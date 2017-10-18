Canadian man sues airline after receiving sparkling wine instead of champagne

His champagne wishes were replaced with sparkling wine reality, and now, he's suing.
Daniel Macduff of Quebec booked a flight on Sunwing Airlines to Cuba, going with the airline because they advertised a complimentary champagne toast for passengers, the BBC reports. What he was served wasn't champagne from the French region it's named after, but rather sparkling wine, Macduff said, and even that was only provided on the outbound flight. Macduff's attorney, Sebastien Paquette, says this is a classic case of misleading marketing. "It's not about the pettiness of champagne versus sparkling wine," he told the BBC. "It's the consumer message behind it."
Sunwing's marketing materials clearly showed authentic champagne, Paquette said, but Sunwing, which calls the suit "frivolous and without merit," argues the terms "champagne vacations" and "champagne service" were used to "denote a level of service in reference to the entire hospitality package," not to describe beverages passengers would receive. The company has made some changes, no longer referring to champagne in its marketing materials and clearly stating online to expect sparkling wine only on southern routes, but that hasn't stopped 1,600 other plaintiffs from joining the class action lawsuit, Paquette said. They are seeking compensation for the difference in price between a glass of champagne and a glass of sparkling wine, in addition to punitive damages. Catherine Garcia
John Kelly was 'disgusted' that somebody 'politicized' his son's death, Trump's press secretary says
On Tuesday, anonymous White House officials, reportedly including Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, reached out to numerous news organizations to inform them that former President Barack Obama had not called White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in 2010 after his son, Marine 1st Lt. Robert Kelly, was killed in Afghanistan. They did this because on Tuesday morning, President Trump had suggested to Fox News Radio, without being asked, that reporters "ask General Kelly, did he get a call from Obama?" Maybe nobody took him up on the offer.
Trump's decision to invoke Kelly's son was seen by some commentators as lacking in taste and decorum, since Kelly himself has made an evident effort to keep Robert Kelly's death out of the realm of political debate. On Wednesday, Sanders said she believes that "General Kelly is disgusted by the way that this has been politicized and that the focus has become on the process and not the fact that American lives were lost. I think he's disgusted and frustrated by that. If he has any anger, it's toward that."
Sanders said she's not sure if Kelly "knew of that specific comment" about his son beforehand, but that he and Trump "had certainly spoken about it, and he's aware. And they've spoken several times since then." Peter Weber
President Trump has been criticized for saying nothing following the deadly ambush earlier this month that killed four U.S. soldiers in Niger, but just one day after the attack, National Security Council staffers drafted a statement for Trump to make expressing his condolences that for some reason was never released, Politico reports.
Politico saw a copy of the statement on Wednesday, which read in part, "Melania and I are heartbroken at the news that three U.S. service members were killed in Niger on Oct. 4 while providing guidance and assistance to Nigerien security force counter-terror operations. We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of these brave American soldiers and patriots. They will remain in our thoughts and prayers." (After the statement was drafted, the body of a fourth soldier killed in the ambush was discovered.) An NSC staffer emailed the statement out at 10:01 a.m. Oct. 5, and NSC and Department of Defense officials read it, Politico reports, but it's unclear why the message was never released. When a Politico reporter called the NSC employee who wrote the statement to ask about it, that person hung up, and the council's spokesman declined to comment.
On Oct. 5, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the administration's "thoughts and prayers" were with the families of the fallen, but Trump remained mum until Monday, when a reporter asked him why he had been silent about the matter. Trump tried to deflect by falsely claiming former President Barack Obama rarely called the families of soldiers who had died, and the issue took on a new complexity on Tuesday, when a congresswoman accused Trump of making "insensitive" remarks to the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, telling her Johnson knew what he signed up for, but it hurt regardless. Catherine Garcia
A 37-year-old man suspected of killing three co-workers in Maryland earlier in the day was captured Wednesday evening in Delaware, police said.
Authorities said Radee Labeeb Prince walked into Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood, Maryland, shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday and shot five people before fleeing. Three were killed, and two remain in serious condition at the University of Maryland Medical Center. The owner of Advanced Granite Solutions said Prince had worked there for four months as a machine operator. After the shooting, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told reporters the incident was "one of the most heinous acts we've ever seen in our county."
