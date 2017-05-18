China is using adorable propaganda videos to cast itself as the global defender of free trade

Last week, China debuted its Silk Road Economic Belt (or "belt and road initiative"), a large-scale infrastructure project intended to launch "a new era of globalization" by promoting trade between Asia and other regions. Named for the historic Silk Road, the project is also designed to cast China as the new leading defender of free trade, stepping into a geopolitical role President Trump's protectionist rhetoric threatens to leave vacant.
To promote this new Silk Road — and take a swipe at the United States — China's state-run media outlet People's Daily has released a series of cutesy videos preaching international trade and friendship. Belt and road participants will be able to "talk to the world through peace and love," "start a business and watch it grow," and "take my hand and have no regrets," claymation figures explain in a chipper song entitled "One rap song to tell you what exactly is the Belt and Road."
Another video, starring a man who has decided this international trade initiative is the perfect topic for his preschooler's bedtime stories, pointedly notes that "any country can join anywhere," including the non-member U.S.
Critics say China's new pro-trade rhetoric doesn't mesh with its ongoing trade restrictions. "The only reason China has a leg to stand on in this argument is the campaign rhetoric and ongoing statements of President Trump and his advisers," said Scott Kennedy of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in an interview with The Washington Post.
Watch the claymation video below, and check out two other clips via the Post. Bonnie Kristian
A lawyer for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn told the Senate Intelligence Committee that Flynn will not honor his subpoena, The Associated Press reports. The committee issued the subpoena to Flynn for private documents pertaining to his interactions with Russian officials last week.
Ignoring a subpoena can theoretically lead to contempt of court charges. North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr (R) told AP "we'll figure out on Gen. Flynn what the next step, if any, is."
Flynn is at the heart of an ongoing investigation into ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. It was revealed earlier this week that Trump pressured his former FBI director, James Comey, about dropping the investigation into Flynn and that Trump had been aware Flynn was under investigation when he originally appointed him to the role. Trump has reportedly encouraged Flynn to "stay strong" since his ousting. Jeva Lange
Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) is expected to announce Thursday that he's cutting short his term in Congress, Politico reported. Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, is reportedly planning to leave June 30. Politico reported that "several sources in the Capitol" say Chaffetz is next planning to appear on Fox News.
Chaffetz has been tasked with leading the House's investigation of President Trump's ties to Russia, which this week has involved subpoenaing FBI Director James Comey for memos he reportedly wrote detailing his conversations with Trump. He also invited Comey to testify in a hearing next week.
Chaffetz had announced in April he would not seek re-election; his full term would end January 2019. Becca Stanek
When a massive global cyberattack took hold of the internet last week, a 22-year-old British cybersecurity researcher helped save the day. The man, who lives with his parents in England and wished to remain anonymous, halted the ransomware attack when he inadvertently stumbled upon its "kill switch." For his efforts, he was offered a $10,000 reward, which he plans to donate to charity. "The rest will go to buying books/resources for people looking to get into [information security] who can't afford them," he said. Jessica Hullinger
The king of the Netherlands has secretly been flying airplanes for a Dutch commercial airline for 21 years
King Willem-Alexander does more than just preside over the Netherlands — twice a month for the past 21 years he has secretly worked as a co-pilot for the Dutch commercial airline KLM, The New York Times reports.
"The advantage is that I can always say that I wish everyone a heartfelt welcome in the name of the captain and the crew," Willem-Alexander, 50, revealed to the Netherland's De Telegraaf newspaper. "So I don't have to say my own name. But most of the people don't listen anyway."
Willem-Alexander admitted he is rarely recognized when he's wearing his uniform, and that it became easier to hide from his passengers after restrictions limited access to cockpits following the September 11 attacks. He said he finds flying relaxing: "For me the most important thing is that I have a hobby for which I need to concentrate completely. You have an airplane, passengers, and a crew. You carry responsibility for that. You cannot take your problems from the ground with you in the sky. You can for a brief moment disconnect and concentrate on something else. That is the biggest relaxation of flying to me."
Willem-Alexander, who has been king since 2013, flies exclusively for the KLM subsidiary Cityhopper, which provides regional connections between nearby European cities. Willem-Alexander said he won't take time to learn how to fly the larger planes because he cannot take overnight stops in case he needs to get back to the Netherlands during an emergency. Jeva Lange
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright doesn't expect much from President Trump's first trip abroad since taking office, she said on CNN on Thursday, but silence on Twitter would be a win.
"He has to keep his mind on what he's doing," said Albright, who served under President Clinton. "And I hope, even though we seem to be setting kind of a low bar for this trip — if he just doesn't make mistakes — I hope that there is not one single tweet about anything during the nine days that he's gone." Rather than tweeting, Albright suggested, Trump should fully staff the State Department and "do his homework."
If the president's Twitter record is any indication, she is unlikely to get her wish. Since taking office, he averages one tweet every four to five hours. His longest Twitter silence since the start of his campaign was a mere two days. And his tweeting habits remain undeterred by the criticism of a strong majority of Americans, including a majority of Trump voters. Bonnie Kristian
Country singer Toby Keith is doing a special men-only concert in Saudi Arabia for Trump’s visit
County singer Toby Keith may have made a name for himself with songs like "Beer For My Horses," "Whiskey Girl," "Red Solo Cup," and "I Love This Bar," but this weekend he will be performing in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, where alcohol is prohibited, in a concert that coincides with President Trump's visit.
The show, on Saturday, is free but open to men only. In addition to Keith, it will feature "an Arabian lute player," The Associated Press reports.
A Trump speech on Islam followed by Rabeh Saqer and freaking Toby Keith. Let's pray they televise this entire disaster. pic.twitter.com/vzwirGuVqA
— Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) May 18, 2017
A professed love of beer and whiskey aside, Keith is a curious choice of performer for the conservative Muslim country as he's also written tracks like "The Taliban Song," featuring lyrics such as "I ain't seen my wife's face since they came here/They make her wear a scarf over her head that covers her from ear to ear."
Keith's concert will likely follow President Trump's speech on the topic of Islam, which is "intended to unite the broader Muslim world against common enemies of all civilization and to demonstrate America's commitment to our Muslim partners." Jeva Lange
President Trump has reportedly had enough of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's daily antics behind the lectern. Politico reported Thursday that as Spicer's press briefings grow to become "one of the most dreaded parts of the president's day," Trump is considering making some changes — and soon.
Multiple officials indicated to Politico that once Trump gets back from his first foreign trip on Saturday, May 27, Spicer will no longer give "a daily, on-camera briefing." While Trump intends to keep Spicer on his White House team, he's apparently planning for Spicer to "have less exposure." There could also be some broader changes to Trump's communications shop, though the details don't appear to be nailed down just yet:
One senior White House official said deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will likely appear at the podium more often going forward, while Spicer will keep a senior role in the administration. Another official said to expect fewer on-camera briefings in general — something that the administration has been toying with since Trump entered office. [Politico]
Regardless of what exactly plays out, one official assured Politico that "the status quo won't continue." Read more on Trump's frustrations with his communications team at Politico. Becca Stanek