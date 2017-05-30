Report: Scott Pelley out as anchor of CBS Evening News

Scott Pelley will no longer anchor the CBS Evening News, people with knowledge of the situation told Page Six on Tuesday.
Pelley is on assignment for 60 Minutes and not in New York, and while he's gone, his office is being cleared out, Page Six reports. Pelley has been in the anchor chair since 2011, but will be moved permanently to 60 Minutes, the sources said. One person from CBS News told Page Six that Pelley and CBS News President David Rhodes "don't get on," and another said "there's always been friction" between the two. No replacement has been selected yet. CBS News did not respond to Page Six's request for comment. Catherine Garcia
Comedian Kathy Griffin said Tuesday evening she "went too far" posing for photos while holding a bloody and severed head that looked like President Trump.
I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB
"I sincerely apologize," she said in a video posted on social media. The images, shot by Tyler Shields and first shared by TMZ, outraged conservatives and liberals alike. Griffin said as a comic, she "moves the line then I cross it, but I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny." She has requested Shields take the photos off the internet, she added, and is asking for "forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake, and I was wrong." Catherine Garcia
President Trump wants to cut out the middle man — in this case, the White House operator — and have world leaders call him directly on his cellphone, several former and current U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
He's already told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to give him a ring on his cell, breaking protocol and raising the concerns of security experts who say a cellphone, even one issued by the government, could easily be tapped by a foreign government. Officials told AP that Trudeau has taken Trump up on his offer and called his cellphone, but Nieto has not. A French official said that when he called French President Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him on his victory, he gave Macron his cell number, but the official would not say if Macron plans on ever calling it.
"If you are Macron or the leader of any country and you get the cellphone number of the president of the United States, it's reasonable to assume that they'd hand it right over to their intel service," Ashley Deeks, a University of Virginia law professor and former assistant legal adviser for political-military affairs at the State Department, told AP. The White House did not respond to requests for comment. Catherine Garcia
Michael Cohen, President Trump's personal attorney and a person of interest in the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, told NBC News Tuesday that he will testify if issued a subpoenaed.
Cohen had earlier denied requests by the House and Senate intelligence committees to turn over information, saying he "declined the invitation to participate, as the request was poorly phrased, overly broad, and not capable of being answered." Speaking to NBC News, Cohen said a letter was sent to him asking for a list of his contacts in Russia and emails and other communications, but no subpoena. "I have nothing to hide," he said. "I will make myself available and I am more than happy and willing to testify, but they have to be specific." A congressional aide told ABC News the letter Cohen received was the same one sent to former members of the Trump campaign, including Carter Page, Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, and Michael Flynn. Catherine Garcia
A mock intercontinental ballistic missile launched by the United States over the Pacific Ocean was successfully shot down Tuesday by an upgraded long-range interceptor missile, the Missile Defense Agency said in a statement.
The ground-based interceptor was launched from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base and "destroyed the target in a direct collision," the Missile Defense Agency said. The U.S. has poured more than $40 billion into the MDA since 2002, and its director, Vice Adm. Jim Syring, said the "intercept of a complex, threat-representative ICBM target is an incredible accomplishment ... and a critical milestone for this program. This system is vitally important to the defense of our homeland, and this test demonstrates that we have a capable, credible deterrent against a very real threat."
The test was two days after North Korea's latest missile launch — the short-range ballistic missile flew about 248 miles — but the Pentagon said it was always planning on conducting the test Tuesday. While the interceptor did destroy the mock ICBM, Philip E. Coyle, a senior fellow at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, told CNN that only "two out of the last five attempts" have been successful and "that is only a 40 percent success rate since early 2010. In school, 40 percent isn't a passing grade. Based on its testing record, we cannot rely upon this missile defense program to protect the United States from a North Korean long-range missile." Catherine Garcia
The House Intelligence Committee has requested information from one of President Trump's most visible surrogates during the campaign, former press aide Boris Epshteyn.
"Like many others, Mr. Epshteyn has received a broad, preliminary request for information from the House Intelligence Committee," Epshteyn's attorney told NBC News. "This is a voluntary request. Mr. Epshteyn has not been subpoenaed nor do we anticipate that he will be. We have reached out to the committee with several follow-up questions and we are awaiting their response in order to better understand what information they are seeking and whether Mr. Epshteyn is able to reasonably provide it." The committee is looking into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.
A Moscow-born attorney who left the White House communications team in March, Epshteyn became friends with Trump's son, Eric, while they were students at Georgetown. Earlier Monday, it was revealed that Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is a person of interest in the Russia probe. Catherine Garcia
Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser, is expected to give some documents related to his businesses to the Senate Intelligence Committee, people with knowledge of his decision told The Associated Press and The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.
The Senate panel had subpoenaed Flynn's personal and business records as part of its investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. Flynn had invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to reject an earlier subpoena from the committee. WSJ reports Flynn will begin to turn over the documents as early as next week. Catherine Garcia
Photos of comedian Kathy Griffin holding a bloodied, detached head resembling that of President Trump sparked outrage from liberals and conservatives alike on Tuesday. The image, snapped by photographer Tyler Shields, was first posted by TMZ with the caption: "Kathy Griffin wants Donald Trump's head ... but she wants it bloody and detached from his body."
Kathy Griffin Beheads Donald Trump in Shocking Photo Shoot (PHOTO) https://t.co/UM9GHRrFf5
TMZ reported that Griffin and Shields joked during the shoot that they'd "need to move to Mexico once the [pictures] got released, for fear they'd be thrown in prison."
Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that the photo was "disgusting but not surprising":
Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7
Others wondered how this might affect Griffin's longstanding gig hosting CNN's New Year's Eve celebration, and why Griffin thought this would be a good idea. Becca Stanek
This is what the "tolerant" Left looks like, folks. Take a long, hard look. @TMZ pic.twitter.com/dlttnvrkay
HELLO IT IS I THE SPOKESMAN FOR THE MEDIA LEFT HERE TO SAY THE KATHY GRIFFIN THING SUCKS AND... IS BAD. PLEASE EMBED THIS TWEET ON BREITBART
I hope she enjoys the Secret Service visit https://t.co/qYNLa72s5t
No one other than Kathy Griffin is defending Kathy Griffin here, as far as I've seen.
