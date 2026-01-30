Ex-Illinois deputy gets 20 years for Massey murder
Sean Grayson was sentenced for the 2024 killing of Sonya Massey
What happened
Former Illinois sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for the 2024 killing of Sonya Massey in her Springfield home. A jury last year found Grayson guilty of second-degree murder.
Who said what
The high-profile case was “defined by graphic police body camera footage shown widely across the nation,” said the Chicago Tribune. The footage showed Grayson, who is white, fatally shooting the 36-year-old Black mother of two after responding to a 911 call about a possible prowler outside her home. Massey “at the time was dealing with mental health challenges,” and Grayson shot her after she picked up a pot of boiling water from the stove.
This case marks a “rare instance of an American law enforcement officer convicted for an on-duty shooting,” The New York Times said, and Grayson’s 20-year sentence was the “maximum allowed in the state for that crime.” Massey’s family and friends “erupted into cheers” when Sangamon County Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin handed down the sentence, said Chicago Public Media. Cadigan “admonished them for the outburst,” said The Associated Press.
What next?
Grayson, 31, “has been incarcerated since he was charged,” the AP said, and “with a day shaved off his sentence for every day of good behavior, plus credit for nearly 19 months already spent behind bars,” he “could be released in just under 8 1/2 years.”
