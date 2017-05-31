Michael Flynn's firm apparently made an unfinished film targeting an Erdogan critic

Michael Flynn, President Trump's short-tenured national security adviser, has taken the Fifth to avoid handing over personal documents subpoenaed but the Senate Intelligence Committee, but he has reportedly agreed to turn over some business records demanded by the Senate panel investigating Russia's machinations in the 2016 presidential race. One thing the senators — and a federal grand jury in Virginia, and the FBI — will likely find, The Walls Street Journal reports, is a documentary-style film about Turkey that Flynn's consulting firm worked on last year but never finished. The film apparently makes up the bulk of the $530,000 the Flynn Intel Group was paid by Ekim Alptekin, a Turkish businessman close to Turkey's president.
Alptekin says he hired the Flynn Intel Group to help burnish Turkey's image after a failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Erdogan's subsequent crackdown. Erdogan has blamed the coup on a Turkish imam in Pennsylvania, Fethullah Gulen, and Alptekin tells The Journal he envisioned the documentary as "a small, 60 Minutes kind of a thing" to expose America to the purported dangers Gulen poses. The U.S. has so far rebuffed Erdogan's demands for Gulen's extradition.
Bijan Kian, the head of Flynn Intel Group, told the film crew different things, and some of them — including Rudi Bakhtiar, a former CNN anchor, and ex-VICE News correspondent David Enders — say they were badly misled. Bakhtiar told The Journal that it quickly became clear she was working on a hit-piece on Gulen. Enders said Kian did not want his or Flynn's fingerprints on this: "He said: 'We don't want anyone to know the Flynn Intel Group has anything to do with this.'"
The Journal's Dion Nissenbaum has an overview of the documentary:
Alptekin paid the Flynn Intel Group in three installments, saying the money came from his firm, not Turkey's government; with each payment, Flynn's group sent back $40,000 in "consulting fees" that Alptekin insists were really rebates. The last payment was on Nov. 14, two days before Trump named Flynn as his national security adviser. The film was shelved. On Nov. 8, Flynn published an op-ed in The Hill urging the U.S. to extradite Gulen, using an image a PR firm had produced to promote the documentary. In March, after he was pushed out of the White House, Flynn belatedly registered as a foreign agent for his work with Turkey. You can read more at The Wall Street Journal. Peter Weber
There's scant good news for President Trump in a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday, starting with the 43 percent who say they want the House to begin impeachment proceedings to remove him from office. That's up from 38 percent last week, and only 2 points lower than the 45 percent who opposed impeachment. A slight majority of those who want Trump impeached say he is unfit for office, even he hasn't committed an impeachable offense. "If President Trump was hoping his foreign trip would shift the conversation away from scandals, he may be out of luck," said Morning Consult's Kyle Dropp.
On the brighter side, Trump's approval rating in the poll has risen to 45 percent, versus 50 percent who disapprove; on May 19, his approval number was at 41 percent. (In the RealClearPolitics average, Trump has a 39.7 approval, 54.4 percent disapproval rating.) The Morning Consult poll also asked about the Republican health-care plan, and it was less popular than Trump. Overall, 38 percent support the bill and 47 percent oppose the American Health Care Act, but the 33 percent who "strongly" disapprove swamp the 14 percent who "strongly" approve. Only 32 percent of voters say it would make the U.S. health care system better, and 18 percent say they think it will lower their health-care costs; 47 percent say it will increase their costs and worsen the health-care system.
The poll was conducted May 25-30 among 1,991 registered voters, and has a margin of error of ±2 percentage points. Peter Weber
A huge explosion rocked a highly secure part of Kabul, Afghanistan, during rush hour on Wednesday morning, killing at least 80 people and wounding hundreds more, officials said. The death toll is expected to rise. The blast, from what authorities say was a suicide bomb inside a septic tanker, broke shop windows up to a mile away and destroyed or damaged some 30 vehicles at the site, said Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry. "We don't know at this moment what was the target of the attack, but most of the casualties are civilians," he said.
No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, near the German Embassy off Zanbaq Square, in an area with heavily fortified embassies and government offices, including the Foreign Ministry and Presidential Palace. The German Foreign Ministry said some embassy workers were wounded and an Afghan security officer killed in the blast, which left a 13-foot-deep hole, according to Kabul police chief, Gen. Hassan Shah Frogh. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State have detonated explosives in Kabul, the Afghan capital, in the past. "There are a large number of casualties, but I don't know, how many people are killed or wounded," Gul Rahim, an eyewitness, tells The Associated Press. Peter Weber
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.
