Why are the only people quoted in this White House press release Trump's employees?

President Trump's Cabinet had great things to say about the boss' immigration priorities, a bizarre press release from the White House proved Monday. Instead of quoting nonpartisan groups or experts in the field, the press release cited Attorney General Jeff Sessions, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, Secretary of Commerce Wilber Ross, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The bunch, perhaps unsurprisingly, was in favor of Trump's priorities: "These are reasonable proposals that will build on the early success of President Trump's leadership," raved Sessions. "This plan will work."

"The first duty of the federal government is to provide for the national security of the American people and President Trump's measures will end vulnerabilities in our immigration system that hinder our ability to protect our homeland," added Tillerson.

"This will be money well spent!" Ross chimed in, exclamation point and all.

It's not the first time Trump's Cabinet has served as positive reinforcement for the president — but it is the first time they've been so formal about it. Read the full release below. Jeva Lange