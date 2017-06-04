Trump criticizes London's mayor, touts views on travel ban, gun control, political correctness after bridge attack
While other world leaders spoke of unity and cooperation in the wake of the London Bridge attack, President Trump quickly got more political.
His very first reaction to news of the attack was to promote his stalled travel ban executive order:
We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017
Then, Trump posted his primary response, pledging that "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there," and adding, "WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"
Sunday morning, however, it was back to politics, starting with a call to "stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse." Trump also took this moment to make a point about gun policy:
Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017
And he posted a criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan:
At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!"
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017
The quote he cites does not appear to be a comment Khan made about the London Bridge incident. Rather, it seems to be something Khan said more than a week ago regarding a plan to deploy armed troops to guard major events in London against terrorism. Khan said Sunday he is "appalled and furious" over the bridge attack, swearing, "We will never let these cowards win, and we will never be cowed by terrorism."
Update 8:48 a.m.: Khan also used the phrase "no reason to be alarmed" after the bridge attack, but he was again referring to increased law enforcement presence in London and not to the attack itself. Bonnie Kristian
World leaders responded to Saturday night's deadly terrorist attacks in London with a flood of condolences and promises of fresh action to prevent future terrorism.
"In the face of this new tragedy, France is more than ever at Britain's side," said new French President Emmanuel Macron. "My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones." German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged, "Today we are united across borders in horror and mourning, but also in determination." And Russian President Vladimir Putin sent "his deepest condolences to Britons," condemning the attack and urging British Prime Minister Theresa May to join him in fighting terror with "a mutual response."
President Trump issued a similar initial response on Twitter Saturday evening. "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there," he said, adding, "WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!" Sunday morning, however, he turned to more political topics of gun control and political correctness. Bonnie Kristian
Following Saturday night's linked terror terror attacks on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market, the United Kingdom's upcoming election on June 8 will continue as scheduled, announced Prime Minister Theresa May. "Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process," she said in a statement outside Downing Street on Sunday.
However, the U.K.'s three primary political parties — Conservatives, Labour, and Liberal Democrats — as well as the Green Party have suspended national campaigning for the remainder of the weekend. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn echoed May's comments, remarking that if "we allow these attacks to disrupt our democratic process then we will all lose."
The right-wing populist party UKIP, known for its hard-line approach to terrorism and immigration policy, will not suspend its campaign outreach. UKIP leader Paul Nuttall said to stop campaigning is "precisely what the extremists would want us to do." Bonnie Kristian
Police in London responded Saturday night to two linked terrorist attacks in the heart of London, a van ramming pedestrians on London Bridge and a stabbing incident in nearby Borough Market on the South Bank of London. A total of seven people were killed and 48 more have been hospitalized with injuries, some critical.
Three suspects, believed but not confirmed to be the only perpetrators, were fatally shot by police. They were wearing fake explosive vests.
"We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism," Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement at Downing Street on Sunday. "Perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots ... and not even as lone attackers radicalized online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack." She added, "It is time to say enough is enough. Bonnie Kristian
Police in London responded Saturday night to several violent "major incidents" in the heart of London. Authorities have confirmed "more than one" fatality, BBC News reports, and are treating the attacks as terrorism.
Witnesses on London Bridge reported that a vehicle had veered into pedestrians, injuring several. "Within my line of sight, there were five or six people on the ground that were not moving," one witness, Mark Roberts, told CNN. "It looked to me that the van was aiming at the people." Other witnesses reported some victims appeared to have stab wounds.
The bridge was closed, the surrounding area was evacuated, and several underground rail stations nearby were closed. Police were also responding to other incidents nearby, in Borough Market on the South Bank of London, and in the Vauxhall area, The Guardian reported. The Vauxhall incident, a stabbing, was soon determined to be unrelated to the bridge and market attacks.
President Trump posted a statement to Twitter Saturday evening. "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there," he said, adding, "WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"
These incidents come roughly two months after a terrorist attack in which a car mowed down pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, killing four people and injuring more than 50 others.
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout. Jessica Hullinger
"March for Truth" rallies were organized in about 130 cities on Saturday in support of additional independent investigation into alleged ties between Moscow and President Trump or his associates. Thousands of protesters turned out in New York, Washington, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and elsewhere, including several cities in Europe, carrying signs with slogans like, "Alternative Facts Are Lies," "Facts Matter" and "Save Our Country."
.@Marchfortruth17 #MarchForTruth in #Chicago is pic.twitter.com/cqzehGS9ld
— Jordan Jackson (@NeoKremlinology) June 3, 2017
"[T]here are crucial unanswered questions about the relationship between the Russian state and Donald Trump, his associates, and his campaign," says the organizers' website. "The legitimacy of the United States government hinges on the answers to these questions." Marchers are not satisfied by the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller.
Meanwhile, in Washington, a smaller group estimated between several dozen and several hundred Trump supporters gathered for a "Pittsburgh not Paris" event to applaud the president's Thursday decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement climate pact.
Republicans hold "Pittsburgh not Paris" rally outside White House to support Trump https://t.co/EtIvNF9nFJ pic.twitter.com/HoojRBskck
— The Hill (@thehill) June 3, 2017
The name of their rally references Trump's comment that he was "elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris," which Press Secretary Sean Spicer rendered on Twitter as, "I was elected by voters of Pittsburgh, not Paris." Critics quickly noted the voters of Pittsburgh supported Trump's rival, Hillary Clinton, by a large margin.
The Trump campaign promoted the Washington rally, but Trump himself has left the city to play golf. Bonnie Kristian
Under the leadership of Chair Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the House Intelligence Committee asked spy agencies in late 2016 to "unmask," or reveal, the identities of U.S. citizens caught up in surveillance of foreign targets pertaining to Russian election manipulation efforts, The Washington Post reported Friday evening. Since then, Nunes, who has recused himself from the committee's Russia-Trump investigation, has accused the Obama administration of abusing the same sort of unmasking requests to target President Trump's associates.
Meanwhile, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the committee's ranking Democrat, told HuffPost Friday night that Nunes continues to screen subpoenas the committee investigation issues even after his recusal — subpoenas like the one issued to ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn this week.
"What I've been urging is power be delegated to [committee investigation lead Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas)] since the chair recused himself," Schiff said. "The chair has not been willing to honor that part of his commitment so he's still requiring his sign-off." Bonnie Kristian
American business leaders can help normalize U.S.-Russian relations, Reuters reports Russian President Vladimir Putin said while speaking Friday at in St. Petersburg. "Help us restore normal political dialogue," Putin told his audience. "I ask you on behalf of Russia and I address the American side: Help the new president and the new administration."
Also on Friday, Yahoo News reported that since taking office, President Trump's administration has been working to lift economic sanctions on Russia and return two diplomatic compounds seized by former President Barack Obama in retaliation for Russian state hacking. "There was serious consideration by the White House to unilaterally rescind the sanctions," said a former State Department official.
Federal investigations into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump team, including criminal probes into the actions of ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, are ongoing. Bonnie Kristian