Trump: 'There was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity'

The White House released a statement from President Trump Wednesday night, following the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the ongoing probe into Russian interference in last year's presidential election.

"As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know — there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity," Trump said. "I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country."

After Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey last week, Democrats and some Republicans called for a special counsel to oversee the Russia investigation, and the cries became louder after it was reported Tuesday that Comey kept memos of his conversations with Trump, including one exchange where Trump allegedly asked him to stop looking into ties between Russia and Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser. On Wednesday, the Department of Justice tapped Robert Mueller, who led the FBI for 12 years during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, to oversee the probe. Catherine Garcia