions," but Putin claimed the piano put a damper on his musical talents. "It's a pity that the piano is out of tune," Putin said. "It was quite hard to play, even for me, someone who plays with two fingers. I cannot say I played, I was just pressing the keys with two or three fingers."
Putin's impromptu performance over the weekend prompted a pressing question at a news conference Monday: If he got the chance to perform for President Trump, what would he play? Putin didn't have a song picked out just yet. "I don't know, I think we'd need to meet him, have a discussion, and depending on the result choose a melody," Putin said.
Perhaps an encore of Putin's 2010 performance of "Blueberry Hill" would fit the bill? Becca Stanek
The Supreme Court has declined to weigh in on a controversial North Carolina voter ID law, thereby leaving in place a federal appeals court ruling against certain portions that were criticized for targeting "African Americans with almost surgical precision," The New York Times reports. While it is not customary for the court to explain why it has declined to hear a case, Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. indicated the issue had to do with a question of who was authorized to file the appeal on behalf of the state.
Still, "the rebuff was a surprise because four conservative justices previously tried to revive the measure before the 2016 election," Bloomberg Politics writes. "That effort failed because it was an emergency request that required five votes, but the court could have accepted the latest appeal with only four votes."
The Obama administration and civil rights activist groups brought the challenge to the North Carolina law after the state's Republican-controlled legislature enacted it in 2013. Initially a judge rejected the argument that the law violated the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act, but the Fourth Circuit later struck down certain parts of the law for "disproportionately" affecting African-Americans with policies including ID requirements, a smaller window for early voting, and an end to preregistration for some teenagers. Jeva Lange
Conservative pundit and ardent Trump supporter Ann Coulter is starting to think President Trump's detractors might have a point. In an interview Sunday with The Daily Caller, Coulter admitted that she is "not very happy with what has happened" in Trump's presidency. "It's just that it has been such a disaster so far," said Coulter, who wrote the book In Trump We Trust.
She said that "everyone who voted for him knew his personality was grotesque," but they'd been banking on Trump to act on the issues — and so far he hasn't. "It's not like I'm out yet, but boy, things don't look good. I've said to other people, 'It's as if we're in Chicago and Trump tells us he's going to get us to L.A. in six days. But for the first three days we are driving towards New York. Yes, it is true he can still turn around and get us to L.A. in three days, but I'm a little nervous.'"
Still, Coulter insisted she has no regrets about supporting Trump, who she described as "our last shot." However, she admitted that if "we just keep going to New York," she'll have to say the "Trump-haters were right." "It's a nightmare. I can't even contemplate that," Coulter said. "Right now I'm still rooting for him to turn around and take us toward L.A."
Read the interview in full at The Daily Caller. Becca Stanek
MSNBC is apparently signaling that it will not renew host Lawrence O'Donnell's contract when it expires next month, a surprising decision given his show, The Last Word, is one of the network's biggest draws, HuffPost reports. O'Donnell has just four weeks left on his contract, which leaves an unusually tight window for MSNBC to attempt to renegotiate; most negotiations begin six to nine months before a contract expires.
HuffPost reports that people familiar with the inner workings of MSNBC say NBC News chairman Andy Lack is not happy with O'Donnell's program. While it is rumored Lack does not like the liberal slant of The Last Word, others say Lack soured on O'Donnell after a spat about moving The Last Word from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m., out of prime time, which O'Donnell had rejected.
HuffPost adds:
If MSNBC failed to renew O'Donnell’s contract, it would be unprecedented, given his high ratings, but multiple sources tell HuffPost that Lack attributes O'Donnell's high-ratings to heightened interest in Trump and the fact that his program's lead-in is the top-rated Rachel Maddow show, and doesn't credit O'Donnell's star power and fan base for the high-ratings. [HuffPost]
O'Donnell has contributed to MSNBC since the network began in 1996 and has led his own show since 2010. By 2011, Donald Trump was calling the network to complain that O'Donnell was a "third-rate" anchor, although The Last Word is second only to The Rachel Maddow Show in ratings on MSNBC. Jeva Lange
A GOP congressman told a constituent's boss that she opposed Trump. Afraid and uncomfortable, she resigned.
Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (N.J.) signed and delivered a fundraising letter in March to the board member of a local bank highlighting the existence of activist groups whose "sole agenda is to reverse the results of the November election" and "to stop our Republican majority from making good on our promises." In a handwritten note at the bottom of the letter, Frelinghuysen warned the board member that an employee of the bank — and one of his constituents — was "one of the ringleaders" of such a group, NJ 11th for Change. WNYC reported the group had "been pressuring Frelinghuysen to meet with constituents in his district and oppose the Trump agenda."
Though Frelinghuysen's campaign office claimed the note was "brief and innocuous," the alert reportedly caused the employee, Saily Avelenda, to be "questioned and criticized for her involvement," WNYC said. Avelenda claims she was even asked "to write a statement" to her CEO. "Needless to say, that did cause some issues at work that were difficult to overcome," she said.
Avelenda, formerly a senior vice president and assistant general counsel at the bank, decided to resign. "I thought my congressman ... put me in a really bad situation as the constituent, and used his name, used his position, and used his stationery to try to punish me," she said.
Jordan Libowitz, spokesman for the non-partisan Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said the note was "certainly troubling." "Whether or not it breaks a criminal statute is one issue, but the very clear issue is that it appears that a member of Congress might be using his power to threaten someone's employment because of their political activities," Libowitz said. Becca Stanek