Trump arrives in Israel looking for a Mideast peace deal

President Trump arrived in Israel from Saudi Arabia on Monday, for a 36-hour visit that includes a meeting in the West Back city of Bethlehem with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. Trump will also meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and has scheduled a visit to the Wailing Wall in East Jerusalem and a 15-minute tour of Yad Vashem, the official Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, followed by a speech at the Israel Museum.
The main focus of Trump's visit, however, is a push to restart stalled pace talks between the Israelis and Palestinians. When he hosted Abbas at the White House, Trump said Mideast peace is "something that I think is, frankly, maybe not as difficult as people have thought over the years," and in an interview with the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom published Sunday, Trump said, "I think we have a very, very good chance of making a deal." Aides are trying to tamp down expectations.
Trump's visit is also complicated by officially unconfirmed revelations that Trump shared highly classified intelligence from Israel with Russian diplomats, potentially putting it into the hands of Iran, Russia's ally and Israel's arch-enemy. At a meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu had to order his cabinet ministers to greet Trump at the airport, CNN and Israel's Haaretz report, giving as the reason that Trump will have time to shake hands only with Netanyahu and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. Right-wing Israeli politicians are disappointed that Trump has moderated his position on Israeli settlements and the status of Jerusalem, and Palestinians are planning protests to highlight a hunger strike by Palestinian prisoners in Israel. After Israel, Trump heads to Rome to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican. Peter Weber
On Sunday night, the Texas House approved, 91-50, an amendment that would prohibit transgender students at public and charter schools to use the restroom or locker room that matches their gender identity, overriding any local school district accommodations. Transgender students will be directed to use single-occupancy restrooms and locker rooms, said the amendment's sponsor, Rep. Chris Paddie (R), who insisted that it has "absolutely no intent" to discriminate as is "absolutely about child safety."
The broader bill, on public school emergency preparedness, is expected to be approved Monday, and easily clear the Senate, which passed a broader, North Carolina–style transgender bathroom bill, SB 6, earlier this year. House Speaker Joe Staus (R) opposed that bill — a priority for Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and especially Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) — and it never came up for a House vote. Along with Straus and the Texas legislature's badly outnumbered Democrats, the transgender bathroom bill is opposed by major companies, chambers of commerce, and the NFL and NBA. That's no small matter, The Associated Press notes. "Since 2004, Texas has hosted more combined Super Bowls, NBA All-Star Games (three) and NCAA men's Final Fours (five) than any other state."
Supporters of the Paddie amendment say it splits the difference between no ban and SB 6, suggesting is should meet less resistance because it would only affect children. Straus said in a statement that the amendment "will allow us to avoid the severely negative impact" of SB 6. Abbot had made clear "he would demand action on this in a special session, and the House decided to dispose of the issue in this way," he added. Opponents disagreed. "Let's be honest and clear here: This amendment is the bathroom bill, and the bathroom bill is an attack on transgender people," said Rep. Joe Moody (D). "Some people don't want to admit that. Maybe that's because they're ashamed, but make no mistake about it — this is shameful." Texas has about 5.3 million kids in public school. Peter Weber
John Oliver recaps last week's 'absolutely insane' Trump news, and the sad drudgery of 'Stupid Watergate'
John Oliver tweaked Last Week Tonight's format on Sunday night because, he said, "the last seven days have been absolutely insane." So crazy, in fact, that it might have broken CNN's Anderson Cooper. "On a different night, I could probably devote time to why CNN would put themselves in the position of having a professional dump-defender constantly on their network," Oliver said, but there's so much going on with "Stupid Watergate — a scandal with all the potential ramifications of Watergate, but where everyone involved is stupid and bad at everything" — that he would focus on just four "basic" questions: "What the f—k is going on? How big a deal is this? Where do we go from here? and, Is this real life?"
He started with "the shortest possible summation of the events of this week," beginning with Monday's bombshell about Trump sharing highly classified secrets with the Russians and ending with the undenied news that Trump also told the Russians that FBI Director James Comey is a "nut job." "That sounds rough, but in Trump's defense, I can kind of see where he's coming from," Oliver said. "'The guy keeps hiding in my drapes — who does that? He's huge! I can see him.'" But the worst part of Friday's bombshell is that Trump also told the Russians that he fired Comey to take the "pressure" off the Russia investigation, Oliver said. "It's almost difficult to believe your ears when you hear something that sounds so audaciously corrupt. It's like if Hillary Clinton had sent an email with the subject line: 'Sup I did Benghazi.'"
By the end of the week, even Trump's Fox News shield was starting to fracture and Republican congressmen were bringing up impeachment. "What would a Trump impeachment look like?" Oliver mused. "I mean, ironically, I would imagine at least part of it would involve thousands of Muslims celebrating in New Jersey."
But Oliver also had some cold water for Trump impeachment fans, starting with a reminder of the presidential line of succession and ending at the reality of a GOP-controlled Congress. "The likelihood is that Trump will survive this and continue as president, which shouldn't really be a surprise to anyone," he said. "Trump has seemed to reach the end of the line on multiple occasions, only for nothing to happen." He ended the sometimes NSFW recap with a reminder of how sad this all is for everyone, even Trump. Peter Weber
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered Sunday's launch of a new medium-range missile, and after it was deemed a success, he "approved the deployment of this weapon system for action" and called for it to be "rapidly mass-produced," North Korean state media said.
