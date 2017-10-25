Trump has tweeted about Republican senators giving him a standing ovation 3 times in the last 15 hours
President Trump apparently got a standing ovation at his Republican policy luncheon Tuesday and he wants everyone to know it:
So nice being with Republican Senators today. Multiple standing ovations! Most are great people who want big Tax Cuts and success for U.S.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017
The meeting with Republican Senators yesterday, outside of Flake and Corker, was a love fest with standing ovations and great ideas for USA!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017
Jeff Flake, with an 18% approval rating in Arizona, said "a lot of my colleagues have spoken out." Really, they just gave me a standing O!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017
Trump's emphasis on his reception was apparently fueled by the attention given to his critics Tuesday, including Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), who claimed the president's legacy would be "the debasement of our nation," and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), who announced that he would not run for re-election in part because of Trump's influence over the Republican Party.
Appearances are important to Trump, who often brags about the size of his crowds. The president has tweeted about his various standing ovations 24 different times since 2012. Jeva Lange
There might be a reason you keep getting rejected from that dream job — and it's not because you're underqualified.
A new study from Harvard Business School shows that employers are raising the bar for new hires, asking for better academic qualifications than the person who currently holds the job.
For example, 67 percent of job postings for production supervisors in 2015 required a college degree — but only 16 percent of those who already had the job actually had a degree. That means qualified workers are losing out on jobs and perhaps higher wages, while manufacturers are losing out on those workers at a time when they can't find employees to begin with, the Federal Reserve notes.
This study comes at a time when there are 6.1 million job openings in America, nearly a record high. It revealed that 6.2 million jobs had hiked up their education requirements. Kathryn Krawczyk
Amazon wants to get inside your house — literally. To complement its smart home device, Alexa, the company announced Wednesday a new service for Prime users called Amazon Key, which will allow delivery people to actually drop off packages inside your home, The Verge reports.
Amazon Key works with another Amazon device, the Cloud Cam, plus a smart lock of your choosing. When a courier arrives with a delivery, he or she will scan the barcode on the package. If the package is at the correct home, the door will unlock and the Cloud Cam will start recording. The Prime customer will then receive a message confirming that the package was delivered, plus a video of the delivery taking place.
The service makes sense for anyone who has ever dealt with stolen, missing, or weather-damaged packages, or just wants the convenience of not having to carry another thing inside. But The Verge asks: "Will Prime customers trust Amazon to monitor their homes around the clock, and to know when it's okay to unlock their doors for a stranger?"
Amazon Key isn't just for deliveries either. "[T]he company is hoping that you'll use Key when ordering stuff like dog walking or kitchen cleaning from its Amazon Home Services division," The Verge explains.
With a launch date of Nov. 8, a Cloud Cam, smart lock, and free installation bundle will cost $249.99, with individual cameras running $120. Watch The Verge break it down below. Jeva Lange
Paul Ryan is reportedly planning to squeeze a DACA deal into the December spending bill, infuriating some Trump allies
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) has privately told colleagues that he is planning to loop a solution for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program into the December spending bill, HuffPost reports. The Trump administration announced in September that it was ending DACA, which protects individuals who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, but he first allowed a six-month reprieve so Congress could attempt to solve the issue with legislation.
Ryan "did make reference that [DACA provisions] would be something that might be part of the whole ball of wax," Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Mark Walker (R-N.C.) told HuffPost. The decision could mean a huge legislative win for Democrats, especially since Republicans do not have the votes to pass the December omnibus bill all on their own. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has additionally said that she would consider voting against a spending deal in order to negotiate a DACA decision.
Several of Trump's biggest supporters have expressed public displeasure with the idea that the president is willing to protect immigrants after all. On Wednesday, the Stephen Bannon-led Breitbart News criticized Ryan for his potential willingness to work with Democrats on immigration. Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) warned simply that Ryan "better not."
Still, "there is some risk in taking Ryan's comments too seriously," HuffPost cautions. "What he means by DACA could differ greatly from what Democrats want or believe is an acceptable solution." Read why Damon Linker doesn't believe Congress will save DACA here at The Week. Jeva Lange
Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) surprised his colleagues and the media on Tuesday by announcing that he won't seek re-election in 2018, saying on the Senate floor that he won't be "complicit" in President Trump's "unacceptable" behavior any longer for a GOP that's become a "fearful, backward-looking minority party." But Flake was almost certainly going to lose his primary. "Flake was dead," said Jonathan Swan at Axios. "Everybody knew it, including Republican leadership." Democrats and Republicans both said that Flake's retirement boded well for their electoral chances in increasingly purple Arizona.
