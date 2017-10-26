House GOP narrowly passes budget resolution, forging path for tax reform

The House on Thursday narrowly passed a budget resolution, furthering the GOP's goal for comprehensive tax reform by the end of the year. The measure passed 216-212, with all Democrats voting against it along with 20 Republican defectors.
The $4 trillion budget for 2018 calls for $1.3 trillion cuts to all non-Medicare health-care initiatives, Vox explains, plus a $473 billion cut to Medicare itself. Other welfare programs, like food stamps and pensions, would suffer $653 billion in cuts. The budget, which was approved 51-49 in the Senate last week, additionally allows for Republicans to pass their $1.5 trillion tax cut plan in the Senate with only a simple majority.
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) said Thursday that Republicans would introduce their tax bill Nov. 1 and begin committee markup Nov. 6. Kimberly Alters
Emma Perrier's dating disaster had a happy ending, thanks to an unusual twist of fate. The 34-year-old French expat in London had been enjoying an online romance with a dark-haired Italian hunk named Ronaldo when she realized something was up. For months, "Ronnie" had refused to meet in person. Increasingly suspicious, Perrier did some internet sleuthing and discovered she'd been "catfished": a balding 53-year-old from Stratford-upon-Avon had used photos of Turkish model Adem Guzel in order to win Perrier's affections. Heartbroken, Perrier messaged Guzel to warn him about the impostor. They began chatting and fell in love, and have now moved in together. "My catfish became Cupid," says Perrier. Read the whole incredible story at The Atlantic. Christina Colizza
Joe Girardi will leave the New York Yankees after 10 seasons as manager, ESPN reports.
In his time helming the team, Girardi won a World Series and made it to the playoffs half a dozen times, including advancing to this year's American League Championship Series, which the Yankees lost in seven games to the Houston Astros. Girardi had just reached the end of a four-year $16-million contract; he told WFAN Radio on Thursday that "with a heavy heart, I come to you because the Yankees have decided not to bring me back."
There is no obvious successor to Girardi, ESPN writes, although management will "favor a candidate who has a good feel for the clubhouse, a willingness to use advanced statistics, and one who can handle the extreme expectations of fans and media in the Bronx." Jeva Lange
The Houston Astros ground out a victory in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, toppling the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 after 11 innings at Dodger Stadium. The series is now tied 1-1, with the championship round moving to Houston for Game 3 on Friday.
The victory was the Astros' first World Series win in franchise history, earned by a 2-run dinger swatted by outfielder George Springer in the top of the 11th. Below, photos that capture what it's like to notch a historic triumph. Kimberly Alters
Twitter announced Thursday its decision to immediately end advertising from accounts owned by Russia state-sponsored news agencies RT and Sputnik. "This decision was based on the retrospective work we've been doing around the 2016 U.S. election and the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that both RT and Sputnik attempted to interfere with the election on behalf of the Russian government," Twitter wrote in its statement.
BREAKING: #Twitter will off-board advertising from all accounts owned by @RT_com and #Sputnik pic.twitter.com/JI95VCfvGv
— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 26, 2017
URGENT: Twitter announces policy decision to off-board advertising from all accounts owned by RT https://t.co/NWgqVwh4H5 pic.twitter.com/M8IBq2yIpd
— RT (@RT_com) October 26, 2017
In September, The New York Times reported that Twitter might have been used even more extensively than Facebook during the Russian campaign. Facebook has admitted that it unknowingly sold $100,000 worth of ads to a Russian "troll farm" during the 2016 presidential election.
Twitter wrote Thursday that it has further decided "to take the $1.9 million we are projected to have earned from RT global advertising since they became an advertiser in 2011, which includes the $274,100 in 2016 U.S.-based advertising that we highlighted in our Sept. 28 blog post, and donate those funds to support external research into the use of Twitter in civic engagement and elections, including use of malicious automation and misinformation, with an initial focus on elections and automation."
Sputnik in particular has made a concerted effort to take root in the U.S. The network recently took over a Washington, D.C., FM radio station for an all-talk program and the FBI opened an investigation into the organization seeking to determine if it is operating as a propaganda machine for the Kremlin. Jeva Lange
Watch Morning Joe's squeamish report on the sexual harassment allegations against 'our friend Mark Halperin'
MSNBC's Morning Joe team was clearly uncomfortable reporting Thursday on allegations by five women against political analyst Mark Halperin, a regular on the show. The women claim Halperin sexually harassed them when he was political director at ABC News:
How Morning Joe covered the "allegations regarding our friend Mark Halperin": pic.twitter.com/nSor2IajhK
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 26, 2017
"CNN is reporting allegations regarding our friend Mark Halperin during his time at ABC News over a decade ago, unnamed sources detailing unwanted advances and inappropriate behavior," co-host Mika Brzezinski carefully explained.
Halperin apologized Wednesday night, admitting: "I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me." He added, "I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize."
By Thursday, Halperin was out at NBC: "We find the story and the allegations very troubling," the network said in a statement to Fox News. "Mark Halperin is leaving his role as a contributor until the questions around his past conduct are fully understood." Jeva Lange
America's second-largest movie theater chain, Regal Cinemas, will begin testing demand-based pricing for movies in 2018, with blockbusters costing moviegoers more than box office letdowns, Bloomberg Pursuits reports. "Changes to the historical pricing structure have often been discussed but rarely tested in our industry, and we're excited to learn even more about how pricing changes impact customer behavior," explained Regal CEO Amy Miles.
Theaters across the country have struggled to sell movie tickets due to the proliferation of streaming services like Netflix. Regal reported Tuesday that its revenue has dropped 12 percent from 2016, although it credited a slow movie year for the disappointing numbers. First quarter movie ticket prices in 2017 were at an all-time high, with the average film costing $8.84, The Hollywood Reporter writes.
(Atlas)
While Regal will begin demand-based pricing next year, other theaters could soon follow. “It's a question of when, not if," equity analyst Tuna Amobi told Variety. "Dynamic pricing has been proven to work in the airline, hotel, and live entertainment businesses so this is a positive. Movie chains can definitely be much more effective in how they price because the underlying technology has gotten a lot better." Jeva Lange
Republican senators caution against interpreting Sen. Jeff Flake's floor speech as a turning point
Just two days after Sen. Jeff Flake's (R-Ariz.) rousing Senate floor speech, the Arizona senator's GOP colleagues are dampening talk of his disavowal of the Trump administration as being any sort of turning point. "I don't really expect any difference in the pre-announcement Flake from the post-announcement Flake," an unruffled Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) told Politico.
Flake, like a number of other Republicans recently, condemned President Trump for fueling the GOP's transformation into a "fearful, backward-looking minority party." Flake, though, confirmed later that: "I'm not out [to be] vindictive."
Critics had been skeptical from the start, noting that Flake's bold words have not been in line with his actions. Flake and other anti-Trump Republicans "still remain thirstier for the GOP's tax-slashing agenda and the possibility of nabbing another Supreme Court seat for constitutional fundamentalists than they are for the substance of their somberly intoned cliches about the sanctity of democracy," The Week's David Faris writes.
Or, in the words of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.): "Bob Corker and Jeff Flake … are not going to vote against good ideas because they're mad at the president."
Still, there might be hope for never-Trumpers yet. Read more about why recent Republican outcry is still potentially good for the left at The Week. Jeva Lange