Trump, Jeff Sessions learned about the Russia special counsel appointment only after it was finalized

Before he was fired after just 24 days on the job, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn rejected a military plan seven months in the making to retake Raqqa, Syria, from the Islamic State, a plan that went against the wishes of Turkey — a country whose interests Flynn was being paid $530,000 to represent, McClatchy DC reported Wednesday night.

Flynn was told of the Pentagon's plan to use Syrian Kurdish forces to retake Raqqa by Susan Rice, former President Barack Obama's national security adviser, 10 days before President Trump's election, The Washington Post reported in early February. The U.S. sees the Kurds as strong military partners, but the Turkish government says they have ties to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which it views as a terrorist organization. A timeline recently passed out to members of Congress said that because the operation would not be executed until after Trump was in office, Rice asked for Trump to sign off on it, but Flynn said to wait, and he ultimately rejected the plan, reports McClatchy's Vera Bergengruen. A few days later, Flynn had a breakfast meeting with the Turkish foreign minister, who went on to attend the inauguration.

Many people had no idea that in August, Flynn, then Trump's primary foreign policy adviser, signed a deal with a firm run by a Turkish businessman for work that "could be construed to have principally benefited the Republic of Turkey," Flynn wrote in paperwork he filed this March with the Department of Justice's Foreign Agent Registration Unit. His contract ended in November — the same month that the Department of Justice notified Flynn that he was under federal investigation for his secret lobbying, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

On Aug. 9, Flynn signed on to work with Ekim Alptekin's firm, and on Aug. 18, he attended the meeting where Trump received his first classified intelligence briefing, McClatchy DC reports. Alptekin said Flynn was not "taking directions from anyone in the government," but Flynn's paperwork showed he met with Turkey's foreign minister and energy minister, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's son-in-law, last September. It's not clear if Flynn ever explained to anyone why he rejected the Raqqa plan, which Trump did approve a few weeks after Flynn was fired in February, or if he consulted with other members of the transition team. The White House said in March Trump did not know Flynn was paid to lobby on Turkey's behalf, but the Times' Wednesday night report states that Flynn notified the transition team on Jan. 4 about his federal investigation. Read the entire McClatchy DC report here. Catherine Garcia