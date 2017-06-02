Mueller probe to include grand jury investigation into Michael Flynn

A grand jury criminal probe into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will now be included in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of possible ties between President Trump or his associates and Russia, Reuters reported Friday. Mueller's probe will absorb a grand jury criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in Virginia into Flynn.
The Virginia prosecutors are examining Flynn's work as a paid lobbyist on behalf of Turkish interests, along with his possible communications with Russian officials during and after the election. A subpoena viewed by Reuters indicates the Virginia prosecutors were specifically examining connections between Flynn and Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin, whose company paid Flynn's company $530,000 to research exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed Gulen for an attempted coup last July.
"Mueller's move to take over the Virginia grand jury's criminal investigation highlights his broad powers as special counsel," Reuters notes. Two people familiar with the investigation told Reuters that the Virginia grand jury has also issued subpoenas to some of Flynn's business associates.
Neither Flynn's lawyer nor a spokesman for Mueller offered comment. Read more about the growing Mueller probe at Reuters. Kimberly Alters
In an interview Friday on Fox & Friends, Vice President Mike Pence seemed baffled why "the left" is so worried about global warming. "For some reason or another, this issue of climate change has emerged as a paramount issue for the left in this country and around the world," Pence said, the day after President Trump announced that he intends to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement. Pence insisted the U.S. has already shown "real leadership" and "real progress" by somewhat reducing carbon emissions over the last decade.
The leadership Pence seemed to be most impressed with, however, was Trump's. "It is so refreshing to have a president who just stands without apology for the American people, for the American economy, and for America's interests in the world first," Pence said, arguing that America's commitment to the Paris accord — which aims to fight global warming by reducing carbon emissions — "put a real burden on our economy and on our people."
If Pence needs a reason, NASA has it: A report entitled, "Climate change: How do we know?," noted that "scientific evidence for warming of the climate system is unequivocal" and that global warming is currently happening at a rate "ten times faster than the average rate of ice-age-recovery warming."
Catch a snippet of Pence's interview below. Becca Stanek
.@VP: "For some reason, this issue of climate change has emerged as a paramount issue for the left - in this country and around the world." pic.twitter.com/1UgRsgVkj1
— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 2, 2017
Employers who refuse to pay overtime or misclassify workers as exempt from minimum wage rules underpay workers by an estimated $15 billion a year, according to a study conducted by the Economic Policy Institute. The EPI evaluated the 10 most populous states in the U.S., and found 2.4 million workers affected in those states alone. Minimum wage violations cost those workers an average of about $64 a week — almost a quarter of weekly earnings.
Extrapolated over the entire country, the estimated $15 billion in losses is more than the value of all the property stolen in the U.S. during robberies, burglaries, and auto thefts in a typical year. Shivani Ishwar
Only 20 percent of U.S. companies allow staff to clock out early for "Summer Fridays," down from 63 percent in 2012, according to a survey of hundreds of firms. Sixty-two percent offer more flexible schedules in the summertime, down from 75 percent five years ago. And less than one-third of companies allow a more casual dress code during the summer — down from more than half in 2012.
But this lessened freedom during summers may lead to more flexibility all year round. "One theory is that many companies are already offering flexible schedules, remote work options, and relaxed dress codes throughout the year," said Cynthia Kong, a senior public relations manager for OfficeTeam. Shivani Ishwar
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for Friday's deadly casino attack in the Philippines, announcing the gunman who set fires in the Manila establishment before killing himself was an ISIS fighter.
Manila police don't agree. "They can always claim whatever they want to claim," said Police Chief Oscar Albayalde. "They have this reputation of claiming all atrocities all over the world to perpetuate themselves to gain global notoriety. There is no truth that the incident is a terror act."
There are ISIS-linked fighters in the Philippines, but they're active on different islands, and to be "linked" to ISIS may mean anything from shared extremist views to real strategic and financial connections. In 2015, ISIS likewise falsely claimed responsibility for a shooting in Texas over which the organization had no control.
ISIS does, however, have one huge voice amplifying its claim: President Trump, who characterized the attack as terrorism despite police insistence to the contrary. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump's Twitter habit might make Special Counsel Robert Mueller's job easier. Politico reported Friday that Trump's Twitter feed "offers a trove of evidence" to Mueller and his team as they investigate the Trump team's potential ties to Russia:
Like emails, handwritten notes, or transcribed Oval Office conversations, the @realdonaldtrump account gives investigators a detailed timeline of Trump's thoughts and opinions — including where they might differ from official accounts — and can also be used to establish intent, which can be critical in a criminal investigation.
Trump is not a target of the FBI or congressional probes, but his tweets could all be used by investigators as they seek to establish whether the president and his associates are being truthful in the explanations they give under oath about the nature of contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. [Politico]
Trump has taken to Twitter to call the investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "a witch hunt" and to advise Flynn to "ask for immunity." In another instance, Trump warned fired FBI Director James Comey in a tweet that he'd "better hope that there are no tapes" of their conversations. Michael Forde, a trial lawyer who represents Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, told Politico that Trump's message to Comey "could well be interpreted as an effort to intimidate a witness."
"They're a gold mine," Peter Zeidenberg, who once served on the Justice Department's special prosecution team, said of Trump's tweets. "They help paint a picture."
Read more on how Trump's tweets could factor into the Russia investigation over at Politico. Becca Stanek
Want to come to America? Get your Twitter handle ready. The White House on Thursday approved a harsher visa vetting procedure that, among other changes, includes social media scrutiny.
Applicants are asked to provide "your unique user name for any websites or applications you have used to create or share content (photos, videos, status updates, etc.) as part of a public profile within the last five years." Officially, compliance is voluntary, but refusal can affect whether or how quickly an application is processed.
Critics have argued the new screening will function in practice as means of unfair discrimination. "What this language effectively does is give the consular posts permission to step away from the focused factors they have spent years developing and revising, and instead broaden the search to large groups based on gross factors such as nationality and religion," said Jay Gairson, an immigration attorney who spoke with Reuters when the proposal was floated earlier this year. Bonnie Kristian