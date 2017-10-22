Trump suggests 'the fact that health care is so difficult' somehow 'makes the taxes easier'

The first half of President Trump's two-part interview with Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo aired Sunday and saw the president suggesting the difficulty he has had in repealing and replacing ObamaCare will somehow make major tax law revisions happen more smoothly.

"I do believe we have the votes for health care at the appropriate time," Trump said, "and I think we're going to have the votes for taxes, and I will say the fact that health care is so difficult, I think, makes the taxes easier." He did not explain why delays on health-care reform would make taxes easier other than to add that "Republicans want to get it done, and it's a tremendous tax cut." There is, at present, no completed tax reform bill.

Later in the conversation, in an exchange that came under scrutiny as soon as an advance transcript of the interview was available, Trump described himself as "representing rich people" in the tax reform process:

This is an exchange between Donald Trump and Maria Bartiromo on tax cuts for upper earners. pic.twitter.com/qJDC1a4jz3 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 20, 2017