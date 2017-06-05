These 7 headlines tell you everything you need to know about Megyn Kelly's NBC debut

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly made her debut on NBC News on Sunday night in a sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the highly anticipated first episode of Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, Kelly peppered Putin with questions about the Russian government's contacts with President Trump's team and Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
About all Kelly got out of Putin was a string of denials and some brutal quips, like when he inquired, "Do you even understand what you're asking or not?" Kelly's critics weren't much impressed, either, as evidenced by the array of headlines below. Becca Stanek
President Trump doesn't care about checks and balances in the federal government, Sen. Ben. Cardin (D-Md.) said Monday in an interview on CNN's New Day. Cardin was responding to a series of tweets issued by the president that morning, most notably this post:
In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017
"The president doesn't believe in the other branches of government so he doesn't believe the courts should have the power to stop him doing from what he's doing," Cardin said, "but the courts have ruled and the courts said this abused the executive powers."
Of course, executive complaints about the other branches are nothing new. President Obama famously said in 2014 he was not "just going to be waiting for legislation" from Congress to accomplish his agenda. "I've got a pen and I've got a phone," he said. "And I can use that pen to sign executive orders and take executive actions and administrative actions that move the ball forward."
Watch Cardin's comments in context below, or read yours truly on the structural excesses of presidential power here at The Week. Bonnie Kristian
Democrat @SenatorCardin says President Trump "doesn't believe in the other branches of government" https://t.co/l6fhPIfM5e
— New Day (@NewDay) June 5, 2017
On Monday morning, President Trump took another swing at London Mayor Sadiq Khan for his statement reassuring the people of London after Saturday's terror attack:
Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017
This isn't the first time that Trump has criticized Khan since the attack in London over the weekend, which left seven dead and 48 wounded. On Sunday morning, Trump also tweeted about that quote from Khan, which many quickly pointed out Trump had taken completely out of context:
Sadiq Khan's "no reason to be alarmed" looks rather different in its proper context @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/16RpNbpMSL pic.twitter.com/q0udXwBfZu
— Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) June 4, 2017
In the wake of the London attack, which the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for, Trump also took time to repost a tweet from Drudge Report, reiterate the importance of his travel ban, and criticize the U.S. Justice Department. Becca Stanek
There is a good chance you have never been as chill in your entire life as this dad was while mowing his lawn in Alberta, Canada. That tornado looming in the background? No biggie. "I was keeping an eye on it," said the world's coolest cucumber, Theunis Wessels.
Check this out! Dude is getting his mow on during a tornado in Alberta, Canada! pic.twitter.com/ckUeUPcMbt
— Danielle Dozier (@DanielleDozier) June 3, 2017
Theunis' wife, Cecilia, was taking a nap when her daughter woke her up to complain that there was a tornado out back and her father refused to come inside, The Washington Post reports. Cecilia went to see what the fuss was about, and snapped the jaw-dropping pictures while she was at it.
"It looks much closer if you look in the photo, but it was really far away," Theunis told the Canadian Press. "Well, not really far, far away, but it was far away from us."
Riiiiight. Jeva Lange
A new Twitter bot posting under the handle @RealPressSecBot envisions the perhaps inevitable future in which perpetually embattled White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer retreats to the shrubbery for good and lets President Trump's iPhone have his job.
The bot's creator, Russel Neiss, programmed it to query Trump's Twitter account every 5 minutes and, when it finds a new tweet, format it to look like an official White House press release:
A statement by the President: pic.twitter.com/QgxHbYfwhX
— Real Press Sec. (@RealPressSecBot) June 5, 2017
@RealPressSecBot is less than 24 hours old. It has nine tweets and more than 47,000 followers as of this writing. Bonnie Kristian
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Megyn Kelly that aired Sunday he does not have compromising information on President Trump and does not know where he is supposed to have acquired such material.
"Well, this is just another load of nonsense," Putin said in response to Kelly's question on whether he has "something damaging on our president." "Where would we get this information from? Why, did we have some special relationship with him? We didn't have any relationship at all," he added.
Putin said he did not meet with Trump when the president, then a private citizen, visited Moscow on business trips. "Right now, I think we have representatives from a hundred American companies that have come to Russia," he said. "Do you think we're gathering compromising information on all of them right now or something? Are you all, have you all lost your senses over there?"
From 1975 through the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, Putin was an agent of the Soviet spy agency, the KGB. Modern Russia engages in mass domestic surveillance.
The interview, which aired in full Sunday evening, was Kelly's big debut at NBC, a performance that was widely panned. However, in addition to his comments about rumors of compromising information, Putin also weighed in on headline-making topics including his relationship with ousted U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and manipulation of the 2016 election. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump has been known to call into morning talk shows, or respond to their coverage on Twitter. On Monday, he killed two birds with one stone by replying to Fox & Friends' Twitter account to complain about Democrats:
.@foxandfriends Dems are taking forever to approve my people, including Ambassadors. They are nothing but OBSTRUCTIONISTS! Want approvals.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017
As the Toronto Star's Daniel Dale pointed out on Twitter: "Trump hasn't filled ambassadorships because he hasn't nominated ambassadors. Nothing to do with Democrats."
"Trump has yet to nominate someone for 442 positions," added CNBC's Steve Kopack. "Thirty-nine nominations confirmed, 63 total nominated." Jeva Lange
President Trump's Gallup daily approval rating on Sunday was just 36 percent, even worse than former President Richard Nixon's rating of 39 percent in July 1973, when he refused to turn over the infamous White House tapes. Nixon's approval rating didn't hit a low of 36 percent until mid-August, as the Watergate scandal heightened, and at that point he only had a net differential of minus-18, The New York Times reports.
As of Sunday, Trump's differential was actually even steeper than Nixon's, at minus-22:
Trump approval: 36%, disapproval: 58%. Net approval: -22. Obama at same point was +33. Trump is 55 points worse, net pic.twitter.com/3kfUSQl7Po
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 4, 2017
Trump's approval rating hasn't been higher than 43 percent since April 28. At 36 percent, he is just one point away from his lowest job approval rating ever, 35 percent, which he hit March 28.
At this same point in their respective presidencies, President Barack Obama was tracking at an approval rating of 61 percent, President George W. Bush at 55 percent, and Bill Clinton at 37 percent, CNN reports. Jeva Lange