The praise for Trump from Sean Spicer and other White House aides is getting curiously effusive
Before he abruptly ended Tuesday's White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer had been unusually fulsome in his praise of his displeased boss, President Trump. The president's trip "truly was an extraordinary week for America and our people," Spicer said, and the Saudi Arabia leg "was a historic turning point that people will be talking about for years to come," in which Trump single-handedly "united the civilized world in the fight against terrorism and extremism."
"We've never seen before at this point in a presidency such sweeping reassurance of American interests and the inauguration of a foreign policy strategy designed to bring back the world from growing dangers and perpetual disasters brought on by years of failed leadership," Spicer said. And Trump's interactions with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that upended 50 years of close U.S.-European relations? "I think the relationship that the president has had with Merkel, he would describe as fairly unbelievable," Spicer said. "They get along very well."
Spicer and other Trump spokespeople often exaggerate on the president's behalf, "but Tuesday's monologue seemed to venture into new territory for even the Trump administration," says The Washington Post's Jenna Johnson. And Spicer isn't alone in his over-the-top laudations of Trump. She points to White House economic adviser Gary Cohn's effusive praise for Trump's deals with Saudi Arabia, and this gem from Hope Hicks, a communications aide and longtime Trumpista:
This quote is from Hope Hicks, White House Director of Communications.
Amazing DPRK skills. https://t.co/vCXk9IsOZP pic.twitter.com/NY9bxU0kQ4
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 30, 2017
Former Obama White House spokesman Tommy Vietor, who called that Hicks quote "a hilarious impression of North Korean propaganda," told the Post's Johnson that spin only works if it's believable, and what's coming out of Spicer's mouth makes him "look like an idiot." That's "baffling, because it doesn't convince anyone," he added. "It doesn't serve anyone to insist that black is white, that down is up, or that Donald Trump is this warm and fuzzy guy." The North Korea comparison wasn't just coming from Democrats, either. "It's insecure, over-the-top," said veteran GOP strategist Mike Murphy. "I call it Great Leader-esque."
Or maybe it's just trying to keep your job? You can read more of Johnson's analysis at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
People sometimes tweet out gibberish, for whatever reason — they sat on their phone, put it in their pocket mid-tweet, or perhaps they were tackled while typing out a 140-character critique of the media. Usually, they delete the tweet and start over. So far, President Trump has left this up for more than two hours, which is forever in Twitter time:
Despite the constant negative press covfefe
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
Nobody is sure what's going on here, and of course everybody is hoping that the president is all right. But come on. "Covfefe"? Lots of people had theories:
covfefe is the name of the orb, you ingrates
— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) May 31, 2017
There were some suggestions as to how Team Trump would explain this away:
"Covfefe is a great word, period!"
- Sean Spicer, tomorrow
— covfefe nussbaum (@theNuzzy) May 31, 2017
"The American people know what President Trump meant by covfefe, Jake." pic.twitter.com/TTzeKDa8X8
— Ira Madison III (@ira) May 31, 2017
But then real Trump surrogates stepped in, complicating the joke:
Covfefe - our President is human. Hilarious! Funny to watch left go nuts. An intentional "dog will chase the tail" tweet! #Covfefe
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 31, 2017
Covfefe was not poll tested or focus grouped. Another reason our @POTUS is simply great! He's human. He's real. He's just like us!
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 31, 2017
The "left" was mostly laughing, though:
"So then he tweets #COVFEFE"
"LMFAOOO"
"AND THEN 2 HRS LATER"
"WHAT!!"
"IT'S STILL UP!!" pic.twitter.com/r3Tp84J77A
— Francisco (@dietChola) May 31, 2017
And showing off their Photoshop skills:
Trump’s old tweets keep coming back to haunt him pic.twitter.com/KFtQPKuZWT
— Daniel Lin (@DLin71) May 31, 2017
New Executive Order #covfefe pic.twitter.com/D6ZPFq1Jll
— Covfefe (@CovfefeAF) May 31, 2017
"Covfefe" already has its own Twitter account, of course. More than one, actually.
