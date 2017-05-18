Trump, Jeff Sessions learned about the Russia special counsel appointment only after it was finalized
If you've been starting to anticipate your phone or TV buzzing in with a big news alert about the Trump administration sometime around dinner time, the Trump White House is probably right there with you.
President Trump found out that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had appointed a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and any possible collusion with President Trump's campaign or associates only about 25 minutes before the news was made public; after signing the order, Rosenstein had called White House counsel Don McGahn, who informed Trump, White House officials tell Bloomberg and CNN. Attorney General Jeff Sessions wasn't informed until after the order was signed, either, the Los Angeles Times reports, citing a Justice Department spokesperson.
Trump passed on the news to senior staff in the Oval Office, and "the moment was calm and oddly refreshing after weeks of chaos surrounding the probe," Bloomberg reports, citing the White House official. The appointment of Mueller "takes away a lot of the politics," CNN's Jim Acosta says, summing up the White House mood.
"The White House can hardly attack Rosenstein's decision," notes Dave Lawler at Axios. "After all, they spent 24+ hours arguing that his judgment was above reproach" last week, when the White House was using Rosenstein's advice as the rationale for firing FBI Director James Comey. The decision to appoint a special prosecutor was Rosenstein's to make because Sessions, a key member of Trump's campaign, recused himself from the Russia investigation. Peter Weber
After being paid to lobby for Turkey, Flynn reportedly axed a military operation opposed by Turkey
Before he was fired after just 24 days on the job, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn rejected a military plan seven months in the making to retake Raqqa, Syria, from the Islamic State, a plan that went against the wishes of Turkey — a country whose interests Flynn was being paid $530,000 to represent, McClatchy DC reported Wednesday night.
Flynn was told of the Pentagon's plan to use Syrian Kurdish forces to retake Raqqa by Susan Rice, former President Barack Obama's national security adviser, 10 days before President Trump's election, The Washington Post reported in early February. The U.S. sees the Kurds as strong military partners, but the Turkish government says they have ties to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which it views as a terrorist organization. A timeline recently passed out to members of Congress said that because the operation would not be executed until after Trump was in office, Rice asked for Trump to sign off on it, but Flynn said to wait, and he ultimately rejected the plan, reports McClatchy's Vera Bergengruen. A few days later, Flynn had a breakfast meeting with the Turkish foreign minister, who went on to attend the inauguration.
Many people had no idea that in August, Flynn, then Trump's primary foreign policy adviser, signed a deal with a firm run by a Turkish businessman for work that "could be construed to have principally benefited the Republic of Turkey," Flynn wrote in paperwork he filed this March with the Department of Justice's Foreign Agent Registration Unit. His contract ended in November — the same month that the Department of Justice notified Flynn that he was under federal investigation for his secret lobbying, The New York Times reported Wednesday.
On Aug. 9, Flynn signed on to work with Ekim Alptekin's firm, and on Aug. 18, he attended the meeting where Trump received his first classified intelligence briefing, McClatchy DC reports. Alptekin said Flynn was not "taking directions from anyone in the government," but Flynn's paperwork showed he met with Turkey's foreign minister and energy minister, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's son-in-law, last September. It's not clear if Flynn ever explained to anyone why he rejected the Raqqa plan, which Trump did approve a few weeks after Flynn was fired in February, or if he consulted with other members of the transition team. The White House said in March Trump did not know Flynn was paid to lobby on Turkey's behalf, but the Times' Wednesday night report states that Flynn notified the transition team on Jan. 4 about his federal investigation. Read the entire McClatchy DC report here. Catherine Garcia
Report: Trump aides knew Flynn was being investigated before he became national security adviser
Before President Trump's inauguration, Michael Flynn told Trump's transition team that he was the subject of a federal investigation, two people with knowledge of the case told The New York Times on Wednesday.
Last August, Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, was secretly hired by a Turkish businessman to launch a campaign discrediting Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric living in Pennsylvania whom Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed for instigating a failed coup last July, but Flynn did not register as a foreign agent, as required by law. On Nov. 30, the Justice Department let him know they were looking into his lobbying work, and he retained a lawyer.
On Jan. 4, Flynn let Don McGahn, the transition team's chief lawyer and current White House counsel, know about the investigation, and two days later, Flynn's attorney alerted transition lawyers. Despite the revelation, Trump still chose Flynn as his national security adviser, giving him access to almost every state secret, the Times said. Flynn was fired after 24 days on the job, when it emerged that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of discussions he had with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. The White House would not comment on the report. Before Flynn was fired, acting Attorney General Sally Yates warned the White House that he could be the subject of blackmail due to his conversations with the ambassador. Catherine Garcia
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation is being met with praise by Democrats and Republicans.
Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, called Mueller a "great selection" with "impeccable credentials," while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said the appointment is a "positive step," and he is "hopeful that he will help us get to the bottom of the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, including any role the president may have played." Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told MSNBC that "this is the right move," and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Mueller is "exactly the right kind of individual for this job. I now have significantly greater confidence that the investigation will follow the facts wherever they lead." Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) was thrilled by Mueller's appointment, telling CNN the decision "is remarkable" and "everyone in this country should breathe a sigh of relief."
GOP leaders had a more muted response. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said: "My priority has been to ensure thorough and independent investigations are allowed to follow the facts wherever they may lead. That is what we've been doing here in the House. The addition of Robert Mueller as special counsel is consistent with this goal, and I welcome his role at the Department of Justice. The important ongoing bipartisan investigation in the House will also continue." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had a similar, lukewarm reaction, declaring that the appointment "confirms that the investigation into Russian intervention into our election will continue, as stated last week by Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will also continue its investigation into this matter." Catherine Garcia
Manafort, Flynn are reportedly the major figures in the FBI's criminal investigation of Russia ties
Paul Manafort, one of President Trump's campaign managers, and Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, have become primary figures in the FBI's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, several law enforcement officials told NBC News Wednesday.
Over the last six months, as part of the investigation into whether Trump associates colluded with Russians during the campaign, multiple grand jury subpoenas and records requests have been made in connection with Manafort and Flynn, the officials said. Investigators from the FBI, assisted by the CIA, Treasury Department, and other agencies, are specifically looking at evidence of potential business relationships, money transfers, and communication between the two camps. The documents that have been requested include records related to an unusual $3.5 million mortgage Manafort took out on one of his homes in New York directly after he left the Trump campaign.
Both Manafort and Flynn, whose attorneys have said they've done nothing wrong, are considered "subjects" of a criminal investigation, the officials said. On Wednesday, the Justice Department announced that former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been appointed as special counsel and will now oversee the investigation. Catherine Garcia
The White House released a statement from President Trump Wednesday night, following the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the ongoing probe into Russian interference in last year's presidential election.
"As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know — there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity," Trump said. "I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country."
After Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey last week, Democrats and some Republicans called for a special counsel to oversee the Russia investigation, and the cries became louder after it was reported Tuesday that Comey kept memos of his conversations with Trump, including one exchange where Trump allegedly asked him to stop looking into ties between Russia and Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser. On Wednesday, the Department of Justice tapped Robert Mueller, who led the FBI for 12 years during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, to oversee the probe. Catherine Garcia
On Wednesday evening, The Washington Post reported that last June, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told GOP leaders he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was paying both Donald Trump, then a presidential candidate, and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), one of Putin's vocal defenders in Congress. After the report was published, McCarthy told NBC News it was a "bad attempt at a joke."
VIDEO: Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says the WashPost story on Trump/Putin $ was bad attempt at a joke pic.twitter.com/RdH8ezZNIK
— Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) May 17, 2017
The Post, which listened to and verified a recording of the remarks, reports McCarthy made his comments on June 15, 2016, and immediately, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) ended the conversation and told the Republicans present to never reveal what was said. "No leaks ... this is how we know we're a real family here," Ryan said. The exchange took place after McCarthy and Ryan met separately with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, who had told them about the Russian government giving money to populist politicians in order to undermine democratic institutions across Eastern Europe, and following the news that Russian government hackers had gained access to the Democratic National Committee's computer network.
Initially, a spokesman for Ryan told the Post the exchange never happened, but after the paper said it would cite a recording, the spokesman, Brendan Buck, said the remark was "clearly an attempt at humor." Catherine Garcia
The Justice Department on Wednesday appointed a special prosecutor to oversee the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Robert Mueller, who led the FBI for 12 years during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, will serve as special counsel, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a statement. The announcement comes after the revelation Tuesday night that former FBI Director James Comey kept detailed notes of his conversations with President Trump, including when Trump allegedly asked Comey to drop his Russia-linked investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
The FBI has been investigating hacking into emails to hurt Hillary Clinton, a Russian campaign of spreading fake news before the election, and whether associates of Trump colluded with Russia during the campaign. Catherine Garcia