Nuclear blasts have screwed up space

Cold War-era nuclear tests conducted by the United States and Russia at high altitudes negatively affected the weather in space, reveals a new paper published in Space Science Reviews using recently declassified data.
Among other effects, the tests "created artificial radiation belts near Earth that resulted in major damages to several satellites." The radiation also damaged power stations in Hawaii and produced aurora (commonly called "Northern Lights") at the equator instead of close to the Earth's North and South Poles.
"The tests were a human-generated and extreme example of some of the space weather effects frequently caused by the sun," said Phil Erickson of MIT, one of the paper's authors, in an interview with NASA. Still, he added, the weather distortion offers scientists useful information today: "If we understand what happened in the somewhat controlled and extreme event that was caused by one of these man-made events, we can more easily understand the natural variation in the near-space environment."
Watch a one-minute explanation of the study's findings below. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump's attorneys tried to get Trump excused from certifying that his 2016 personal finance disclosure is "true, complete, and correct," The Associated Press has learned based on letters obtained under a Freedom of Information Act request. "Attorney Sheri Dillon said she saw no need for Trump to sign [and certify] his 2016 personal financial disclosure because he is filing voluntarily this year," the AP writes.
The documents include information about Trump's income and assets during much of the general election and transition period. They don't include information about his rate of income tax or charitable giving, as a tax document would show.
Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub refused the request of Trump's attorney, though, saying that the office would only work with Dillon "on the condition that the President is committed to certifying that the contents of his report are true, complete and correct." Dillon apparently agreed, saying Trump would "sign and file" the documents by mid-June.
"President Trump welcomes the opportunity to provide this optional disclosure to the public, and hopes to file it shortly," she wrote. Jeva Lange
Trump's hiring freeze has left nearly 700 positions unfilled at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
President Trump's continued hiring freeze at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is adversely affecting operations at the agency tasked with preventing global disease outbreaks, officials told The Washington Post. The freeze, which was implemented by Trump in an executive order signed Jan. 22, has left "nearly 700 positions vacant," which is taking a toll on programs that support "local and state public health emergency readiness, infectious disease control, and chronic disease prevention," the Post reported.
The CDC isn't the only Health and Human Services agency affected, even as physicians and public health emergency responders are exempted from the freeze. At the National Institutes of Health, the freeze has hampered clinical work and patient care. At the Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response — which the Post noted "regulates some of the world's most dangerous bacteria and viruses and manages the nation's stockpile of emergency medical countermeasures" — several positions remain unfilled.
The freeze is part of Trump's push for government agencies to slim down staff as he prepares to roll out a pared down budget, due out next week. Becca Stanek
Republican congressman confirms Mueller will investigate White House interference into the Russia probe
After a briefing with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Friday, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) told the press that Special Counsel Robert Mueller will review the possibility of White House interference in the ongoing investigation into Russia's influence on the presidential election. "The scope ... of Director Mueller includes any questions about referrals related to any misconduct, any interference. And there were questions well outside the Russian scope in there," Issa said.
Rep. Darrell Issa on deputy AG briefing: There were questions well outside the scope of Russia https://t.co/Eusu0ZcOsw
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 19, 2017
Questions have swirled since it was discovered earlier this week in a memo written by former FBI Director James Comey that President Trump attempted to convince the FBI to drop its probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who is at the heart of the Russia investigations. Earlier Friday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said that there is "mounting evidence" of the obstruction of justice in the investigation. "We have to be careful. We don't want to say there is proof," he added.
President Trump has lashed out over the appointment of a special prosecutor, claiming he is the subject of the "single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history."
To that, at least, Issa responded blankly: "I don't personally believe in witches." Jeva Lange
Foreign leaders who meet with President Trump this week during his first tour abroad since taking office have been encouraged to tailor their conversation to his personal preferences and knowledge base, The New York Times reports. The big three bullet points to remember: Praise him for winning; don't talk history; and keep it brief.
After four months of interactions between Mr. Trump and his counterparts, foreign officials and their Washington consultants say certain rules have emerged: Keep it short — no 30-minute monologue for a 30-second attention span. Do not assume he knows the history of the country or its major points of contention. Compliment him on his Electoral College victory. Contrast him favorably with President Barack Obama. Do not get hung up on whatever was said during the campaign. Stay in regular touch. Do not go in with a shopping list but bring some sort of deal he can call a victory. [The New York Times]
Leaders and diplomats who do not speak English must cut their comments especially short, said Peter Westmacott, former British ambassador to the United States. Trump is "a guy with a limited attention span," Westmacott told the Times. "He absolutely won't want to listen to visitors droning on for a half-hour — or longer if they need an interpreter."
Trump is scheduled to make stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, Belgium, and the Vatican. Pope Francis, with whom Trump will meet for the first time, learned English as an adult and is not confident in his mastery of the language, so he often uses a translator. Bonnie Kristian
Three Republican bills reviewed in the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday come "straight out of the Donald Trump mass deportation playbook," Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) told his colleagues.
If passed, the bills under consideration "would see immigration violations traditionally treated as civil infractions transformed into criminal violations, punishable by up to 20 years in prison," and strip recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) of protections "because they are in the country while knowingly in violation of the law," The Intercept writes.
Additionally, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers would be equipped with assault rifles, Tasers, and body armor:
Deportation officers on the ground would inherit new arrest powers under the proposed legislation, including the power to arrest immigrants accused of criminal or civil offenses without a warrant, even if the agency determines those individuals are not "likely to escape before a warrant can be obtained." Under the bill, those deportation officers would be heavily armed, with each officer issued "high-quality body armor" and "at a minimum, standard-issue handguns, M–4 (or equivalent) rifles, and Tasers." [The Intercept]
The bills could "turn millions of Americans into criminals overnight," Nadler protested to the committee members. Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) defended the bills, which are in line with President Trump's campaign promises, saying they "decisively [deliver] the immigration enforcement tools that ICE, its officers, and all of us need in order to show the obstructionists, the criminal aliens, and all those who benefit from a culture of lawlessness that breaking our immigration laws will no longer be tolerated." Jeva Lange
Joe Biden takes a dig at Hillary Clinton: 'I never thought she was a great candidate. I thought I was a great candidate.'
Former Vice President Joe Biden is still talking about what it would've been like if he'd run for president in 2016. At a SALT hedge conference Thursday night in Las Vegas, Biden reportedly took a dig at one of the Democrats who did run, Hillary Clinton. "I never thought she was a great candidate," Biden said. "I thought I was a great candidate." Biden later added that Clinton still "would have been a really good president."
Biden ultimately decided not to run in 2016 because he and his family were still grappling with 2015 death of Biden's son Beau from brain cancer. When asked Thursday about the possibility of running for president in 2020, Biden didn't totally rule it out. "Could I? Yes. Would I? Probably not," Biden said, later suggesting he "may very well do it."
Biden will be nearly 78 years old by the next presidential election. Becca Stanek
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) is not terribly worried by all the talk of Democrats taking back Congress in 2018. "'Blah blah blah blah blah' is what I say about that stuff," he told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Friday morning.
Democrats need to gain three tough-to-take seats in 2018 to control the Senate; Republicans are defending nine Senate seats in 2018, compared to the Democrats' 25 seats. In the House, Democrats need to gain 24 seats to be in control, from a pool of the approximately 50 that are competitive. All 435 seats will be on the ballot.
"Look, this is what I call the white noise of Washington Beltway media," Ryan added. "We're busy doing our work." Listen here. Jeva Lange