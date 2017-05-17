Republicans are now fighting over who gets credit for bringing up Trump's impeachment first

On Wednesday, Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo's (Fla.) spokeswoman made a point of reaching out to Mother Jones to clarify that Curbelo was "the first Republican to mention impeachment." Mother Jones originally reported that Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) was the first Republican to suggest President Trump's actions could be "grounds for impeachment":

This correction we just ran makes clear how bad it's gotten for Trump (original error was my fault, not reporter's)https://t.co/FAoFpF4VwX pic.twitter.com/vLKlkaHF2U — Jeremy Schulman (@jeremyschulman) May 17, 2017

Both Republicans' comments came on the heels of a bombshell New York Times report Tuesday night suggesting that Trump urged former FBI Director James Comey to drop the FBI's investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Hours before Amash admitted Wednesday that "it's pretty clear" he's more confident in Comey than in Trump, Curbelo suggested Tuesday night that Trump's actions "could be construed as obstruction of justice."

Mother Jones has since corrected the error, bestowing the rightful credit upon Curbelo for first suggesting his party's president could be impeached. Becca Stanek