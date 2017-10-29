Puerto Rico's power authority cancels controversial contract with Montana company

The governor of Puerto Rico on Sunday announced he has asked the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's board to cancel a controversial $300 million contract awarded to Whitefish Energy Holdings, a tiny company from Montana hired to rebuild power lines on the island following two destructive hurricanes.

The deal drew scrutiny from many, who noted that Whitefish Energy Holdings secured the contract while only having two full-time employees, and is from the same town as Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, whose son worked at the company last summer. Zinke has denied any wrongdoing, and Gov. Ricardo A. Rosselló said while he has not found anything improper about the deal, it has become "a distraction," adding, "I am making this determination because it is in the best interest of the people of Puerto Rico."

Thousands of poles and lines came down during Hurricanes Maria and Irma, and much of the island remains without power. The power authority's chief executive, Ricardo Ramos, said Whitefish was awarded the contract because they did not ask for a large payment to get the project going, unlike the other companies that put in bids. Whitefish said in a statement Sunday it was "very disappointed" by the cancellation, and has finished work on two major transmission lines. Catherine Garcia