Former heads of Israeli spy agency call for cutting off stream of intelligence after Trump's reveal
Former heads of the Israeli spy agency Mossad expressed fury with President Trump after it was revealed he shared highly classified information with Russian officials last week. "If tomorrow I were asked to pass information to the CIA, I would do everything I could to not pass it to them," Shabtai Shavit, who headed Mossad in the 1990s, told The Times of Israel.
Another former Mossad head, Danny Yatom, said: "We need to punish the Americans, it's possible, so that we don't put Trump in a position where he is again tempted. We need to abstain from transferring information to him, or to only give him partial information so that he can't endanger any source." A current Israeli intelligence official added: "We have to re-evaluate if we should pass along information and what information we should pass along to the Americans. This is our greatest ally, and we share with them heaps of super-secret information."
Shavit additionally refused to excuse Trump's error as being a rookie mistake. "It's, what? One hundred and twenty days since he got into the White House? Foul-up follows foul-up over there," he said. "[Trump] is trying to run the country like he ran his private company — and it doesn't work. What can you do? It doesn't work. That's the source of the troubles."
Israel is believed to have been the source of the intelligence Trump shared with the Russians. Trump is set to visit the country during his first trip abroad next week. Jeva Lange
Trump tries to inspire Coast Guard grads by bragging about the election, complaining about the media
President Trump was in Connecticut on Wednesday to address the bright-eyed, bushy-tailed graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Never mind that he left in his wake a shell-shocked Capitol Hill, which is still trying to figure out how exactly to process the revelation that Trump tried to influence the investigation into his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn — Trump appeared in cheery spirits as he offered the academy graduates a word of wisdom from the podium.
"I want to take this opportunity to give you some advise," he said. "Over the course of your life, you will find that things are not always fair. You will find that things happen to you that you do not deserve and that are not always warranted."
As an example for anyone who wasn't following, Trump added: "Look at the way I've been treated lately by the media. No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can't let them get you down. You can't let the critics and naysayers get in the way of your dreams."
Trump gazed out across the audience of surely inspired graduates. "I guess that's why I won," he concluded. Jeva Lange
Arrests of undocumented immigrants have increased 37.6 percent since President Trump signed an executive order on immigration enforcement, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Wednesday. Since the order was signed 100 days ago, ICE reported that it "has arrested more than 41,000 individuals who are either known or suspected of being in the country illegally." In the same period of time in 2016, just over 30,000 arrests were made.
ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan said the jump reflects its "clear direction to focus on threats to public safety and national security, which has resulted in a substantial increase in the arrest of convicted criminal aliens." ICE reported that "nearly 75 percent of those arrested" are "convicted criminals." Becca Stanek
The author of Nixonland isn't buying the Trump comparisons: 'Nixon was just so shrewd, so strategic'
Nixonland author Rick Perlstein thinks comparisons between President Trump and former President Richard Nixon somewhat overestimate Trump's capabilities. In an interview with The New Yorker's David Remnick, Perlstein explained why — despite the fact that both Trump and Nixon fired federal officials leading an investigation into them — the presidents aren't really all that similar:
"I actually think the comparisons at this point obscure more than they reveal. Nixon was just so shrewd, so strategic: It's simply inconceivable he would get caught with his pants down implicating himself on the record, like Trump now does almost daily," Rick Perlstein, the author of Nixonland, told [Remnick]. "My favorite Nixon maxim was 'Never get mad unless it's on purpose.' But the words 'on purpose' and 'Donald Trump' now feel like matter and antimatter; with him, it's all impulse. Nixon was so obsessed with preparation he used to memorize answers to likely press conference questions, questions he'd delegate to staffers like Pat Buchanan to dream up. Can you imagine!? And, look, when Nixon fired Archibald Cox, he was truly backed into a corner, his king in check: That was the only move he had before the world discovered, via the tapes, that everything he'd been saying about the scandal since June, 1972, was a lie. But, even then, he managed to keep moving pieces around the board for ten more months!" [The New Yorker]
Perlstein conceded that both men are the "authors of their own predicaments" — it's just that Nixon was "so much the smoother criminal."
Read Remnick's full examination of Trump's deteriorating situation at The New Yorker. Becca Stanek
A partner of President Trump's financed Trump International Hotel and Tower in Toronto using hundreds of millions of dollars received from the Russian bank Vnesheconombank, or VEB, The Wall Street Journal reports. At the time of the deal, Russian President Vladimir Putin sat on VEB's supervisory board; Russian experts say the bank is a "vehicle for the Russian government to fund politically important projects," The Wall Street Journal writes.