The real meaning behind #covfefe pic.twitter.com/oQ8VFHbtov
— Covfefe (@CovfefeAF) May 31, 2017
That's the "Urban" dictionary. The real dictionary was stumped.
Help, @MerriamWebster. #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/K7JcYusJSC
— Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) May 31, 2017
No, really.
Wakes up.
Checks Twitter.
.
.
.
Uh...
.
.
.
Lookups fo...
.
.
.
Regrets checking Twitter.
Goes back to bed.
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017
And that is probably the right response. We hope all is well, Mr. President. Peter Weber
Politics didn't work out for him, so a Republican former congressional candidate from California is starting something new — a company that helps move conservatives to Collin County, Texas, where they can be surrounded by like-minded people.
After losing for a second time to Rep. Pete Aguilar (D) in California's 31st congressional district last November, Paul Chabot told The Press-Enterprise that he and his wife "took a long hard look at our state of California and agreed it was time to move to 'America,' to find a region of our nation that embraces the values and morals we cherish." Chabot, not at all bitter over his double loss, also said he believes California is "overrun by illegals, drug addicts, and violent criminals under the umbrella of a radical liberal ideology that has destroyed the state."
Chabot and his family fled to Texas earlier this year, and last week, Chabot launched Conservative Move, which uses conservative real estate agents to help conservative families sell their homes in not-so-conservative neighborhoods so they can live inside a conservative bubble in Collin County, on the northern outskirts of Dallas. This new business venture doesn't impress San Bernardino County Democratic Party Chairman Chris Robles, who told The Press-Enterprise that Chabot "is still trying to justify his loss in 2016 by blaming the voters for his being out of touch with their values. So much that he ran away to Texas, and now he's monetizing that failure." Conservative Move says on its website it wants to expand across North Texas and eventually into other counties across the country, meaning BreitbartAlexJonesMAGALiberalTears, Utah, might one day be a real place. Catherine Garcia
With President Trump in Europe and the Middle East last week, The Daily Show took the week off. On Tuesday, Trevor Noah caught up, touching on the highlights of Trump's trip abroad, focused on Trump's hands. Trump's first stop was Saudi Arabia, he noted, and "I don't know about you, but I was waiting for him to spark an international incident. You know, like I was waiting for him to walk off the plane going 'So many ninjas!'"
Trump probably wanted people to pay attention to his big speech on Islam, "but unfortunately his mouth was soon overtaken by his hands," specifically their placement on a glowing white orb next to the hands of the Saudi king and Egyptian president. "It looks less like a summit of world leaders and more like a scene out of a bizarro Captain Planet," he said. He pointed out the hypocrisies of Trump's big arms deal with the Saudis, but said, "all in all, Trump handled the Saudi trip well."
Trump next went to Israel, Noah said, where he "got to lay his hands on one of Jerusalem's holiest sites, the Western Wall. And you know that made a big impression on Trump. 'You see this folks? They build one wall 2,000 years ago, zero Mexicans in their whole country.'" He played his favorite clip from Trump's Israel trip — Trump's flub about arriving from the Middle East — noting the reaction from Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer. A lot of the media attention was less on Israeli-Palestinian relations and more on Trump-Melania relations, Noah added, playing that clip of Melania and the president not quite holding hands — and Fox News' Howard Kurtz saying he did not see the first lady actually slap away her husband's hand. "Leave it to Fox News not to recognize what rejection from a woman looks like," he said, unkindly.
In Europe, Trump's hands met their match in French President Emmanuel Macron, but "Trump's hands' real agenda at the NATO meeting" was "finger-wagging," Noah said. "In one day, Trump may have done what Russia has been trying to do for 50 years, and that is break the alliance between the United States and Europe." There's one more orb reference. You can watch below. Peter Weber
The public library in Berkley, Massachusetts, has been serving the community since 1893, and Mia Maguire wants to make sure its doors are always open.
When the 9-year-old heard that the library could be closed due to budget cuts, she jumped into action, crafting a plan to raise money on Saturday by selling glasses of lemonade for 50 cents each. During her first hour selling outside the library, she made $100, and she ended the day with $625, including donations.
"Mia literally held that sign all day long," older sister Samantha Maguire told Inside Edition. "It was really an incredible thing to witness. We did not know it would be such a big event." Mia said it meant a lot to see so many residents offer their support. "I didn't know how many people cared about the library like we do," she said. This summer, the town will vote on whether to keep the library open. Catherine Garcia