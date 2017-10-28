Mueller files first charges in Russia probe

A federal grand jury on Friday approved the first charges in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, CNN and then Reuters reported Friday evening. The indictment has been sealed, so it remains unknown who has been charged or what the charges may be, and Mueller's office declined to offer any comment.

However, commentators have speculated the most likely subject of the indictment is President Trump's former campaign chair, Paul Manafort, whose home was raided in July by investigators tied to the Russia investigation who reportedly told Manafort to expect indictment.

Seemingly supporting that theory is the fact that Manafort's real estate agent testified before the grand jury last week. Manafort was under investigation before Mueller was appointed, and Mueller's team absorbed those probes into Manafort's actions in the election, as well as his real estate and financial dealings, including those in Ukraine, where he worked for a Russia-linked political party.

Mueller has been authorized to examine "any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation," meaning Manafort (or any other subject of the Russia probe) could be indicted for crimes unconnected to Russia. Bonnie Kristian