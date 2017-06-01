Here's how Trump's staff tries to keep him off Twitter

While President Trump was still in Europe, the White House floated the idea that all of his tweets would be vetted by lawyers before being sent out into the twitterverse, and maybe they were encouraged by his lack of tweeting while abroad. When he came back to the White House, however, the id-tweeting started back up immediately, and despite growing pleas from his legal team, the idea of prescreening Trump's tweets has obviously not covfefe yet. Despite orders from his lawyers and begging from his aides, Trump has made clear "that he fully intends to stick to his favorite means of communication," The New York Times reports. Nevertheless, they persist:
Mr. Trump's aides, especially his White House counsel, Donald F. McGahn II, have long implored the president to cut down on his tweeting, especially about the Russia investigations. But Mr. McGahn is not perceived as a peer by Mr. Trump, unlike [outside lawyer Marc E.] Kasowitz, whom the president respects for building a successful business. White House aides hope that Mr. Kasowitz, who has advised Mr. Trump for years, can get through to the president — and that if Mr. Kasowitz leads a vigorous public defense, the president may not feel the need to do it himself. ...
The best way to keep Mr. Trump off Twitter, advisers said, is to keep him busy. During his foreign trip, he was occupied 12 to 15 hours a day, seldom left alone to fulminate over the Russian investigation, and given less unstructured time to watch television — although he did tune in to CNN International and fumed privately that it was even more hostile to him than the domestic network. It helped, aides said, that Melania Trump, a sometimes moderating force who has largely remained in New York since the inauguration, accompanied him on the trip. [The New York Times]
During the presidential campaign, Trump's tweeting was a political liability at times, but now it's a legal problem. You can read more about Trump's 140-character self-imposed legal jeopardy at The New York Times. Peter Weber
Samantha Bee and Nixon counsel John Dean speculate on who might bring Trump down from the inside
Ever since President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, midway through his investigation of the Trump campaign and Russia, "people have begun whispering the 'I' word in earnest," Samantha Bee said on Wednesday's Full Frontal. "But as much fun as it would be to put the country through that again, is impeachment really the answer?" She sat down with Richard Nixon's White House counsel John Dean, a key witness and target in the Watergate scandal, "to see how unfazed he was by Trump's behavior compared to the real corruption of the past," Bee explained. He was pretty fazed.
After estimating how much worse Trump appears to be than Nixon, ethics-wise, Dean said things will likely get worse. "Given the fact he's coming up on the learning curve, there's no telling what he could be like once he understands where the levers are and what the buttons do," he explained. Bee asked how bad things could really get, and Dean brought up the Bush-Cheney unified executive theory of government that could, if adopted by Trump, "quadruple his power." His potential meddling with independent federal agencies is bad, but "the more difficult problem for me is, once he's up on the learning curve and we take this authoritarian personality and turn him loose, we could have a war so easily," Dean said, adding, when asked, "we could have a nuclear one."
Bee, after pulling a face, asked if there is any way to slow that learning curve, or short-circuit it from the inside. "Who's the John Dean of Trump?" Bee asked John Dean. He judged that a good question, and suggested somebody in the White House counsel's office might forced to come forward with damning information in order to keep their law license. Bee listed all 27 of their names, unsubtly reminding the lawyers they work for the office of the president, not Trump. "They're not cops, and they're not whistleblowers," Dean said. "They have, actually, ethical responsibilities."
Bee filmed the entire interview in 1970s TV format, complete with retro set and gratuitous abuse of legendary TV host Dick Cavett. There is some NSFW language. If that's not a concern, watch below. Peter Weber
On Wednesday, Hillary Clinton told a tech conference that President Trump's victory over her in November came with a little help from an army of automated bots on Twitter, and alluded to reports that bots are once again amassing at Trump's Twitter fortress. "Who is behind driving up Trump's Twitter followers by the millions? We know they're bots," she said. "Is it to make him look more popular than he is? Is it to try to influence others on Twitter about what the messaging is so that people get caught up in it and lose sight of what they're trying to say?"
