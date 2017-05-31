Megyn Kelly's debut on NBC is likely to be an interview with Vladimir Putin

Where in the world is Megyn Kelly? Her hiatus after leaving Fox News in January ends this Sunday when Kelly, now with NBC, launches her news magazine program, Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly.

Speaking literally, though, Kelly is in Russia.

"I'm definitely going to be sitting across from [Russian President Vladimir] Putin onstage [on Friday] at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, and if history is any guide, I'm going to have an extended period to ask one-on-one questions," Kelly told The Daily Beast.

If all goes according to plan, bits of Kelly's interview will make it onto her NBC debut. Putin is "pretty good about going off topic," Kelly added. "In other words, it doesn't all have to be about international economics — and that's what I plan to do."

Despite Putin's alleged role in the 2016 presidential election, Kelly has insisted her new program won't be "all red meat" — that is to say, it won't be politics all the time, or even mainly. "One of the things I didn't like about my old job was it was all politics," she told The Wall Street Journal, adding that Sunday Night will show "more balance."

But if she can get Putin alone for an exclusive, she will: "Like every other American journalist, that's my goal," she said. Jeva Lange