On the one hand, Flake's retirement "boosted Democratic optimism about what once seemed unthinkable: winning control of the Senate in 2018," The Washington Post reports, a steep climb since Democrats are defending 25 seats — 10 in states Trump won — while Republicans are defending just eight seats. "Democrats already were investing in Arizona's 2018 race on the theory that the state's growing Latino electorate and Trump's unpopularity would make it competitive," the Post says, and the party has a candidate, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D), it believes has a good shot at capitalizing on the GOP split.
Establishment Republicans are sad to see Flake go, but their silver lining, Politico reports, is "they believe it gives the GOP a better chance of holding Arizona's seat — and the Senate majority." Flake was polling far behind his GOP challenger, Kelli Ward, and many Republican strategists see Ward as an unelectable crackpot. "Republicans are now floating a number of other candidates for Senate, looking for a contender who can draw support from the Trump White House and the establishment," Politico notes.
The risk for Republicans is that Ward, backed by Stephen Bannon and billionaire Robert Mercer, will win the GOP primary anyway. For Democrats, The Washington Post notes, Flake's retirement has "emboldened progressives who want the party, locked out of power at every level, to move further to the left," maybe too far left for Arizona. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert and Jake Tapper discuss Trump's GOP feuds, Joe McCarthy, and burning Bill O'Reilly
"Say what you will about President Trump — and I do," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show, but "he remains laser-focused on defeating America's No. 1 enemy, the press." Well, CNN's "not taking it no more," releasing a new ad featuring an apple, Colbert said. He played the ad, judged it not bad, then showed the Late Show's modified version, which is longer and cuts out some of the subtleties.
CNN's Jake Tapper was, not coincidentally, Colbert's guest on the show, and he asked him about Tuesday's big political story, the salvos at Trump from two GOP senators, Bob Corker and Jeff Flake, neither of whom is seeking re-election. "Is this an act of defiance, or is this an act of surrender in your opinion?" Colbert asked Tapper. He said he doesn't think it's an act of surrender, though "the Steve Bannons and Breitbarts of the world see that," and like Flake a few hours later, Tapper compared Trump to Sen. Joseph McCarthy, whose "crusade of indecency and smears and lies" ended only when enough people stood up to him. "President Trump and Joe McCarthy are very different historical figures, but there is something similar," Tapper said. "They say history doesn't repeat itself but it rhymes."
Colbert brought up Tapper's Twitter burn on Bill O'Reilly. "I don't even know what to ask about this — I just wanted to share with everybody that you're a very mean person, Jake Tapper," Colbert joked. "I'm a journalist, so I like to explain things, and I felt he was using the word 'low' incorrectly," Tapper deadpanned. Colbert thanked him but said he felt worse about the world after their conversation. That's his job, Tapper said. "We're not here to sugar-coat it. It's an apple." "I want a caramel apple," Colbert said. Peter Weber
An unknown assailant fatally shot two people on the campus of Louisiana's Grambling State University after midnight on Wednesday, then fled the scene, Lincoln Parish sheriff's spokesman Stephen Williams said Wednesday morning. Will Sutton, Grambling's media relations director, said the shooting occurred during a confrontation in a campus courtyard. Local ABC News affiliate KNOE identified the victims as Grambling students Earl Andrews and Monquiarius Caldwell, both 23. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert's Late Show 'God' accepts some blame for Bill O'Reilly's sexual harassment woes
The revelation that former Fox News star Bill O'Reilly paid $32 million to settle a sixth sexual harassment case likely means the end of his TV career, "and yesterday, Bill told us exactly who he blames for all of his bad decisions," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "Could this be true? Is God really to blame for this whole scandal?" "God" appeared on the Late Show ceiling and asked Colbert to keep his name out of this.
One reason, the Late Show God said, is that he has his own spotty record with women. "There was that time I got somebody pregnant and totally bailed," he said. "Kid shows up on my doorstep 33 years later — turns out, nice guy!" But God eventually confessed his blame for the O'Reilly mess, to Colbert's surprise. "Yeah, I gave him that free will, and look what he did with it!" God said. "It's like letting a toddler drive a car, which I've also done." He kind of apologized, but ended with a wicked roast joke. Watch below. Peter Weber