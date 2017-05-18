Trump's associates were advising him to hire an outside lawyer even before a special prosecutor was named
President Trump's advisers and personal associates have been pushing for him to hire an outside lawyer to handle the escalating investigation into his ties with Russia, The New York Times reported Thursday. The urgings apparently preceded the Justice Department's announcement Wednesday evening that it had appointed a special prosecutor to oversee the investigation into Russia's election interference and the Trump campaign's potential ties to it.
The move wouldn't be entirely unprecedented: The New York Times reported that past presidents have hired an outside lawyer in addition to the White House counsel when "their private actions were called into question." Trump has not yet made a decision, though he's apparently indicated he's open to hiring an outside lawyer.
The New York Times said that Trump's allies are "especially concerned" about the recent bombshell report that former FBI Director James Comey apparently kept memos detailing his conversations with Trump. In one such memo, Comey reportedly noted that Trump had urged him to drop the FBI investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Becca Stanek
The congressman from Salem, Massachusetts, just hilariously fact-checked Trump's 'witch hunt' claim
President Trump is feeling targeted. Following this week's tornado of news reports related to his campaign's alleged ties to Russia, the president took to Twitter on Thursday morning to claim that he is the victim of the "single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!"
This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017
Unfortunately for Trump, a certain Massachusetts congressman was ready to fact-check that claim. Jeva Lange
As the Representative of Salem, MA, I can confirm that this is false. https://t.co/8yJIzZBSE8
— Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) May 18, 2017
BuzzFeed News filed a lawsuit Thursday against the federal government to acquire "records about President Trump's use of Twitter," Politico reported. BuzzFeed is requesting information from government agencies including the FBI, the National Security Agency, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Justice Department; because the White House is exempt from the Freedom of Information Act, it is not included.
"As the Department of Justice itself has acknowledged, there are 'hundreds' of official communications related to the president's tweets, including the claim that President Obama illegally wiretapped Trump Tower," said BuzzFeed spokesman Matt Mittenthal. "Given the magnitude and clear public interest of this and other allegations, we believe that the Trump administration is legally obligated to turn over these records."
BuzzFeed is particularly interested in gleaning some more information about Trump's tweets in which he alleged, without evidence, that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. Becca Stanek
Japan's Princess Mako has decided to give up her royal status to marry law firm worker Kei Komuro, BBC reports. Princess Mako and Komuro are both 25 and met in college.
"Now we all know that an important imperial family member will be lost with the engagement of Princess Mako," legal history professor Isao Tokoro told The New York Times. "It is urgent that the system should be reformed so that female members can remain in the imperial family. Otherwise, we will lose more and more members from the imperial family."
In Japan, a princess forfeits her royal status if she marries a commoner. Princess Mako's aunt, Princess Sayako, became the first Japanese royal to become a commoner after she married another commoner in 2005. "[Princess Sayako] moved into a one-bedroom apartment, had to learn how to drive, shop in a supermarket, and buy furniture," the BBC reports.
Additionally, while Japan has had female emperors before, the current law, in place since 1947, prohibits their succession to the throne. Jeva Lange
The U.S.-led coalition in Syria attacked Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's militia forces in air strikes Thursday, an American official confirmed to BuzzFeed News and Reuters.
"[Syrian] rebels worried last week that regime forces would get too close to U.S. [special forces] base at [the southern Syrian town of] Tanf," reported BuzzFeed News correspondent Mike Giglio. "It seems that happened today, and [the] coalition struck."
Rebels based with US SF at Tanf told me regime, Hezbollah, Shiite militia and Iranian forces were all nearby. Very complex situation there.
— Mike Giglio (@mike_giglio) May 18, 2017
As US officials are explaining it, today's US strikes on pro-regime forces in southern Syria were force protection for US SF based there
— Mike Giglio (@mike_giglio) May 18, 2017
Warning shots were reportedly fired first at the Iranian-backed Syrian army militia convoy. The U.S. previously attacked Assad's forces after the regime's use of chemical weapons in the town of Idlib.
The U.S.-led coalition and the Assad regime are mutually fighting the Islamic State in the region. Jeva Lange
An 18-year-old woman was killed and 22 other people injured after a car drove into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square, the New York Fire Department said Thursday. New York police have said terrorism is not currently a suspected motive, but rather that the 26-year-old driver, identified as Richard Rojas, lost control of his vehicle. Rojas may have been intoxicated at the time of the incident and is in police custody.
What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr
— gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017
"Times Square just went nuts," one person on the scene tweeted. "People screaming and running, the place is swarming with emergency vehicles and cops." Buildings in the area were reportedly on lockdown after the incident. Jeva Lange
President Trump has reportedly stayed in touch with his ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, even sending him an encouraging message to "stay strong," Yahoo News reports.
Flynn is at the heart of the ongoing investigation into ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. It was revealed earlier this week that Trump pressured his former FBI director, James Comey, about dropping the investigation into Flynn and that Trump was aware Flynn was under federal investigation for foreign lobbying work when appointing him to the role.
"These are two men who bonded on the campaign trail," a close associate of Flynn's explained to Yahoo. "Flynn always believed that Trump would win. They were together so much during the campaign that Flynn became family. There has been zero sign of anything but supreme loyalty." Another friend of Flynn's explained that Trump's pressure on Comey was basically saying, "Can you take it easy on my buddy?"
Flynn will remain loyal to Trump, his friends say, describing the pair's relationship as being like brothers "in the foxhole." On Thursday, a lawyer of Flynn's announced Flynn will be ignoring the Senate Intelligence Committee's subpoena for private documents pertaining to his interactions with Russian officials.
"Thank God, Trump is president," Flynn reportedly told his friends shortly after being fired. "Can you imagine if Hillary had won and what she would be doing?" Jeva Lange
U.S. officials only learned of Russian election meddling because they heard someone bragging about it
U.S. officials first caught wind of the full extent of Russia's plot to meddle in the presidential election back in May 2016, when spies intercepted a Russian military officer boasting about his intended exploits, Time's Massimo Calabresi reported in the magazine's latest cover story:
Like many a good spy tale, the story of how the U.S. learned its democracy could be hacked started with loose lips. In May 2016, a Russian military intelligence officer bragged to a colleague that his organization, known as the GRU, was getting ready to pay [Hillary] Clinton back for what President Vladimir Putin believed was an influence operation she had run against him five years earlier as secretary of state. The GRU, he said, was going to cause chaos in the upcoming U.S. election.
What the officer didn't know, senior intelligence officials tell Time, was that U.S. spies were listening. They wrote up the conversation and sent it back to analysts at headquarters, who turned it from raw intelligence into an official report and circulated it. [Time]
As obvious as the conversation's implications may be in retrospect, Time reported that U.S. officials at the time "didn't know what to make of it." "We didn't really understand the context of it until much later," a senior intelligence official said.
Now, of course, the U.S. knows this GRU officer was foreshadowing Russia's plans to infiltrate American opinion through a wide-reaching social media campaign intended to spread disinformation. U.S. officials have learned that 2016 could just be the beginning: The Russians are now apparently "running a more sophisticated hack on Twitter" that allows hackers to "take control of the victim's phone or computer — and Twitter account."
Read the full story on Russia's growing social media powers at Time. Becca Stanek