Woody Allen worries Weinstein case could 'lead to a witch hunt atmosphere'

Woody Allen has weighed in on the allegations of sexual misconduct made against Harvey Weinstein and reported on by Allen's son, Ronan Farrow, saying he feels "very sad for everybody involved" but he's also concerned that it "could lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere."
Farrow interviewed more than 10 women for his piece in The New Yorker, who told him Weinstein, a powerful producer, sexually harassed or assaulted them. Allen can credit Weinstein with helping him recover in the early 1990s, after he was accused of molesting his adopted daughter with Mia Farrow, Dylan, which he has denied. Allen and Weinstein worked together on films like Mighty Aphrodite, and Allen told the BBC that while you hear "a million fanciful rumors" while working in Hollywood, he never heard "these horror stories" about Weinstein. No one ever approached Allen with allegations against Weinstein, he said, "and they wouldn't, because you are not interested in it. You are interested in making your movie."
Now that he knows about the accusations, Allen said it's "sad for Harvey that [his] life is so messed up" and it's "very, very sad and tragic for those poor women that had to go through that." He's hopeful that "something like this could be transformed into a benefit for people rather than just a sad or tragic situation," but also worries it could "lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself. That's not right either." Catherine Garcia
Hustler publisher Larry Flynt is offering up to $10 million in cash for information that leads to "the impeachment and removal from office of Donald J. Trump."
Flynt made the announcement on Twitter and in an ad in The Washington Post, and it's not the first time he's put up a reward for information on Trump — last October, after footage from Access Hollywood was released that showed Trump bragging about groping women, Flynt said he was seeking "verifiable video footage or audio recordings for use prior to the November 8 election clearly showing Donald Trump engaging in illegal activity or acting in a sexually demeaning or derogatory manner." On Twitter Sunday, Flynt simply said, "So I decided to do this…let's see what happens." Catherine Garcia
Colin Kaepernick, the free-agent quarterback who protested police brutality by kneeling during the National Anthem, has filed a grievance, alleging that the NFL and the league's owners have colluded to keep him off the field because of his kneeling.
Attorney Mark Geragos has sent a copy of his complaint to the NFL, all 32 teams, and the NFL Players Association, saying they "have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick's leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States." Kaepernick, whose filing demands an arbitration hearing, left the San Francisco 49ers in March. In a statement Sunday night, Geragos said the grievance was filed "only after pursuing every possible avenue with all NFL teams and their executives." Catherine Garcia
A federal hate crimes lawyer has been sent by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Iowa, where he will assist with the prosecution of a man accused of killing a transgender high school student in 2016, officials with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times Sunday.
It's a move that has surprised critics of Sessions, who have called him out for reversing a policy that encouraged schools to let transgender students use the bathrooms that go with their gender identity and announcing that the Department of Justice no longer considered gay or transgender people protected from workplace discrimination. People who know Sessions told the Times he is more likely to look at filing civil rights charges in individual cases, rather than trying to tackle a systemic problem.
In court documents filed Friday, it was revealed that Justice Department attorney Christopher Perras will head to Iowa to serve as county prosecutor in the case against Jorge Sanders-Galvez, the man accused of shooting and killing Kedarie Johnson, 16, of Burlington. Relatives of the high school student say Kedarie was gay, sometimes went by the name Kandicee, and would wear men's and women's clothing. Typically, the Justice Department only sends lawyers out to serve as local prosecutors when they can provide "expertise in areas that the federal government views as significant," the Times reports. Catherine Garcia
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press Sunday that President Trump's Friday announcement about the Iran deal was motivated by a desire to avoid a situation similar to U.S.-North Korea relations.
"The whole reason we're looking at this Iran agreement is because of North Korea," Haley told host Chuck Todd. "When you look at the fact that 25 years of botched agreements and negotiations and accountability not kept by North Korea, that's the whole situation that got us to where we're having to watch day by day to see if they do an [intercontinental ballistic missile] test going forward."
In another Sunday interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Haley further said the Iran announcement is meant to be a message for Pyongyang. Asked whether changing the terms of the deal will "send a message to [North Korea] saying it's not worth it to engage in any talks with the United States," Haley replied that it "sends the perfect message to North Korea, which is, 'We're not gonna engage in a bad deal, and should we ever get into a deal, we're gonna hold you accountable.'"
Watch a clip of the ABC interview below. Bonnie Kristian
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared on CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS Sunday to talk Iran, the 2016 election, and more.
"First of all, it basically says America's word is not good," Clinton said of President Trump's Friday announcement that he would not certify the Iran deal again. Trump, she argued, "is upending the kind of trust and credibility of the United States' position and negotiation that is imperative to maintain." By "working to isolate Iran on every issue" despite its deal compliance, Clinton added, Trump has given Iran "the aggrieved-party spotlight."
Later in the interview, the conversation turned to Clinton's newest book, What Happened, which examines her loss to Trump in the 2016 election, as well as the role of gender in politics.
"I would have won but for Jim Comey's letter on Oct. 28," she said of former FBI Director James Comey's letter to Congress reopening his agency's investigation into Clinton's private email server. "I think every day that goes by, the evidence of that becomes clearer," she went on, "and I don't blame any woman who hears that, 'Oh the FBI's opening another investigation into Hillary Clinton' for saying 'Well, I'm not wasting my vote' or 'I can't vote for her' or 'I'm just not going to vote now.'" For women, Clinton said, a vote is "a very personal commitment" so "they want to be sure they're right."
Watch Clinton's full interview below. Bonnie Kristian
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson appeared on CNN's State of the Union Sunday with host Jake Tapper. In their conversation, Tillerson again sidestepped reports that he privately called President Trump a "moron" earlier this year. "I call the president 'Mr. President,'" he deflected. "At the end of the day, he makes decisions. I go out and try to implement those decisions."
The diplomat also responded to comments from Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) published Friday saying Trump has "publicly castrate[d]" Tillerson by undercutting his diplomatic efforts. "You have a cattle ranch — you don't want to say anything about the senator suggesting you've been gelded before the world?" Tapper asked. "I checked; I'm fully intact," Tillerson replied.
Watch a clip of the interview below. Bonnie Kristian
"Iran's great nation witnessed that for the first time the U.S. stands against an international multilateral treaty, but other world powers and the European Union immediately stand against the U.S. [and not Iran]," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in response to President Trump's Friday announcement that he would not again certify Tehran's compliance with the Iran nuclear deal.
"Today, the U.S. is lonelier than ever in opposing the nuclear agreement and in its conspiracies against the Iranian nation," added Rouhani, a moderate re-elected this year on a reform platform. Russia likewise condemned Trump's decision as dangerous and unprovoked.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, European leaders broke with Trump on the Iran deal issue without directly condemning his decision. The agreement "was the culmination of 13 years of diplomacy and was a major step toward ensuring that Iran's nuclear [program] is not diverted for military purposes," said a joint statement from British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirming their commitment to the deal "and its full implementation by all sides." Bonnie Kristian