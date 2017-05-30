Trump's personal lawyer is now a person of interest in the Russia probe

President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is now facing scrutiny in the ongoing investigation into the Trump team's ties to Russia, ABC News reports. Cohen was asked to "provide information and testimony" about any contact he has had with people connected to the Russian government, but he declined "as the request was poorly phrased, overly broad, and not capable of being answered," Cohen said.
That prompted the Senate Intelligence Committee to unanimously vote to allow chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and ranking Democrat Sen. Mark Warner (Va.) to issue subpoenas as they see fit. Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who is at the heart of the investigations, earlier refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee. Other people of interest in the investigation, including Trump's informal adviser Roger Stone and his former foreign policy adviser Carter Page, are cooperating with the committee.
Cohen was identified by name in an unverified dossier prepared by former British spy Christopher Steele, which alleged he had worked with Russia to hack the Democratic Party during the campaign. Cohen has called the allegations "laughably false," and several details have been debunked by ABC News. Read the full report at ABC News here. Jeva Lange
The United States will reportedly not introduce a long-rumored ban on bringing laptops into the cabin of transatlantic flights from European cities, Politico reports. The ban is already in place for flights from certain regions of the Middle East and North Africa after intelligence reports that al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is developing ways to hide explosives in batteries and battery compartments.
"No ban," a commission official told Politico following a Tuesday afternoon call between U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, European Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, and Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc. "Both sides have agreed to intensify technical talks and try to find a common solution," the commission official added.
A ban could still be put in place in the future if new intelligence makes it necessary, another official told Politico.
Jeva Lange
Alanis Morissette is teaming up with Juno's Diablo Cody to make her classic album Jagged Little Pill into a musical
Jagged Little Pill, Alanis Morissette's iconic 1995 album with hits like "Hand in My Pocket" and "Ironic," is being made into a musical. Morissette announced Tuesday that the musical based off of her Grammy-winning album will premiere in May 2018 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She's had the idea in her pocket since 2013.
Diablo Cody, the screenwriter behind the movie Juno, is writing a storyline about a "modern and multi-generational family and their complex dynamics" to accompany Morissette's songs. Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus is directing the show. "The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all of this searing talent," Morissette said in a statement. "Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul's marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom, and complexity." Becca Stanek
Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, and One Direction's Niall Horan will join Ariana Grande on Sunday as she returns to Manchester for a charity concert. The concert, which will take place at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, will raise money for the victims and the families affected by the suicide bombing last week at a Manchester Arena concert that left 22 dead and dozens injured.
In a statement Friday announcing the concert, Grande said the "response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder, and to live more kindly and generously than we did before." Becca Stanek
Kellyanne Conway insists there's nothing wrong with Jared Kushner's secret Russia communications
Back channel communications are just "the regular course of business," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox & Friends in an interview Tuesday, as she defended President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner. The Washington Post reported Friday that Kushner talked to Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak about setting up a secret back channel for communications between Russia and Trump's transition team, an arrangement that former U.S. national security officials said would be "out of the norm" and potentially "illegal," Politico reported.
Conway argued otherwise, noting the administration's senior military advisers have said they're "not concerned." "And that's really all that we know," she said. "And I think it's very important to recognize that the president has expressed full confidence in Jared Kushner and also went on to note the considerable progress and very large important portfolio that Jared oversees here at the White House."
Catch Conway's defense below. Becca Stanek
.@KellyannePolls reacts to claims that Jared Kushner tried to open 'back channel' with Russians pic.twitter.com/HDLsIBV7JR
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 30, 2017
Manuel Noriega, once the merciless dictator of Panama, spent the last years of his life feared by no one. "Nobody even knew who he was, hardly," historian R.M. Koster told The Miami Herald.
Noriega ruled as a military dictator from 1983 until he was ousted by U.S. troops in 1989; he died late Monday at the age of 83 after a failed brain tumor surgery in Panama, where he was under house arrest after previously spending years in both American and French prisons.
But long before that, Noriega cultivated an image of being an "assassin, a rapist, a torturer, [and] even a deadly practitioner of black magic," The Miami Herald writes. On that last point: "Noriega was the only chief of state in the Western Hemisphere who had a staff witch, imported from Brazil."
"Noriega is like a malevolently smiling Wizard of Oz, blowing the smoke and whistles to manipulate his own image from behind a curtain," wrote journalist John Dinges in his biography Our Man In Panama. He once even allowed an American reporter to — apparently jokingly — examine his head for a Satanic 666 marking.
None was found, which surely didn't surprise the general, who believed his origins were loftier. "Ego sum qui sum," he once told a Panamanian journalist in language that echoed God's speech to Moses from inside a burning bush in the Biblical book of Exodus. "I am who I am. I am Manuel Antonio Noriega. I always have been. ... There is nothing enigmatic about me." [The Miami Herald]
Read more about Noriega's rise and fall at The Miami Herald. Jeva Lange
GOP Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.) threw up his hands when asked what the Republican Party stands for in an interview on Politico's Off Message podcast. "I don't know," Sasse said. "Isn't that a problem?" Politico's Edward-Isaac Dovere asked. "Big problem," Sasse said.
Sasse, an outspoken critic of President Trump, wasn't exactly optimistic about the the rest of the American government either. He declared Washington "just lame," "incredibly ineffective," and "populated by people who aren't vey interesting," and he wouldn't say whether he thinks Trump is an "adult." "I think we should just start by admitting that the two political parties are intellectually exhausted," Sasse said. "They don't have future-oriented ideas right now."
Head over to Politico to listen to the full interview. Becca Stanek
Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in spurts of armed conflict ever since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. But the battle isn't limited to the Russian-Ukrainian border anymore — the two countries have taken the tussle to Twitter.
It all started when the official Twitter account for Ukraine tweeted a graphic countering Russia's claims about French queen Anne de Kiev:
When @Russia says Anne de Kiev established Russia-France relations, let us remind the sequence of events pic.twitter.com/nBKhQdyKql
— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) May 30, 2017
Russia, which has used the ancient state of Kievan Rus as justification for "reclaiming" parts of Ukraine, replied:
Ukraine wasn't falling for it:
@Russia You really don't change, do you? pic.twitter.com/HDfS9A8jWZ
— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) May 30, 2017
President Trump has also spent some time reportedly confused about Russia's territorial ambitions — German Chancellor Angela Merkel reportedly brought a map of the Soviet Union with her to a meeting with Trump to try to lay it all out. Read a brief history of Ukraine's fraught relationship with Russia here at The Week. Jeva Lange