BuzzFeed News rated that assertion false, because Twitter had told BuzzFeed that Trump did not recently gain 5 million users in three days, but researchers say there really is something fishy going on with Trump's Twitter numbers — which grew by 2.4 million in May, from 28.6 million to 31 million followers, or about one new follower a second. "In my expert opinion, something strange is going on," Samuel C. Woolley, research director for the Computational Propaganda project at Oxford University, tells The Washington Post. "It's consistent with other strange things that have gone on before with this politician's Twitter feed."
The numbers themselves aren't that shocking — he is president, and uses Twitter a lot — but there's "a strangely large percentage of Trump's followers — and especially his newest followers — that have only the most rudimentary account information, with no profile picture, few followers, and little sign that they have ever tweeted." These so-called "egg followers" are often, but not always, automated bots. According to analytics firm SocialRank, Trump has 9.1 million egg followers, up from 5 million in February. "The quality of the new followers is pretty bad," says Jonathan Albright at Columbia.
Some of Trump's new followers have just joined and haven't yet completed their profiles, experts say, but there's also evidence of a bot buildup. "It's probably a combination of both," SocialRank CEO Alexander Taub told the Post, "but there's something fishy." The reason people are paying attention is that Trump's bots outperformed Clinton's 5-to-1 in the days before the election, according to a study by Wooly and his Oxford colleagues. You can read more about what may be afoot at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
President Trump's unusual skin tone has led to some unkind nicknames, like "Angry Creamsicle" and "Golf Cart Cheeto." But Funny or Die didn't go in for any of those cheap laughs in its new short, The President's Sun, released Wednesday by site co-founder Adam McKay. The mock documentary introduces the world to Khoren Dartanian (Ken Davitian, Borat, The Artist), an Armenian emigrant and the only man allowed to spray-tan Trump. "I met the president back in 1987," Dartanian says. "He told me, 'Khoren, I want a tan that makes other tans feel weak. My tan wins, and their tan loses.'"
The president's colorist returns to the theme of Trump's spray-tan as the source of his power later on in the video, and he ends with a surprisingly touching soliloquy on Trump's apparent use of artificial melanin. "I'm guessing there really is one person and one person only who spray-tans the president," McKay explained to Vanity Fair. "It's a very private act. I started wondering who that person is." You can watch his imaginative, briefly NSFW (language) exposition below. Peter Weber
On Wednesday night, the White House released information on the ethics waivers it has granted to White House employees working for President Trump and, in one case, Vice President Mike Pence. The 16 Trump dispensations from ethics rules he signed include visible figures like Kellyanne Conway, who was given permission to interact with clients of her polling firm, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who can talk freely with the Republican National Committee.
Six of the waivers went to White House lawyers, including counsel Don McGahn, allowing them to communicate with their former law firm, Jones Day. And four White House officials got waivers to work on issues they focused on as lobbyists: Michael Catanzaro, who worked against Obama-era environmental rules as an energy lobbyist, can oversee the office trying to repeal those rules; Shahira Knight, who left her job as a top lobbyist for Fidelity Investments, is allowed to work on tax and retirement policy; Andrew Olmem, who lobbied on bankruptcy and securities issues as a partner at the law firm Venable, can work with former clients in his role as financial policy adviser; and Joshua Pitcock, Pence's chief of staff, can work on issues that affect Indiana, which he lobbied for.
Chief strategist Steve Bannon, former head of Breitbart News, was the apparent target for a blanket waiver retroactively allowing all Trump White House appointees to communicate "with news organizations on matters of broad policy" including "a former employer or former client." The White House released the waivers under pressure from the Office of Government Ethics, which requested waiver information in April for all federal agencies; along with the White House waivers released Wednesday night, information about dispensations to other federal appointees are expected to be made public in coming days.
White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said that the Trump administration had tried "to the furthest extent possible" to get staffers "to recuse from conflicting conduct rather than being granted waivers," so, for example, chief economic adviser Gary Cohn did not need a waiver because he voluntarily recuses himself from matters specific to Goldman Sachs, where he was a top executive. Waivers became more common under former President Barack Obama, made necessary by ethics rules he put in place to block lobbyists; over eight years, he issued 17 total waivers for White House employees, including three in the first few months, and about 70 to all federal appointees. Peter Weber
A delayed train kept Jerich Marco Alcantara from his official graduation ceremony, but it didn't stop his friends, family, and fellow subway riders from ensuring he experienced some pomp and circumstance.