The Pukguksong-2 missile traveled for about 310 miles, reaching a height of 350 miles, before it fell into the Pacific Ocean. It is a solid-fuel missile, meaning it is fueled up prior to being moved into place and can be launched quickly. State media said more missiles will be launched soon, calling them an "answer" to the policies of President Trump. On Fox News Sunday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that North Korea's testing is "disappointing" and "disturbing." Catherine Garcia
On Monday, Ford Motor will announced that CEO Mark Fields is retiring, to be replaced by Jim Hackett, the former chief executive of office-furniture company Steelcase Inc., people briefed on the switch tell The Associated Press and The New York Times. Fields, 56, is being pushed out after three years as chief executive and 28 years at Ford after the automaker's share price has dropped 40 percent under his watch. Investors criticized him for lagging behind peers in creating electric vehicles and advancing toward self-driving autos, while also letting some core products grow stale. At the same time, Ford reported record pretax profits in 2015.
"Mark Fields was given the nearly impossible task of making the utterly conventional auto manufacturer, Ford Motor Company, into a high-tech information-style company with share values to match," says Jack Nerad at Kelley Blue Book. "Despite turning in credible profits, Fields was unable to turn Ford into a stock market darling, and that may well prove elusive going forward."
Hackett, who has led Ford's mobility unit since last year, was credited with reversing Steelcase's declining fortunes, in part by foreseeing the shift from cubicles to open office floor plans. He also moved factories to Mexico and cut thousands of jobs, AP notes. Peter Weber
After conquering algebra in kindergarten and geometry in the second grade, Stephanie Mui, 17, earned multiple college degrees — all before receiving her high school diploma.
The Virginia resident learned the basics through flash cards, and by the time she was in fifth grade, she had signed up for community college courses. After earning her associate's degree, she went to George Mason University, where she received her bachelor's of science in math, and this weekend, she was awarded a master's degree, also in mathematics. "Her incredible poise and demeanor and intellect are all balanced," Tracy Dean, assistant dean of the George Mason University College of Science, told NBC Washington. "She is extremely bright, knows what she wants, and is really fearless."
Throughout her college career, Mui was also still enrolled in high school, and she will graduate in June. Her plan is to go to New York University for her PhD, but not before a summer filled with movies and swimming with friends. While graduating from college three times before finishing high school may seem incredible, "it's just life to me," Mui said. "Everybody else may see it as weird. But, you know, it's just life." Catherine Garcia
CNN's Anderson Cooper is sorry.
I regret the crude sentence i spoke earlier tonight and followed it up by apologizing on air. It was unprofessional. I am genuinely sorry.
— Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 20, 2017
On Friday's AC360, Jeffrey Lord, one of President Trump's most vocal defenders on the network, was saying that he doesn't care what Trump said about FBI Director James Comey to top Russian officials behind closed doors, and Cooper evidently got a little annoyed. "If he took a dump on his desk, you would defend it," Cooper said dryly, as Lord was mid-sentence. "I don't know what he would do that you would not defend." Lord caught the joke a second later, and laughed. "You're a loyal guy, I think that speaks well of you," Cooper added.
"If he took a dump on his desk you would defend it." @andersoncooper what? pic.twitter.com/nD8ZfZKtVN
— Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) May 20, 2017
Lord accepted the apology. Peter Weber
@andersoncooper is my colleague and a friend for whom I have the highest professional and personal regard. Message America? It's ok 2 laugh!
— Jeff Lord (@realJeffreyLord) May 20, 2017
Since the public last heard from Billy Bush in October, he's walked on hot coals with Tony Robbins, gone to an intense healing retreat in Northern California, picked up yoga and meditation, and watched — twice — the leaked video from 2005 that showed him laughing along as Donald Trump described grabbing women without their consent.
Following the release of the video, Bush was fired by NBC News while Trump became president, and "the irony is glaring," Bush told The Hollywood Reporter in his first interview in seven months, published Sunday. The former Access Hollywood Live host said he is not sure who leaked the tape to The Washington Post, but "plenty of people" at NBC knew about it, and he first watched it three days before it was posted. The video leaves him "totally and completely gutted," Bush said. "Looking back upon what was said on that bus, I wish I had changed the topic. [Trump] liked TV and competition. I could've said, 'Can you believed the ratings on whatever?' But I didn't have the strength of character to do it."
Bush said he was "almost sycophantic" at the time, "wanting celebrities to like me and fit in," and when he interviewed Trump, the former Apprentice host usually brought up three topics: "Golf, gossip, or women." While his friends and family interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter think he got the short end of the stick, with some believing it's because he's part of a political dynasty, Bush disagrees. "The situation happened because I participated in a terrible moment and it became public," he said. "It doesn't matter what your name is. Anyone who is participating in that moment is going to get it. In that way, I deserved it." Bush is ready to be back in the public eye, developing a series that would involve pop culture, sports, and interviews, and wants people to know his "skin is definitely thicker now, and my heart is a little softer underneath it." Read the entire interview, including tidbits about the intense group therapy he attended in the aftermath of his firing — at The Hollywood Reporter. Catherine Garcia