For the first time, most Americans are ready to deploy troops to defend South Korea

Americans are increasingly willing to put U.S. boots on the ground to fight for South Korea in the event of a North Korean invasion, new poll results released Monday by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs reveal. In fact, for the first time since the organization began polling on this question in 1990, a majority of Americans — 62 percent — are ready to go to war for South Korea.
Pre-emptive military action against North Korea to stop its development of nuclear weapons is significantly less popular: Only 28 percent of Americans support sending U.S. forces into North Korea to destroy its weapons development facilities, though 4 in 10 would back airstrikes to take them out. On both options, Republicans are more enthusiastic about military action than Democrats, with a majority (54 percent) supporting airstrikes. Bonnie Kristian
Publicly, Silicon Valley's Peter Thiel has sung President Trump's praises and maintained his ardent support. But privately, Trump's biggest Silicon Valley supporter has expressed doubts about how successful Trump will be.
BuzzFeed News reported that the "weekend before the election" — just months after Thiel delivered a sweeping endorsement of Trump at the Republican National Convention — Thiel reportedly admitted in "at least one private conversation" that he thought Trump would "likely be a one-term president" if he won. After Trump did indeed win, the billionaire venture capitalist in January told friends that he thinks there's "a 50 percent chance this whole thing ends in disaster."
Trump's first months in office haven't exactly buoyed Thiel's confidence:
At an event in May in San Francisco, he was described by one guest who was in attendance as "annoyed" with the first months of Trump's presidency. With little policy being established by the White House, Thiel worried that the the next four years would be defined by stagnation and stressed the notion that he didn't think Trump would be reelected.
In describing the administration, Thiel used one defining word in front of his guests: "incompetent." [BuzzFeed News]
Trump, who has described Thiel as "a very special guy," will likely have something to tweet about that.
The Trump administration has quietly escalated American entrenchment in Syria, BuzzFeed News reports, particularly in the fight to oust the Islamic State from its de facto capital of Raqqa. This entails closer cooperation with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and allied Kurdish fighters, as well as the establishment of "a semipermanent diplomatic presence close to the northern Syrian city of Kobane."
Though U.S. military intervention in Syria's kaleidoscopic conflict began under former President Barack Obama, President Trump's tenure has substantially built on that base. Now, "[w]hen the SDF fighters get into trouble or need help to pave the way, they call in U.S. airstrikes and artillery fire," the BuzzFeed report notes. "And when the U.S. forces see an opportunity to strike, they do so, before alerting Syrian fighters on the ground to move in. Acting in part on the recommendations of the outgoing Obama administration, the U.S. has also expanded the flow of weapons and ammunition to the SDF."
Much of the change can be attributed to Trump's preference to delegate strategic decisions to military commanders who operate without his direct oversight as commander in chief. As a result, in "the last six months, we have dramatically accelerated this campaign" in Syria, said U.S. Special Envoy Brett McGurk on Friday.
This escalation will likely transition into significant nation-building commitments when the ISIS threat is eventually eliminated, despite Trump's campaign pledge to end the practice. It also risks conflict with NATO ally Turkey, which opposes the Kurdish militias, as well as further entanglement in Syria's concurrent civil war, in which the U.S. and Russia support opposite sides. Read the full BuzzFeed analysis here. Bonnie Kristian
Comedian Amy Schumer will join a stacked cast for her Broadway debut this fall. Schumer is set to star alongside Tony winner Laura Benanti, Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key, and Firefly actor Alan Tudyk in Meteor Shower, a play written by Steve Martin.
The play, directed by Jerry Zaks, follows the evening that unfolds after a couple invites another pair over to watch a meteor shower. While one of the couples (Schumer and Tudyk) are expecting a casual dinner, the other couple (Benanti and Key) "aren't looking for a casual evening of polite small talk with new friends," a press release foreshadows. "Eventually, the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky," the press release says.
Broadway World reported the play "broke box office records" when it debuted last year in San Diego. It later played in New Haven, Connecticut.
Previews on Broadway start Nov. 1, and the play will open at Broadway's Booth Theater on Nov. 29. Becca Stanek
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is apparently so hung up on the details of running the State Department that he's not actually running it. In a searing story published Sunday, The New York Times painted a portrait of a micromanager who has largely avoided making any big decisions.
