What is a home energy audit and when is it worth getting one?

This evaluation of your home's efficiency can pinpoint where exactly it's wasting energy

An architectural model of a house being lifted by a hand over huge solar panels, with icons representing energy concerns floating around it
One of the biggest motivators for a home audit is the potential long-term cost savings
(Image credit: Cravetiger / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
published

Bracing for sky-high utility bills each month? A home energy audit could offer some solutions. This evaluation of your home's efficiency can pinpoint where exactly it's wasting energy, whether through poorly sealed windows and doors or as a result of missing insulation. If you follow through on the work the audit suggests, you may "save hundreds or thousands of dollars," said Forbes, which might be especially appealing amid rising energy costs and "extreme weather becoming more and more common."

But actually doing the work on your home that the audit suggests will not necessarily be cheap — and getting a home energy audit in the first place isn't inexpensive, either. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Personal Finance Savings Energy
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