Alcantara was set to graduate from Hunter-Bellevue School of Nursing in New York City on Tuesday morning, and left early enough so he would arrive well before the ceremony began at 9:15 a.m. His Manhattan-bound train came to a stop, and "after 45 minutes, I knew I was already late, but I kept hoping that I'd at least make it to walking the stage," he told New York Magazine's Select All. As the minutes ticked by, Alcantara — donning his cap and gown — knew he wouldn't get there in time, and that's when the train came together to throw him an impromptu ceremony. "It wasn't so much an idea, but something that just happened," he said. "Everyone was getting antsy and impatient, so I figured I'd lighten the mood by thanking everyone for coming out. That led to applause, and the rest just followed."
His friend created a diploma on his cellphone, a rider started to play music on his phone, and everyone watched as Alcantara received his own private ceremony. The train was ultimately delayed three hours, and by the time Alcantara arrived on campus, his fellow graduates were leaving. That didn't stop Alcantara's friends and family from holding another spontaneous ceremony, this time alone inside the auditorium. "It was a great time," Alcantara said. Catherine Garcia
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says if President Trump ditches the Paris Agreement, he'll ditch him.
On Wednesday morning, it was reported that Trump will likely withdraw the U.S. from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, signed by former President Barack Obama in 2015, which commits to reducing carbon emissions by 26 to 28 percent within a decade. Later in the day, Musk, a member of Trump's business advisory council and manufacturing jobs initiative, tweeted that he didn't know "which way Paris will go, but I've done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain." A follower asked Musk what he'll do if Trump does leave the agreement, and Musk replied, "Will have no choice but to depart councils in that case." Trump tweeted Wednesday night that he will announce his decision at 3 p.m. Thursday in the White House Rose Garden.
Musk also disagreed with Trump on his travel ban that targeted people from seven Muslim-majority countries, tweeting in February that while he opposed the ban, "advisory councils simply advise and attending does not mean that I agree with actions by the administration." Catherine Garcia
If we generously set the statute of limitations for "covfefe" jokes at 24 hours, Hillary Clinton made it in just under the wire, and so did Trevor Noah. "I don't know about America, but Donald Trump has definitely made Twitter great again — say what you want," he said on Wednesday's Daily Show. "And I'm just going to enjoy this moment," when "people were searching 'covfefe' on the internet like it was a Kim Kardashian nude." People have different theories on why President Trump left an unfinished late-night tweet ending in a nonsense word up for six hours before deleting it, and Noah offered his own, involving couch cushions, CNN, jet lag, and Obama's birth certificate.
"As much as 'covfefe' was a gaffe, it must have been nice for the White House to have a Trump blunder that, for a change, didn't threaten national security," Noah said. "And more importantly, it provided welcome distraction from the fallout that came from his recent foreign trip." The Trump team, of course, just created its own narrative of the Trump trip, and it involved a lot of superlatives and Sean Spicer. "Did you see how incredible that was?" he asked after a highlight reel of Spicer obsequiousness. "Not only is the administration ignoring all the criticism of the trip, they're basically saying it was the greatest presidential trip of all time."
He illustrated his point with a restaurant analogy, then explained why Spicer, with a straight face, can "say that Donald Trump now is the patron saint of diplomacy: Well, it's because he knows that there's a large part of the population — you may know them as Republicans — who believe that Donald Trump is far more credible than most news outlets." So when Trump says Obama wiretapped him, they believe it, Noah said, and "if Trump says 'covfefe,' look, they don't know what it means, but damnit, they believe it. Trump's whole political career has taught him that he doesn't need anybody's reality but his own." He ends with a bit of his own imagined reality — a Gandhi-Ellen chimera — and maybe with this ends covfefe covfever? Watch below. Peter Weber