While nominations to "most of the department's 38 highest-ranking jobs" have yet to be made, Tillerson now has his top assistants reviewing routine messages to foreign countries that have historically been written by low-level employees and easily approved. Tillerson's diplomatic achievements are "mixed" thus far as he strives to reorganize the department's structure — but even that isn't going so smoothly:
Moreover, his reorganization effort has contributed to the paralysis. He has not wanted to appoint under secretaries and assistant secretaries until he understands the new structure. But the career officials sitting in those posts have little authority, and they fear making a career-ending move. His hiring freeze has meant few young people — those with a better sense of how to reach the younger populations around the world — are entering the department. Senior diplomats have left in droves, depleting the building of historical memory. [The New York Times]
While there's "a broad acceptance of the need for reorganization," Ronald E. Neumann, president of the American Academy of Diplomacy, noted there's also "the need for decisions to deal with ongoing issues." "The number of necessary but unmade decisions is steadily growing," Neumann said.
Other career diplomats warned that Tillerson's penchant for micromanagement will only exacerbate the problems of an understaffed department. "The secretary of state has to focus on the president, his policies, and the other heads of government that he deals with, which means he cannot possibly run the department operationally himself," R. Nicholas Burns, a retired career diplomat, told The New York Times. "He has to delegate, and that's what's missing now."
Read more about Tillerson's tendencies at The New York Times. Becca Stanek
President Trump expected his position to offer more unchallenged power in terms of policy development and public perception alike, former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele said in comments published by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Monday.
"Not everyone listens to you just because you're president. You have 535 members of Congress who have a different view. You have Cabinet secretaries who, while they might work for you, still carry out different agendas," Steele said. On top of that, "you've got the voters, the press, and all those other interests out there who have a say about what you just said, and that's not something Donald deals with too well."
The trouble, in Steele's analysis, is twofold. First is Trump's personal history of running his own businesses, which accustomed him to a different type of management than the presidency allows. Second is Trump himself. "This is who he is," Steele argued. "This is a guy obsessed with his own self-image, how his numbers are doing, whether everything is playing to a narrative he has developed in his own head." Bonnie Kristian
Former House Oversight Committee Chairman and early exit expert Jason Chaffetz pointed a finger at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday, blasting the Kentucky senator's decision not to cancel August recess. “It's infuriating," Chaffetz, a former Republican congressman for Utah, told his colleagues. "Mitch McConnell went out in July and touted that the Senate was going to stay in session through the end of next week. And yet, they adjourned early."
Chaffetz might know a thing or two about ghosting on legislative duties, considering he abruptly retired at the end of June to join Fox News. As Mediaite put it without missing any of the irony: "Jason Chaffetz, who bailed early from Congress, rips Congress for bailing early."
Chaffetz, at least, didn't seem too self-conscious about his criticism. He added: "When you have 12 legislative days on the calendar going through September, and you have to go through the long list you just highlighted, how do you go home? […] The budget was supposed to be done in March. Do you know of any company anywhere in the world where if you didn't have your budget done and you're in August and it was due in March, that you'd say, 'Well, let's go take a few weeks off?'" Watch below. Jeva Lange
On Sunday, Lara Trump, Eric Trump's wife, got a fellow host for President Trump's lo-fi Trump TV broadcasts, when recent CNN commentator Kayleigh McEnany joined the "real news" update on Trump's Facebook page. McEnany, who quit CNN on Saturday, has nothing but sunny news to report.
"Now, that looks like state-sponsored propaganda...." Stephen Colbert said on Friday's Late Show, when Lara Trump was the sole anchor. (The show is produced by the Trump re-election campaign, not the White House.) "But the craziest thing about Lara Trump's online propaganda book report is how she ends it," with "and that is the real news," Colbert said. "If that sounds familiar to you, it's because 'real news' is the thing we've been doing since Trump got elected, where we make up news we think the president would like to see. Well, in light of Lara Trump's work, I am proud to announce that the Real News Tonight team has added a special correspondent." And she actually fits in quite seamlessly. Watch below. Peter Weber