Prince is suspected of shooting an additional person less than two hours later in Wilmington, Delaware. Police there said Prince "had beefs" with the victim, who was shot twice and is expected to survive. Prince has an extensive criminal record, with 15 felony and four misdemeanor convictions in Delaware, ABC News reports. Catherine Garcia
President Trump's decision to add Chad to the list of countries on his latest travel ban came as a surprise to people inside the government, primarily because it all came down to a lack of office supplies.
The Department of Homeland Security asked Chad and every other country to submit samples of passport paper so the department could take a close look and see how secure they are, several U.S. officials told The Associated Press. Chad ran out of passport paper and asked if they could send a sample already made up of the same type of passport, but the Department of Homeland Security denied its request for an exemption.
A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Chad did not send in a recent sample of its passport paper, but said there are other reasons the country made it on the list, primarily that it "does not share public safety and terrorism-related information." Recently, Chad temporarily stopped issuing passports, so that might be the reason why they didn't have any paper hanging around, but it still seemed like an odd reason to put Chad on the list alongside countries like Syria and Libya. Chad is known for its counterterrorism efforts against Boko Haram, and when national security agencies learned that the Department of Homeland Security and the White House wanted to put Chad on the list, without much input from the State Department or Defense Department, they objected but were overruled, officials told AP. Catherine Garcia
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved a one-time treatment for lymphoma in adults, only the second time a gene therapy for blood cancer has been given the OK in the United States.
This is the first gene therapy approved for adults, and involves removing a patient's T cells, reprogramming them to find and kill cancer cells, then putting the cells back into the patient, The Associated Press reports. The treatment uses the same technology as a gene therapy recently approved in the U.S. for childhood leukemia, and will cost $373,000 per patient, its manufacturer said. Catherine Garcia
Not so fast, Bill O'Reilly.
On Wednesday evening, former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly decided to support his friend Sean Hannity while taking aim at CNN's Jake Tapper, tweeting, "Sean Hannity kicking serious butt in the ratings. Tapper on CNN as low as you can go." Tapper waited just 11 minutes before responding with a brutal correction. "'Low' would be sexually harassing staffers and then getting fired for it — humiliated in front of the world," he tweeted. "Now THAT would be low."
O'Reilly had to praise Hannity's ratings rather than his own because, as Tapper helpfully pointed out, the former O'Reilly Factor host was let go from Fox News earlier this year after The New York Times reported that several women had accused him of sexual harassment, and he paid out millions in settlements. Catherine Garcia
In an interview Tuesday with radio host Charlamagne tha God, rapper RZA confirmed that the actor Russell Crowe once spat on pop singer and rapper Azealia Banks at a party. RZA, a founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan, admitted Crowe's conduct after initially denying the incident occurred.
In October 2016, Banks recounted the incident in a Facebook post, in which she alleged that Crowe spat on her, choked her, and called her the n-word as he kicked her out of a party he was hosting last year. (Banks later deleted the post.) Banks said she had attended the party as RZA's guest and shortly after the incident, she told E! News, "I felt betrayed, I felt humiliated, I felt low. It almost felt like a set-up."
After Banks expressed her disappointment that RZA did not stick up for her at the time, the Wu-Tang Clan founder made his own Facebook post disputing Banks' account of the night and alleging she spent the night "insulting half the room." He wrote: "There was nothing funny about her behavior. I felt a little embarrassed because she was my guest. Still verbal abuse can be tolerated but when it goes physical ... Azealia threatened to cut a girl in the face with a glass, then actually grabs a glass ... Russell blocked the attack and expelled her from the suite."
In Tuesday's interview, however, Charlamagne tha God asked RZA whether Crowe really had physically touched Banks or spat on her. "Look, he spit at her," RZA conceded. The host followed up and asked, "Did you check him at that point? That's a white dude spitting at a black woman, you have to check him." RZA dodged, saying that while Crowe apologized to him, "the night was crazy, bro, and I don't want to relive it. It was super-duper awkward."
Later that day, Azealia Banks called out RZA in an Instagram post, condemning him in graphic terms for talking about her in the media given that he has not apologized to her for the incident. Kelly O'Meara Morales