Trump's partner, Russian-Canadian developer Alexander Shnaider, helped finance the hotel after selling his company's share in a Ukrainian steelmaker for $850 million. The unknown buyer, financed by VEB, was reportedly "an entity acting for the Russian government."
After Mr. Shnaider and his partner sold their stake in the steelmaker, Mr. Shnaider injected more money into the Trump Toronto project, which was financially troubled. Mr. Shnaider's lawyer, Symon Zucker, said in an April interview that about $15 million from the asset sale went into the Trump Toronto project. A day later, he wrote in an email: "I am not able to confirm that any funds" from the deal "went into the Toronto project."
A spokesman for the Trump Organization, the family's real-estate firm, said Mr. Trump had no involvement in any financial dealings with VEB and that the Trump company "merely licensed its brand and manages the hotel and residences." VEB didn't respond to requests for comment. [The Wall Street Journal]
In February, Trump claimed: "To the best of my knowledge, no person that I deal with [has dealings with Russia]." Trump also directed his lawyers to review his tax returns and release a letter showing limited income from Russian sources over the past decade.
.@WSJ: U.S. investigators looking at ties btwn Trump, his associates + Russian state bank that financed Trump hotel https://t.co/Jv0jgcpS6K pic.twitter.com/sC1o8bBuLx
— Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) May 17, 2017
Read the entire story at The Wall Street Journal. Jeva Lange
On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. relied on the wise words of Fox News personality and attorney Geraldo Rivera to defend his dad amid the latest White House scandal. Trump retweeted Rivera's post explaining that the president was only pushing former FBI Director James Comey to let go of the investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn because Flynn is a "good man."
Trump captioned Rivera's "News Flash" with a single, stark word:
Truth. https://t.co/g63Our339Z
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 17, 2017
Trump's tweet seems to imply that the contents of Comey's memo detailing the Flynn exchange are true. Reports of the memo suggest President Trump told Comey that Flynn "is a good guy," and so he hoped Comey could "let this go."
Other interpretations of President Trump's urgings to Comey are, unsurprisingly, not centered on President Trump's strong belief in Flynn's character. Comey also apparently noted in the memo that the president tried to interfere with the FBI's investigation into his ties to Russia, and even Republican lawmakers are starting to think a special prosecutor or independent investigation might be needed to figure out the truth. Becca Stanek
Republican Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.) said Tuesday that if the James Comey memo is true, it's grounds for impeachment, The Hill's Katie Bo Williams reports. Amash, a longtime critic of the Trump administration, additionally indicated that he trusts Comey's word over President Trump's.
The allegations reportedly contained in the memo are incredibly serious. Mr. Comey also needs to testify in open session ASAP. https://t.co/OjZIvpRsxm
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2017
The New York Times reported Tuesday that former FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that, in a conversation he had with Trump after Michael Flynn resigned, the president asked him to end the FBI's Russia investigation. Most Republicans avoided speaking to reporters Tuesday, with congressmen intentionally avoiding television appearances. Several Republican have indicated serious alarm in statements, including House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (Utah) and Sen. John McCain (Ariz.).
While Democratic Rep. Al Green (Texas) openly called for Trump's impeachment on the House floor Wednesday, Amash is the first Republican to use the "I" word. "But everybody gets a fair trial in this country," Amash said. Jeva Lange
On the floor of the House on Wednesday, Texas Rep. Al Green (D) called for the impeachment of President Trump. "I do this because I believe in the great ideals this country stands for," Green said. "Our democracy is at risk."
"The president is not above the law," Green said. "It is time for the American people to weigh in."
Green has been calling for Trump's impeachment since Monday. "This is not something to be taken lightly," Green emphasized. "And I do not. I think this is one of the highest callings that a member of Congress has to address."
Green added: "I believe that this is where your patriotism is shown. Where you demonstrate to the American people where you really stand. So I take this stand … I will not be moved. The president must be impeached."
On Tuesday, Public Policy Polling found that more Americans are in favor of impeaching Trump than opposed to it. Republican members of Congress have also expressed alarm, with Republican Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.) saying that if the James Comey memo alleging Trump asked the former FBI director to end the Russia investigation is indeed true, it is an impeachable offense.
Watch Green's call for action below. Jeva Lange
Rep. Al Green (D-TX) on the House floor calls for President Trump to be impeached pic.twitter.com/yi1oPizkyI
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 17, 2017